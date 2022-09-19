Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Anti-immigrant far right ignores Italy’s dependence on foreign labour

Italy's far right has put anti-immigrant rhetoric at the heart of its campaign for the September 25 election, despite the fact the eurozone's third largest economy would freeze up without overseas labour.

Published: 19 September 2022 11:03 CEST
League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks on stage on September 18, 2022 in Pontida, northern Italy, ahead of the September 25 general election.
League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks on stage on September 18, 2022 in Pontida, northern Italy, ahead of the September 25 general election. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni and the League’s Matteo Salvini have pursued a nationalist “Italians First” agenda that looks set to propel them to power, with pledges to end mass migration a central part of their programme.

One of Salvini’s first campaign stops was to the tiny island of Lampedusa, the landing point for many of the tens of thousands of migrants who reach Italian shores each year from North Africa. He said Lampedusa could not become “Europe’s refugee camp”.

READ ALSO: Italy’s Salvini praises right-wing parties’ success in Swedish election

“Only those with permission should enter Italy,” he told a mass gathering of his League party on Sunday.

Meloni has insisted she differentiates between people fleeing conflict and irregular economic migrants.

But she drew criticism last month for reposting a video of a woman being raped, allegedly by an asylum seeker in an Italian town, which was later taken down for violating rules on social media networks.

“Unfortunately our political debate associates immigrants with landings… creating the idea of huge flows… while the actual number of immigrants has been stable for a decade in Italy,” said Maurizio Ambrosini, a sociologist at the University of Milan.

READ ALSO: How would victory for Italy’s far right impact foreigners’ lives?

The political leaders’ views are in line with that of many Italians.

Seventy-seven percent of the population say immigration levels are “too high”, according to a YouGov survey last December for several newspapers across Europe – 10 points above the European Union average.

Their biggest concern about immigration was the fear of a rise in crime.

This was cited by some 53 percent of the Italians surveyed, rising to 76 percent of Brothers of Italy voters and 67 percent of League voters.

By contrast, the centre-left Democratic Party and the centre “see immigrants as a resource for the Italian economy”, said Ambrosini.

READ ALSO: ‘I plan to leave’: Foreigners in Italy fear for their futures if far right wins election

But they often have difficulty explaining this to their voters “because it is an unpopular subject, and it is easier to have a debate about exclusion and hostility, which are immediately understandable”.

Overall, surveys suggest immigration is less of a concern for Italians than the rampant inflation squeezing already stagnant wages.

Campaign slogans

Yet migrants are also a potential lifeline for Italy, which could lose more than 20 percent of its population in the next 50 years due to a declining birth rate, according to official figures.

This decline is accompanied by a general ageing of the population.

In a report last year, the ISTAT national statistics agency warned of the “consequences (of this trend) for the labour market” and “the pressure the country will have to face” to finance its pensions and health system.

READ ALSO: Can Ukrainian refugees save Italy’s ‘dying’ hill towns from extinction?

The labour market is already heavily dependent on immigration, notably for low-skilled jobs in agriculture, construction, home help and hospitality.

Italy’s estimated 2.5 million legal immigrants account for more than 10 percent of the workforce.

This dependence was laid bare during the coronavirus pandemic, when – with the risk of crops rotting in the fields – agricultural producers chartered plans to bring in seasonal workers from Romania and Morocco.

At the time, one grower in the north of Italy, Martin Foradori Hofstatter, explained to AFP: “In theory, I could have found workers here in Italy but now Italians do not want to work in the fields or the vineyards.”

On Sunday, Salvini offered his solution to stop the emptying of many Italian villages: “We don’t need migrants to repopulate villages. Let’s make Italians pay less tax and you’ll see how they repopulate these small places.”

But Ambrosini cautioned, “Complex themes… don’t lend themselves to simple election campaign slogans.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Italy’s Salvini praises right-wing parties’ success in Swedish election

Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini on Sunday rallied his hard-right support base ahead of general elections next weekend which are expected to bring his party back to power.

Published: 19 September 2022 12:18 CEST
Italy’s Salvini praises right-wing parties' success in Swedish election

“This is Italy, full of hope and dreams and looking to the future,” Salvini told the crowd in the northern town of Pontida, which has for three decades been the venue for an annual mass gathering of the hard right.

On Sunday the town’s main square was awash with the flags representing Italy’s provinces and the banners of the General Labour Union (UGL), founded in 1996 from the ashes of the neo-fascist CISNAL union.

READ ALSO: How would victory for Italy’s far right impact foreigners’ lives?

The League claimed 100,000 people had turned up, many bussed in to to hear Salvini speak, drink beer and buy T-shirts bearing Salvini’s name and the slogan “Italians first”.

Addressing the crowd, Salvini hailed the result of the Swedish general election, where he said voters “sent the left packing” as they ushered in an alliance of the right and far right.

Although Sweden hasn’t yet formed a new government, the recent election saw major gains for the far-right nationalist Sweden Democrats, a far-right party with roots in the fringe white supremacist and neo-Nazi movement.

The Sweden Democrats party rose to prominence with populist, anti-immigration messages similar to those of Salvini and his far-right coalition partner Giorgia Meloni, whose post-fascist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party was almost unknown at Italy’s last election in 2018.

The right-wing populist League is now trailing behind FdI, polling at 12 percent to their 24.

The League, FdI and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia form a right-wing coalition set to take around 46-48 percent of the vote altogether, which would allow them to form a government with a comfortable majority.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Who’s who in Italy’s general election?

League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks on stage on September 18, 2022 in Pontida, northern Italy, ahead of the September 25 general election.

League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks on stage on September 18, 2022 in Pontida, northern Italy, ahead of the September 25 general election. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Salvini conceded Americans had rejected former US president Donald Trump and his cry of “America first” in favour of Democrat Joe Biden. “That’s democracy,” he said.

He said the League’s top six priorities were to curb soaring energy prices and develop nuclear power, give more decision-making powers to the regions, make tax and legal reforms, guarantee retirement at 41 years of service, and stop migrant boats landing on Italy’s shores.

Surveys suggest immigration is less of a concern for Italians than the rampant inflation squeezing already stagnant wages.

Formerly the Northern League, Salvini’s party has toned down its secessionist aspirations for Lombardy, focusing instead on railing against the European Union and immigration.

The League’s current estimated vote share of 12 percent would represent a notable decline from its performances in 2018 and 2019 as it participated in successive governments while FDI remained in opposition.

READ ALSO: Five ways Italy’s 2022 elections will be different

Salvini (R) on stage with Meloni and coalition partner Berlusconi at a joint rally October 19, 2019 in Rome.

Salvini (R) on stage with coalition partners Meloni and Berlusconi at a joint rally on October 19, 2019 in Rome. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.

The eurosceptic FdI party, which has close ties to Hungary’s populist prime minister Viktor Orban, this week attacked the EU for threatening to suspend financing for Hungary.

The European Commisson on Sunday proposed suspending 7.5 billion euros in funds for Hungary while waiting for Budapest to introduce anti-corruption reforms.

The bloc has been at loggerheads with Hungary for months, with Brussels suspecting Orban’s government of undercutting the rule of law and using EU money to enrich its cronies.

In a television interview on Sunday, Meloni condemned “using the question of the rule of law as an ideological club to hit those considered not aligned”.

Meloni also criticised the EU’s policy towards Poland – another eastern member accused of flouting the rule of law..

Meloni is campaigning on a nationalist platform that calls for a “different Europe” with more powers for member states.

Salvini has also appeared sympathetic to Hungary’s leader, telling supporters on Sunday: “Orban has done some things right and made some mistakes”.

SHOW COMMENTS