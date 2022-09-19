For members
CLIMATE CRISIS
MAP: The parts of Italy most at risk from floods and extreme weather
After flooding devastated parts of central Italy on Friday, data has revealed the areas most at risk as such 'extreme weather events' become more frequent.
Published: 19 September 2022 17:21 CEST
Flooding in Catania, Sicily in October 2021. A newly-updated interactive map shows which parts of Italy are at most risk of flooding and extreme weather. Photo by STRINGER / ANSA / AFP.
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments