Search continues for missing two after deadly storms in central Italy

Rescuers continued the search on Monday for a woman and boy still missing after flash floods hit Italy's central Marche region, leaving at least 11 dead.

Published: 19 September 2022 13:43 CEST
A flooded courtyard in Pianello di Ostra, Ancona province, on Friday September 16th following storms and flash floods. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

“Search operations for the last two missing people continue,” confirmed firefighters in Ancona on Monday afternoon, more than three days after flash floods devastated the area.

Local media reports said the two were an eight-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman.

They were named by Italian press as Mattia, the boy who was swept away from his mother by fast-flowing waters, and Brunella Chiù, whose 17-year-old daughter was among the confirmed victims of the disaster.

Flash flooding in the Ancona area was triggered by storms late on Thursday night, with more than 400 millimetres (16 inches) of rain falling in some places in just a few hours.

Across the province, which is in the central eastern Marche region, streets were turned into rivers, cars swept away, furniture washed out of homes and thick mud left everywhere.

People clean a flooded street in Pianello di Ostra, Ancona. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

As Marche residents mourned the victims and assessed the damage, there was rising anger directed at political leaders ahead of elections on September 25th.

While Prime Minister Mario Draghi acknowledged on Friday that the flooding was the result of climate change, major parties have said little on the topic during campaigning ahead of the vote.

Death toll rises to 11 in Italy’s flash floods

The toll from storms that drenched Italy and sparked major flooding in the centre of the country has risen to 11, with two people still missing, authorities said on Saturday.

Published: 17 September 2022 17:09 CEST
The storms hit on Thursday evening, with more than 400 millimetres (16 inches) of rain falling in some places in just a few hours.

“Searches are ongoing for the two missing,” said a statement from police in Ancona. Local press reports said the two were an eight-year-old child and a 56-year-old woman.

Across the area around Ancona, the port capital of the central eastern Marche region, streets were turned into rivers, cars swept into piles by the floodwaters, furniture washed out of homes and thick mud left everywhere.

More rain was expected in the area on Saturday, with authorities urging people to stay at home.

“Leave the ground floors of your homes and take shelter in the upper floors,” the mayor of Senigallia, Massimo Olivetti, said.

The deadly storms hit just days before the September 25 general elections in the country.

Italy has been hit by severe drought this year, followed by violent end-of-summer storms, and many have drawn the link with climate change — a subject which had taken a back seat during the election campaign.

This summer’s drought, the worst in 70 years, drained the Po River, Italy’s largest water reservoir.

The baking heat has in recent weeks been followed by storms, the water flooding land rendered hard as concrete.

