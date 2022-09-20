For members
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
KEY POINTS: How do Italy’s main parties plan to deal with the energy crisis?
Energy prices are a hot topic in this election campaign, with prices set to remain high over winter. Here's what Italy’s main parties propose to help mitigate the emergency.
Published: 20 September 2022 16:36 CEST
As energy prices are set to remain high over winter, Italian parties have drafted a number of policies aimed at tackling the energy crisis. Photo by Ida Marie ODGAARD / Ritzau SCANPIX / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments