ITALIAN ELECTIONS
The Italian vocabulary you’ll need to follow the elections
Italian political goings-on are famously unpredictable, but they don't have to be impossible to understand. Here's a guide to the words and phrases you need to know ahead of Italy's crucial elections this Sunday.
Published: 20 September 2022 17:19 CEST
League party leader Matteo Salvini (R) signs a campaign poster reading "I believe in it and I'll put my signature on it". (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)
