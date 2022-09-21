Police clash with protesters at far-right Brothers of Italy rally

On Tuesday evening, anti-riot officers charged a group of around 50 people who were trying to disrupt a Brothers of Italy party rally in Palermo, Sicily.
Local police said in a statement that “containment” measures were used on a group of demonstrators after an officer was punched by one of the protesters.
A demonstrator was taken into custody after throwing a water bottle at a police officer, the statement added. According to the latest media reports, they were released a few hours after the incident.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica said that one of its reporters was hurt during the clash, which was later seen in a video published and widely shared online.
Ecco, iniziamo a vedere come sarà la gestione del dissenso sotto regime fratellista. #Meloni va a #Palermo e pacifici manifestanti vengono circondati e manganellati senza alcuna ragione. Quale la loro colpa? Esprimere dissenso? È vietato? Da quale legge democratica? pic.twitter.com/GLGdw2uuGQ
— Roberto Saviano (@robertosaviano) September 21, 2022
In the aftermath of the incident, the Sicilian parliamentary press association said that journalists from other news outlets were also pushed, adding that they hoped that “these are only incidents and not the restoration of a climate that must belong only to history”.
Earlier on Wednesday, Meloni offered “solidarity” to the journalist hurt during the clash and accused protesters trying to disrupt her election campaign of being “enemies of democracy”.
Tuesday’s incident came just two days after the Brothers of Italy leader complained about the lack of public order at her events.
On Monday, Meloni released a video where she accused Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese of failing to ensure that public order was maintained at her rallies.
She said that protesters had already disrupted numerous campaign events and insulted her supporters, warning of “the risk that someone may at some point get wound up and accidents may happen”.
Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party is currently topping opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s vote and looks set to take power with her coalition allies, Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right Forza Italia.
