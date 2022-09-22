Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis

European governments are announcing emergency measures on a near-weekly basis to protect households and businesses from the energy crisis stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published: 22 September 2022 08:50 CEST
How European countries are spending billions on easing energy crisis
Photo by Arthur Lambillotte on Unsplash

Hundreds of billions of euros and counting have been shelled out since Russia invaded its pro-EU neighbour in late February.

Governments have gone all out: from capping gas and electricity prices to rescuing struggling energy companies and providing direct aid to households to fill up their cars.

The public spending has continued, even though European Union countries had accumulated mountains of new debt to save their economies during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

But some leaders have taken pride at their use of the public purse to battle this new crisis, which has sent inflation soaring, raised the cost of living and sparked fears of recession.

After announcing €14billion in new measures last week, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi boasted the latest spending put Italy, “among the countries that have spent the most in Europe”.

The Bruegel institute, a Brussels-based think tank that is tracking energy crisis spending by EU governments, ranks Italy as the second-biggest spender in Europe, after Germany.

READ ALSO How EU countries aim to cut energy bills and avoid blackouts this winter

Rome has allocated €59.2billion since September 2021 to shield households and businesses from the rising energy prices, accounting for 3.3 percent of its gross domestic product.

Germany tops the list with €100.2billion, or 2.8 percent of its GDP, as the country was hit hard by its reliance on Russian gas supplies, which have dwindled in suspected retaliation over Western sanctions against Moscow for the war.

On Wednesday, Germany announced the nationalisation of troubled gas giant Uniper.

France, which shielded consumers from gas and electricity price rises early, ranks third with €53.6billion euros allocated so far, representing 2.2 percent of its GDP.

Spending to continue rising
EU countries have now put up €314billion so far since September 2021, according to Bruegel.

“This number is set to increase as energy prices remain elevated,” Simone Tagliapietra, a senior fellow at Bruegel, told AFP.

The energy bills of a typical European family could reach €500 per month early next year, compared to €160 in 2021, according to US investment bank Goldman Sachs.

The measures to help consumers have ranged from a special tax on excess profits in Italy, to the energy price freeze in France, and subsidies public transport in Germany.

But the spending follows a pandemic response that increased public debt, which in the first quarter accounted for 189 percent of Greece’s GDP, 153 percent in Italy, 127 percent in Portugal, 118 percent in Spain and 114 percent in France.

“Initially designed as a temporary response to what was supposed to be a temporary problem, these measures have ballooned and become structural,” Tagliapietra said.

“This is clearly not sustainable from a public finance perspective. It is important that governments make an effort to focus this action on the most vulnerable households and businesses as much as possible.”

Budget reform
The higher spending comes as borrowing costs are rising. The European Central Bank hiked its rate for the first time in more than a decade in July to combat runaway inflation, which has been fuelled by soaring energy prices.

The yield on 10-year French sovereign bonds reached an eight-year high of 2.5 percent on Tuesday, while Germany now pays 1.8 percent interest after boasting a negative rate at the start of the year.

The rate charged to Italy has quadrupled from one percent earlier this year to four percent now, reviving the spectre of the debt crisis that threatened the eurozone a decade ago.

“It is critical to avoid debt crises that could have large destabilising effects and put the EU itself at risk,” the International Monetary Fund warned in a recent blog calling for reforms to budget rules.

The EU has suspended until 2023 rules that limit the public deficit of countries to three percent of GDP and debt to 60 percent.

The European Commission plans to present next month proposals to reform the 27-nation bloc’s budget rules, which have been shattered by the crises.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

KEY POINTS: How do Italy’s main parties plan to deal with the energy crisis?

Energy prices are a hot topic in this election campaign, with prices set to remain high over winter. Here's what Italy’s main parties propose to help mitigate the emergency.

Published: 20 September 2022 16:36 CEST
KEY POINTS: How do Italy’s main parties plan to deal with the energy crisis?

As soaring energy prices continue to pile pressure on Italian businesses and households – another cost-of-living aid package is now being drafted – Italy’s main political parties have placed the current energy crisis at the core of their manifestos ahead of the elections on Sunday, September 25th.

Though all parties seem committed to weaning the country off its dependence on Russian gas and developing alternative energy sources, proposals vary greatly from one side of the political spectrum to the other. 

READ ALSO: Where do Italy’s main parties stand on environmental issues?

To give you an idea of who’s saying what, here’s an overview of how Italian parties plan on tackling the energy crisis.

Democratic Party (PD)

The left-wing Democratic Party, led by former premier Enrico Letta, seems to be betting heavily on “clean, green energy”, which, they say, will not only “drastically reduce CO2 emissions” but also “slash energy bills for families and businesses”.

Regasification plant in Barcelona, Spain.

The Democratic Party sees regasification plants as a ‘temporary solution’ that should be abandoned well before 2050. Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP

Here are the PD’s main policies on the subject: 

  • Introduce a new energy support scheme for low-income families, with up to 1,350 kilowatts/hour of energy provided free of charge and the remaining energy demand being supplied at discounted prices.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much are energy bills rising in Italy?

  • Increase the amount of renewable energy produced in the country – the target is an additional 85 gigawatts by 2030 – through the introduction of financial incentives for businesses scoring highly in environmental ratings and the construction of “local energy communities” (i.e. families and businesses sharing the same renewable energy grid).
  • Temporarily resort to regasification plants (plants converting liquefied natural gas to methane gas) to tackle gas supply shortages. However, the use of these plants should be abandoned “long before 2050” to allow for the planned phasing out of the use of fossil fuels in favour of renewable energy.
  • Reject nuclear energy given that the “timeframe and existing technologies” are not “compatible” with the country’s emission targets.

Five-Star Movement (M5S)

The anti-establishment Five-Star Movement, led by former premier Giuseppe Conte, places renewable energy and buildings’ energy efficiency at the centre of its programme. Here are the main policies

  • Improve the current building superbonus in order to further increase the number of properties with high energy efficiency.
  • Introduce a new building bonus allowing businesses to switch to renewable energy sources at little or no cost.

Light bulb.

The Five-Star Movement plans on creating an ‘energy recovery fund’ to help households and businesses struggling with energy bills. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

READ ALSO: Italy’s building superbonus: How will it change after the election?

  • Create a “energy recovery fund” to help struggling families and businesses, and make key investments in the field of renewable energy, with a peculiar focus on “green” hydrogen.
  • Push for a European price cap avoiding “speculation mechanisms” on the part of the Dutch market.
  • Oppose new gas drilling and nuclear power, with the latter being described as “incompatible with the energy transition” due to “inherent flaws” and “vulnerability”. 

Italia Viva-Azione (or third pole)

The coalition of two relatively new centrist parties – Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva and Carlo Calenda’s Azione – has made independence from Russian gas its primary concern in the energy field. 

Solar panels in Lebanon.

Solar panels are part of the ‘green’ transition envisioned by Italy’s third pole. Photo by Joseph EID / AFP

These are their main proposals:

  • Build two new regasification plants and increase the national production of natural gas through the enhancement of existing plants.
  • Streamline bureaucracy for the construction of renewable energy plants (chiefly, solar panels, wind farms and biogas plants) and offer financial incentives for businesses choosing to make the switch to renewable energy.

READ ALSO: Where do Italy’s main parties stand on environmental issues?

  • Introduce a European price cap on gas and impose taxes on energy companies’ “real profits” (the programme offers no explanation as to what is meant by “real”), using the collected funds to help low-income families.
  • Resort to nuclear energy to achieve a “zero emissions” target by 2050

Right-wing coalition

Thus far, the alliance uniting Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia hasn’t gone into much detail about how they plan to tackle the energy crisis, with parties recently squabbling on whether or not the country’s public debt should be increased to mitigate the emergency.

At any rate, the bloc’s joint programme advances the following proposals on the energy subject:

  • Increase the amount of renewable energy produced in the country (no further details are given) to achieve energetic independence.
  • Exploit existing gas reserves through the construction of new gas rigs.
  • Support European price-cap policies.
  • Resort to “green and clean” nuclear power.

The individual manifestos of the parties making up the coalition offer some additional insight into their planned energy policies. 

READ ALSO: How would victory for Italy’s far right impact foreigners’ lives?

Italy outlawed nuclear power after the Chernobyl disaster, but a return to nuclear energy would be in the cards should the right-wing bloc win the next elections. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

In its own programme, the League says it is committed to capping VAT at 5 percent for electricity bills and fuel duties. Additionally, Salvini’s party plans on building “a national nuclear energy industry” centred around “last-generation nuclear reactors” – something which they regard as “vital” to achieving energetic independence and meeting the “zero emissions target by 2050”.

Like the League, Forza Italia sees nuclear power as a viable option, though it also pledges to double Italy’s production of natural gas. Furthermore, Berlusconi’s party promises unspecified financial incentives for businesses choosing eco-friendly technologies.

Finally, Brothers of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, is committed to imposing greater taxation on energy companies’ “extra profits” – the resulting funds, they say, would be used to help struggling families and businesses. 

The party also backs a European cap on gas prices and will consider guaranteeing minimum levels of gas and electricity supplies for households who’ve missed bill payments.

Find all the latest news on Italy’s elections here.

SHOW COMMENTS