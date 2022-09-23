Read news from:
ITALIAN ELECTIONS

‘Squalid threats’: Italy’s Salvini hits out at EU chief over election comment

The anti-immigrant League leader condemned EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday after she said the bloc had "tools" to manage trouble from Rome if his alliance wins Sunday’s elections.

Published: 23 September 2022 16:02 CEST
Lega leader Matteo Salvini delivers a speech on stage on September 22, 2022 during a joint rally of Italy's right-wing parties Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia, FdI), the League (Lega) and Forza Italia at Piazza del Popolo in Rome.
Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's anti-immigrant League, hit out at Ursula von der Leyen after she expressed concern over Sunday's elections. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The eurosceptic anti-immigration League leader demanded the European Commission president resign or, at the very least, apologise for what he described as “squalid threats”. 

During an event in the United States on Thursday, von der Leyen was asked if she had any concerns about the Italian elections, which Salvini’s coalition partner, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, is currently tipped to win.

“My approach is that whatever democratic government is willing to work with us, we’re working together,” she said.

She then added: “We’ll see. If things go in a difficult direction – I’ve spoken about Hungary and Poland – we have tools.”

Salvini, whose League party currently risks losing swathes of supporters to Meloni, responded with outrage. “What is that, a threat? Shameful arrogance. Respect the free, democratic and sovereign vote of the Italian people!” he tweeted.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, he later said that von der Leyen should “apologise, or she should resign”.

League leader Matteo Salvini (L) and Fratelli d’Italia leader Giorgia Meloni are set to form a government together following the election. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Antonio Tajani, a member of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party – which is also part of Meloni’s right-wing coalition – also condemned the EU chief for her “interference”.

In Brussels, von der Leyen’s spokesman, Eric Mamer, highlighted the chief’s willingness to work with whoever wins Sunday’s elections.

“It is absolutely clear that the president did not intervene in the Italian elections,” he told reporters. “When she made reference to tools, she specifically referred to procedures under way in other EU countries.”

The EU has recently accused both Hungary and Poland of flouting the EU rule of law, with the Commission proposing to suspend 7.5 billion euros in financing for Budapest.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Outcry in Italy after Berlusconi defends Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Italy's Silvio Berlusconi was forced to clarify on Friday remarks about long-time friend Vladimir Putin after saying the Russian leader was "pushed" into a "special operation".

Published: 23 September 2022 14:45 CEST
The sympathetic remarks caused outrage and concern as the 85-year-old former prime minister’s party is expected to return to power following Italian general elections on Sunday as a partner in a government led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy.

“Putin has fallen into a truly difficult and dramatic situation,” Berlusconi told Rai television late on Thursday.

Berlusconi, who is known for his longstanding friendship with Russia’s president, described Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as a “special operation”.

He said Putin was “pushed” into it by “the Russian population, by his party and by his ministers”

Russian troops were supposed to enter Kyiv and “replace the Zelensky government with decent people,” Berlusoni added.

“Instead they found an unexpected resistance which was then fed by arms of all kinds from the West.”

His comments sparked an outcry in Italy, prompting the former premier to insist he was misunderstood and had just been reporting what others had said.

“The aggression against Ukraine is unjustifiable and unacceptable,” he said in a statement on Friday, offering his support for the EU and NATO.

Enrico Letta, head of the centre-left Democratic Party, called his comments “scandalous”.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer on Friday said the EC had no comment on Berlusconi’s statement.

The other member of his alliance with Meloni, League leader Matteo Salvini, has often expressed admiration for the Russian president and recently criticised EU sanctions.

Meloni insists that she strongly supports the policy of the outgoing Italian government in sending weapons to Ukraine and backing Western sanctions against Russia.

However, Meloni is known for changing her political stance and, like Berlusconi and Salvini, in 2014 said that she supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

His statement sparked fears that the new government would change Italy’s stance on Russia, returning to friendly relations with Moscow – as had long been the case under a series of governments before Mario Draghi became PM in 2021.

Draghi is strongly in favour of NATO, the EU, and sanctions over Ukraine, and at his urging a majority of Italy’s MPs approved sending weapons to help Ukraine defend itself.

But some of Italy’s major parties – Forza Italia, the League and the once anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) – have long pursued a special relationship with Moscow.

Italy used to have the largest Communist party in the West, and has long maintained close business and political ties with Russia.

