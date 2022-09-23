For members
Why the great autumn wardrobe switch is serious business in Italy
Some of Italy’s foreign residents may still be wearing t-shirts, but Italians are preparing for the most stressful style-related event of the year: the summer-to-autumn wardrobe switch. Silvia Marchetti explains what it’s all about.
Published: 23 September 2022 17:21 CEST
Italian ballot papers: What they look like and how to vote
With just a few days to go to Sunday’s general elections, here’s a look at Italy’s surprisingly tricky ballot papers and how to fill one out.
Published: 21 September 2022 15:58 CEST
