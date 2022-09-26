Read news from:
Austria
ITALIAN ELECTIONS

MAP: How Italy turned ‘blue’ in the latest elections

The far right are set to win a sweeping majority in Italy - their first since the Second World War. Here's what Italy's election results look like visualised.

Published: 26 September 2022 17:46 CEST
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni won big in Italian elections on September 25, the first projections suggested, putting her eurosceptic populists on course to take power at the heart of Europe.
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni won big in Italian elections on September 25, the first projections suggested, putting her eurosceptic populists on course to take power at the heart of Europe. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Italy’s hard-right centrodestra coalition – led by the post-fascist Brothers of Italy, the populist League, and Berlusconi’s Forza Italia – is poised to lead Italy’s next government, having swept to victory in September 25th elections.

With around 44 percent of the vote, the alliance is more than 18 percentage points ahead of its nearest rivals, the centre-left centrosinistra coalition, and is projected to win a clear-cut majority in parliament.

And it isn’t just isolated parts of the country that voted in their favour; as various election result maps show, most of Italy is now ‘blue’ (the traditional colour of the centrodestra).

To get the most out of these visualisations, it helps to have a basic understanding of Italy’s notoriously complicated political system, so here’s a quick primer.

In a general election Italians get two votes, one for the senate and one for the lower house, and can vote for different parties in each if they wish.

Italy also has a fiendishly complicated hybrid voting system: about 37 percent of seats in both houses of parliament are allocated in a first-past-the-post vote in single-member constituencies, while the rest are elected by proportional representation via party lists of candidates.

That means some seats will be filled by candidates directly elected to represent their local constituency (i.e., the candidate with the most votes wins outright), with the rest divided proportionally between each party depending on their performance (i.e., a party with 20 percent of the votes gets 20 percent of the seats). Got that?

Brothers of Italy leader and likely next prime minister Giorgia Meloni casts her votes for both the senate and lower house at a polling station in Rome on September 25, 2022. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

In these SkyTG24 live election result visualisations, the maps under the Circoscrizioni tab represent the results (so far) for proportional representation votes, while the maps under the Collegi tab show the results for first-past-the post votes.

In the maps embedded above from Youtrend showing first-past-the-post results for the lower house (on the left) and the senate (on the right) on Monday morning, you can see that the majority of the country voted for the hard-right centrodestra coalition, shown in blue.

Just a few pockets in Emilia Romagna and Tuscany and in the north around Milan, Bolzano and Turin voted for the centre-left (red), with small areas of Campania, Puglia and Calabria voting for the populist Movimento 5 Stelle (yellow).

The maps for proportional representation are even more stark; here only a small electoral district around Naples is ‘yellow’, with the entire rest of the country turning blue.

Other visualisations also offer striking representations of Italy’s latest general election results.

Here you can see the distribution of votes for the right (on the left, in blue) versus the centre-left (right, in red):

And here is the difference in the distribution of votes received by Brothers of Italy in 2018 (when it won just four percent of the vote) versus 2022, when the party is set to win 26 percent.

Silvio Berlusconi has done it again – the 85-year-old former prime minister returns to parliament after winning a seat in Italy’s Senate. He does so nine years after being forced out of Palazzo Madama for tax fraud.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia was celebrating on Monday after a right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni and her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party triumphed at the ballot boxes.

READ ALSO: Italian elections LIVE: Far right set for clear win as Italy awaits official results

The media mogul, who has been recently dubbed “the immortal” for his longevity in politics, scored a seat in Monza, Lombardy, where he owns a Serie A football club.

Leader of Italy's liberal-conservative party Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi and leader of Italy's conservative party Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni acknowledge supporters at the end of a joint rally.

Berlusconi will be one of the key members of the new Italian government together with Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni, currently poised to be the new PM. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The billionaire was forced out of the upper house of parliament in 2013 after being convicted of corporate tax fraud.

It was a heavy blow for the cavaliere’s political career, one which, in Berlusconi’s words, marked a “day of mourning for democracy”.

The three-time former premier was ordered to serve community service and was banned from holding elected office. That ban expired in 2018 but it would take Berlusconi a while to recover his shine. 

READ ALSO: Meloni, Salvini, Berlusconi: The key figures in Italy’s likely new government

His bid to become Italy’s head of state failed in January. But, at his ninth general election – likely his last – Berlusconi bounced back.

He campaigned largely on social media, snapping up over 600,000 followers on TikTok in just a month, and wooing the youth vote with (slightly awkward) grandad jokes.

In one video, which was watched over one million times, he interrupted himself to brag about killing an enormous fly. In another, he joked about stealing young men’s girlfriends.

Pro-European voice 

Berlusconi, who burst onto the political scene 28 years ago, said he would be a father figure to Meloni, 45, and fellow coalition partner Matteo Salvini, 49.

He also said he would be a pro-European voice in what is expected to be Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II.

“I’m going to try to act as director in the government,” Berlusconi said after casting his vote. 

Silvio Berlusconi (C) surrounded by bodyguards, arrives at his home in downtown Rome on March 11, 2015.

Berlusconi is currently part of a criminal trial, in which he is accused of paying starlets to keep quiet about his erotic dinner parties. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

This is despite a series of health issues, including a fall at the start of the campaign which made it difficult for him to walk.

Berlusconi is also currently part of a criminal trial, in which he is accused of paying starlets to keep quiet about his allegedly erotic dinner parties, known as ‘bunga bunga’.

READ ALSO: Italian prosecutors seek six-year jail term for Berlusconi in ‘Ruby ter’ trial

The conservative European People’s Party (EPP), the biggest group in the European Parliament, tweeted their congratulations to Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, which secured about eight percent of Sunday’s vote.

“We are confident that Forza Italia will guide the next government into a path that serves the best interests of the Italian people as part of a strong and stable Europe,” it said.

