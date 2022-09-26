Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Election results, end of face mask rules and airline staff strikes: here are the key events in Italy that you should know about.

Published: 26 September 2022 09:35 CEST
People check the candidates list at a polling station on September 25, 2022 in Rome.
The official winners of Sunday’s general elections will be known and declared by Monday evening at the very latest. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Monday

Election results – As of Monday morning, the count was still in progress, but the centrodestra right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy were poised to claim over 44 percent of the vote, making it the clear victor.

A more accurate overview of the election’s outcome was expected to emerge later on Monday but the centre-left Democratic Party, the coalition’s main rivals, had already conceded defeat, saying it was a “sad” day.

Turnout was said to have fallen to a historic low of around 64 percent, about nine points lower than the last elections, held in 2018.

READ ALSO: Giorgia Meloni’s far right triumphs in Italy vote

Tuesday

La Scala in Città – The second edition of La Scala in Città (La Scala in the City) will start on Tuesday, September 27th. 

The festival, organised by Milan’s world-renowned La Scala opera house, will bring a wealth of events to the northern city, with music and dance performances taking place in a number of exclusive urban locations.

Once again, the initiative’s objective will be to “find new spectators across the city and inspire children to engage in music or dance”. 

All events are free of charge, though previous booking is required. The festival’s calendar is available here.

Wednesday

Reform of welfare laws – A draft bill proposing to amend national welfare measures for non-self-sufficient elderly people might receive ministers’ seal of approval on Wednesday, September 28th. 

That would effectively start the bill’s legislative journey through parliament and mark the first step towards its enactment into law.  

An elderly care home resident walks with an employee.

A draft bill reforming national welfare measures for the elderly might receive ministers’ approval on Wednesday. Photo by Thierry ZOCCOLAN / AFP

The bill, which seeks to “strengthen” welfare policies by allocating greater funds to the support of elderly people and their families, is one of the many reforms required by Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza, or PNRR).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What’s changing under Italy’s post-pandemic recovery plan? 

The draft’s approval has already been postponed on multiple occasions, partly because of the political uncertainty that’s been lingering over the PNRR ever since the collapse of Draghi’s coalition government earlier in July.

Thursday

Strike at Bergamo’s Orio al Serio airport – Staff from handling company BGY International Services at Bergamo’s Orio al Serio airport will strike from 10am to 2pm on Thursday, September 29th. 

At the time of writing, the reasons behind the strike were not clear, though Italian unions had voiced workers’ concerns over “excessive workloads” during the summer.

Sadly, it also wasn’t clear whether the strike would affect airline travel from and to Bergamo’s airport during the day and, if so, in what measure.  

As always, passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before starting their journey.

I Primi d’Italia festival – One of Italy’s most anticipated culinary festivals, I Primi d’Italia (Italy’s First Courses), will return to Foligno, Umbria on Thursday. 

READ ALSO: Sagra: The best Italian food festivals to visit in September

Once again, the city’s centro storico will provide a picturesque backdrop to around 40 scheduled events ranging from wine tasting to cooking shows.

Chef Samuel Perico shows typical pasta dish "I Casoncelli" on June 16, 2020

Italy’s very own first courses festival will start on Thursday in Foligno, Umbria. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

This year’s festival will also host some illustrious names from the cooking world, including three-Michelin-star chef Mauro Uliassi.

Friday

End of face mask rules – As of Friday, September 30th, face masks will no longer be required on Italian public transport (buses, trains, trams, ferries, etc.). 

The mask mandate was originally meant to lapse on June 15th but it had been extended by outgoing health minister Roberto Speranza after an uptick in infections at the beginning of the summer.

Friday will also mark the end of mask-wearing requirements for those accessing healthcare facilities or care homes, whether they be visitors, patients or staff. 

Having said that, staff and visitors will still have to produce a valid ‘super green pass’ – i.e. a health pass certifying that the holder has been fully vaccinated against or has recovered from Covid-19 – to access the above-mentioned facilities.

Barring any extension, the ‘green pass’ mandate will expire on December 31st. 

Weekend

National airline staff strike – Pilots and cabin crew from Ryanair and Vueling will take part in a national strike action on Saturday, October 1st.

In particular, Ryanair staff will hold a 24-hour walkout, whereas Vueling staff will strike for a total of four hours, from 1pm to 5pm.

READ ALSO: Italian low-cost airline staff to strike on October 1st

At the time of writing it wasn’t yet clear how the strike would affect passengers, though significant delays or cancellations could not be ruled out. 

A Ryanair employee talks to a passenger at the check-in counters at the Terminal 2 of El Prat airport in Barcelona on July 1, 2022.

Ryanair pilots and cabin crew will take part in a 24-hour strike on Saturday, October 1st, likely causing disruption to air travel on the day. Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP

Italian trade unions Filt-Cgil and Uiltrasporti called the strike in protest against employers’ failure to “grant acceptable working conditions and wages that are in line with minimum national salaries”. 

Start of ski season – Aosta Valley’s ski season will officially start on Saturday, October 1st, when the popular Cervinia ski resort will open its doors to winter sports enthusiasts. 

This year, a daily ski pass in Cervinia will cost between 51 and 57 euro – it was between 47 and 53 last year. 

Aside from Cervinia’s early start, all the other ski resorts in the Aosta Valley region will open their doors to the public on November 26th provided that there is enough snow on their slopes.

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

General elections, a train strike and falling temperatures: here are the key events in Italy that you should know about.

Published: 19 September 2022 09:05 CEST
Monday

Local railway strike – Staff from Trenitalia Tper, the company operating train services between Emilia-Romagna and other northern regions, will take part in a 23-hour strike between Sunday, September 18th and Monday, September 19th.

The strike action will start at 3.31am on Sunday and end at 2.30am on Monday, thus supposedly affecting travel for just two and half hours on the first day of the week (between midnight and 2.30). 

However, Trenitalia Tper announced that the strike “might cause disruption to regular services before its start and after its conclusion”, meaning some disruption is possible on Monday morning.

They added that delays and cancellations might not be limited to Emilia-Romagna but affect “surrounding regions” as well. 

By law, all Italian railway companies must guarantee a minimum number of essential services during strike actions. Guaranteed train services for Emilia-Romagna are available here

Trenitalia train in Italy.

Staff from Emilia-Romagna’s Trenitalia Tper will take part in a 23-hour strike between Sunday, September 18th and Monday, September 19th. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Tuesday

Second aid package – The second government aid package – the decreto aiuti bis – is expected to be made into law on Tuesday, September 20th, when the Senate will be asked to put the final seal of approval on the bill. 

The decreto had been drafted in early August, but its journey through the Italian parliament was delayed by parties’ disagreements over measures including the new superbonus measures and a much-discussed salary cap for civil service managers.

READ ALSO: Energy crisis: Italy’s outgoing PM pledges more help with soaring prices

While the decreto bis approaches its final legislative destination, after which it will officially become law, the prime minister on Friday announced a third aid package (decreto aiuti ter) is on the way, and is set to include a further extension of the ‘bonus sociale’ (a discount on utility bills for low-income families).

Milan Fashion Week – One of Italy’s most hotly anticipated annual events, Milan Fashion Week will start on Tuesday, September 20th.  

As always, the week-long festival will offer a plethora of fashion shows and exclusive insights into the spring/summer collections of some of the most famous international designers.

As it was the case last year, the event organiser, Camera della Moda, will live-broadcast most of the shows on their website to allow people from all over the world to follow their favourite festival moments.

Milan Fashion Week’s complete events calendar is available here.

Milan Fashion Week

The much-anticipated autumn edition of Milan Fashion Week will start on Wednesday, September 20th. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Wednesday

Bad weather – According to the latest weather forecasts, cold air fronts that moved in from eastern Europe last week are expected to sweep acrosss Italy on Wednesday, September 21st. 

Southern regions, especially those facing the Adriatic, are expected to be hit by localised rainstorms, which, depending on the area, might turn out to be of medium or even high intensity. 

Temperatures, experts say, should also return to season averages after the unusual heat of the past few days.

Thursday

Pompeii Street Festival – The second edition of the Pompeii Street Festival will start on Thursday, September 22nd. 

Prior to being destroyed by a catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii was a thriving Roman city whose houses were famously decorated with beautiful frescoes and tempera paintings – many of these are still visible in today’s archaeological site. 

Pompeii's archeological site, south of Naples.

The second edition of the Pompeii Street Festival will start on Thursday, September 22nd. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The upcoming festival will celebrate Pompeii’s ancient ‘street art’ with a series of events ranging from art to cinema to photography. 

Friday

Lucca Film Festival – One of Italy’s most renowned film festivals, Lucca Film Festival, will start on Friday, September 23rd. 

The festival, whose first edition was held back in 2005, will once again offer screenings, conferences and performances ranging from mainstream to art-house cinema.

This year’s festival will also host a number of illustrious guests, including Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore and Welsh director Peter Greenaway.

Weekend

General elections – Italy’s general elections will take place on Sunday, September 25th. 

Polling stations across the country will open at 7am and shut at 11pm, with counting expected to start immediately after. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Five ways Italy’s 2022 elections will be different

Though foreign EU nationals who legally reside in Italy can register to vote in municipal and European parliamentary elections, only Italian citizens can vote in the country’s general elections.

All voters living in Italy cast their ballots in the town in which they are registered to vote, i.e. their comune, and at the specific polling station assigned to them.

