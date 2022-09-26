TIMELINE: What happens next after Italy’s historic elections?

A coalition led by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni is on course to win a parliamentary majority in Italian elections, but forming a government can be a lengthy business.

In the past, it has taken anything between four and 12 weeks for a new administration to take office.

Here is what will happen next in Italy if previous elections are anything to go by.

Official results

While exit polls were published after voting ended at 11 pm on Sunday night and projections followed early on Monday morning, the interior ministry will not issue official results until during the day on Monday.

The new Italian parliament will have to convene no later than October 15th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

This will depend on the number of votes to be counted but turnout appeared to be down on the 2018 vote.

Parliament meets

The Italian constitution requires that newly elected members of the two houses of parliament, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, meet no later than 20 days after elections.

This would put their first gathering no later than October 15.

At this time, each chamber must elect a president and only then can the process of nominating members of a government begin.

President leads negotiations

President Sergio Mattarella will begin consultations on who should lead the new government with the Senate and Chamber presidents, the leaders of the main parties and eventually the parliamentary groups.

If the result of the election is clear, these consultations will be fairly short, perhaps two days, though they could also last up to a week.

Then Mattarella, elected by parliament to a second seven-year term as head of state earlier this year, will nominate a prime minister.

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni will likely be Italy’s new prime minister. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

This person will accept the mandate to form a new government “with reservations” and begin talks with allies on ministerial appointments and a joint programme.

At the end of these discussions, if all goes well, the prospective premier will return to Mattarella and “lift their reservations”.

Finally a government

The new government is announced and sworn in before the president the same day or the next. The prime minister and their ministers then go to the seat of the executive, Palazzo Chigi, for the handover of power.

Silvio Berlusconi only needed 24 days in 2008 to take office, while it took 89 for Giuseppe Conte in 2018.