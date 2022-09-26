For members
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
TIMELINE: What happens next after Italy’s historic elections?
A hard-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is set to take power in Italy after Sunday's historic elections. But it might be a while before Meloni and her government actually get to work.
Published: 26 September 2022 09:20 CEST
Next steps after Italy elections. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Giorgia Meloni’s far right triumphs in Italy’s elections
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni said on Monday she was ready to govern for "all Italians" after her eurosceptic populists swept to victory in general elections, putting her on course to guide Italy's most right-wing government since World War II.
Published: 26 September 2022 08:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments