ITALIAN ELECTIONS
EXPLAINED: What’s behind election success for Italy’s far right?
Italy's elections have produced a clear winner. But why did voters choose Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, and has Italy really lurched towards the extreme right? Here's a look at what happened.
Published: 27 September 2022 17:26 CEST
Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy’s next prime minister. But what’s behind her party’s massive success at the elections? Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
POLITICS
Italy’s Meloni begins tricky government talks after election win
Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her allies on Tuesday began what is set to be a weeks-long process of forming a new government, with crises looming on several fronts.
Published: 27 September 2022 18:35 CEST
