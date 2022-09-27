Read news from:
ITALIAN ELECTIONS

How does Italy’s new government want to change the constitution?

Having emerged as the largest party in parliament following the general election, the far-right Brothers of Italy now wants to reform the constitution. How might it go about doing so - and why?

Published: 27 September 2022 16:25 CEST
The centrodestra coalition with (From L) Lega leader Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi and Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is set to form Italy's next government.
The centrodestra coalition with (From L) Lega leader Matteo Salvini, Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi and Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni is set to form Italy's next government. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

With the official results now in, Italy’s elections have produced a clear winner.

The hard-right coalition, led by the post-fascist Brothers of Italy in partnership with the populist League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, swept to victory with 44 percent of the vote, giving them a majority in both houses of parliament.

The group’s programme includes a number of policies that are typical of right-wing parties, including tightening immigration controls, cracking down on crime, reforming Italy’s welfare system, and lowering taxes.

Presidential system

One of their more left-field proposals, however, is a constitutional reform that would transform Italy’s political system from that of a parliamentary democracy to a French-style semi-presidential system through “direct elections of the President of the Republic”.

Though it came close, the coalition didn’t win the crucial supermajority of two thirds of the seats in both the senate and the lower house that would have allowed it to reform the constitution without encountering any obstacles.

But the new government could hold a referendum on the issue, handing the decision over to voters. It was through this mechanism that Italians voted in 2020 to reduce their total number of parliamentarians by one third.

Meloni has been long been a proponent of overhauling Italy’s political system, and was the lead signatory to a similar proposal put before parliament by Brothers of Italy in 2018.

In the introduction to the document, its authors say that a switch to a presidential system “is not a new invention, but is a historic proposal from Brothers of Italy and the Italian right” that would make it easier for governments to enact the wishes of voters.

The proposal calls for Italy’s head of state “to be directly elected by the Italian people and thus legitimised to assume all responsibility for the nation’s political direction and the most important national and international policy choices.”

Leader of Italy's liberal-conservative party Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Italy's conservative party Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni and leader of Italy's far-right League party, Matteo Salvini acknowledge supporters at the end of a joint rally against the government on October 19, 2019 in Rome.

Italy’s right-wing coalition, consisting of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, Salvini’s League and Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, wants to switch to a French-style presidential political system. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Italy’s current parliamentary system, specifically designed to thwart the rise of would-be dictators after two decades of fascist rule, makes it almost impossible for any one party to win a majority.

This safeguard against dictatorships means parties are required to enter into often uneasy alliances to form coalition governments that could collapse at any time – which is why Italy has had as many as three governments since the last elections in 2018 and seven in the past decade.

In essence, switching to presidenzialismo, or a presidential system, would give more power to the executive and make it far more difficult to get rid of the elected head of state during their five-year term – which, while a long way from ushering in an autocracy, might make some a little nervous given Brothers of Italy’s neofascist origins.

EU reform

Besides overhauling the political system, it’s also possible that a Eurosceptic Meloni-led government could propose further constitutional reforms to reconfigure Italy’s relationship with the EU.

As Francesco Cancellato has written for the news site Fanpage, Meloni said in 2018 that she would like to rewrite articles of the constitution that require Italy to adhere to the EU’s rules on budget balancing and abide by EU law.

Unlike the proposed shift to presidentialism, this wasn’t in the coalition’s 2022 election manifesto, and commentators have pointed out that Meloni currently has a strong vested interest in maintaining good relations with Brussels.

But it has raised fears that Meloni could take steps in the future to assert Italian sovereignty and weaken the EU – along with the rights the bloc has secured for minority groups.

First, though, Meloni has the challenge of forming a new government with her coalition partners, who are already proving difficult allies – a process which could take months.

Once the new government is in place, it will be subject to the same fragilities that all of Italy’s previous post-war administrations have faced. Whether it will last long enough to attempt any of these reforms remains an open question.

The five biggest challenges facing Italy’s new hard-right government

With Giorgia Meloni set to become the next Italian prime minister, here's a look at the most pressing issues her government will face and how it could deal with them.

Published: 27 September 2022 14:47 CEST
After a landslide victory in Sunday’s elections, Italy’s right-wing or centrodestra alliance is set to form a government with a comfortable majority in parliament. 

But while this solid majority should expedite the process of forming a government, it’s still unlikely that this will take less than a month.

This slow process might not have been too much of a cause for concern in the past, but Italy today is facing a long list of pressing issues requiring urgent attention.

Here’s a look at the main challenges that the new government will face right out of the starting blocks – and what plans the parties have to deal with them.

Energy crisis

Gas and electricity prices in Italy, and the whole of Europe, have soared in recent months amid a volatile energy market in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Over the summer, Draghi’s cabinet signed off on a series of aid packages aimed at buffering the shock.

But with energy price rises showing no signs of abating, no doubt further measures to help struggling households and businesses will be needed over the winter. 

An extended discount on petrol and diesel at the pump is among measures promised by parties expected to form Italy’s new government. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

So far, the right-wing coalition hasn’t gone into much detail about how they plan to tackle the energy crisis, with parties recently squabbling over whether or not the country’s public debt should be increased to allow for a new round of financial support.

In their joint manifesto, the parties said they will support a European on gas prices and that they aim to make the country “self-sufficient” in terms of energy production – though their proposed strategy of resorting to “clean and safe” nuclear energy is as vague as it is likely to be unpopular in Italy, where the public has twice refused to accept nuclear power.

Furthermore, the centrodestra have promised to extend the current discounts on fuel prices. 

Inflation and cost of living

As the cost of living keeps rising amid soaring inflation – Italy’s inflation rate hit a 37-year high at the end of August – many households across Italy are finding it increasingly harder to make ends meet.

As previous proposals to lower or scrap IVA (sales tax, or VAT) on basic food products have failed to materialise, it’ll be up to the new government to find solutions to the problem. 

In their campaign manifesto, the right-wing coalition said they plan on safeguarding families’ purchasing power by lowering VAT on all essential goods and by easing the tax burden (cuneo fiscale) on families, businesses and self-employed individuals.

On the latter subject, the coalition parties have long been favourable to the introduction of a ‘flat tax’ – a system by which the same tax rate is applied to all taxpayers regardless of their income bracket. 

Even disregarding the fact that such a system would actually clash with article 53 of the Italian Constitution, a flat tax set at 15 percent – that’s the rate proposed by the League’s leader, Matteo Salvini – would cost state coffers around 50 billion euros. 

The coalition hasn’t yet given any details as to where such funds would be found.

A photo taken on August 15, 2022 in Turin shows a campaign poster of the League party leader Matteo Salvini for the upcoming September general elections.

Italy’s league party has campaigned for election on promises of introducing a ‘flat tax’ at 15 percent. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Employment and pensions

Shortly after taking up office, the new government will be called on to make a decision over the introduction of a national living wage – a policy which left-wing parties have been vocal about for months but that the bloc has opposed so far.

The next cabinet will also have to address the thorny issue of citizens’ income, Italy’s welfare payment for those who are unemployed or in poverty, which has been the object of countless political skirmishes since its introduction in 2019.

The coalition has pledged to abolish the citizens’ income and replace it with “more effective social inclusion and job placement measures”, though no details have been given.

Finally, but perhaps most importantly to many in Italy, Meloni and her ministers will face reforming the pension system. 

As of January 1st, 2023, Quota 102 – a stopgap pension law valid for 2022 only – will expire and the dreaded Legge Fornero (Fornero Law) will return. This means retirement will only be possible at 67 years of age or after 43 years of work for men and 42 for women.

Given the relatively short time at its disposal, the new cabinet is expected to draft another ‘temporary’ pension law covering the whole of 2023, thus postponing the pension system reform to 2024.

Recovery fund

After reaching all of the targets set for the first half of 2022, Italy is ready to move on to the next phase of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza, or PNRR), a series of major reforms tied to a EU-wide post-pandemic aid package. 

But since the collapse of Draghi’s cabinet in the middle of summer, little to no progress has been made on the 55 outstanding PNRR objectives for 2022, with the third round of funds – worth a total of 19 billion euros – currently hanging in the balance.

If the new government were to fail to meet the remaining targets by December 31st, Italy, which has received nearly 46 billion euros from the EU so far, would not receive the next round of funding.

In the lead-up to the elections, the right-wing bloc said that they were planning on making “full use” of the 191.5 billion euros Italy has been allocated by the EU. But their manifesto also stated that, in view of “changed conditions and priorities”, the party leaders want to “revise” Italy’s PNRR agreement with Brussels.

No further details were given, and it isn’t yet clear what such a revision would entail.

War in Ukraine

As the war between Ukraine and Russia continues, Italy will have to convene with fellow EU states and NATO members to agree on a common approach to the conflict. 

But the new cabinet’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine might not be in line with that of its predecessor.

Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi and Giorgia Meloni at an election rally.

Meloni’s right-wing coalition includes Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League and Forza Italia, led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Two of the three key members of Italy’s next government, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, have long been close to Russia. The former, a long-time friend of Putin’s, caused outrage last week by defending Russia’s military aggression, whereas the latter has been critical of EU sanctions against the Kremlin. 

As for the soon-to-be new Italian PM, Meloni has backed European sanctions and the sending of weapons to Kyiv, though her previous support of Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 raises justified doubts regarding the genuineness of her position.

The bloc’s programme emphasises party leaders’ commitment to respecting the “agreements made within the Atlantic Alliance” and supporting Ukraine. 

However, the same manifesto also states that the coalition’s foreign policy will be centred around the “protection of national interests and the defence of the motherland”.

