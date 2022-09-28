Portofino mayor offers residents €400 to offset energy bills

All of the town’s households will be eligible for the payment, regardless of income, according to the Repubblica newspaper – though the disabled, the elderly and families with children will be given priority.
The one-time ‘bonus’ can be received by submitting a request to the town hall that includes the applicant’s bank details.
Nestled in the Italian riviera on the Ligurian coastline, Portofino has long been a popular holiday destination for the super-rich.
But over the years the town’s permanent population has steadily declined, and it now counts just 416 residents.
Portofino mayor Matteo Viacava said he cancelled an event to provide the funds for the bonus, which he hopes will attract new inhabitants and rebuild the community.
Viacava also said he was preparing another incentive package to entice new arrivals that will launch in January.
Gas and electricity bills have soared in Italy, along with the rest of Europe, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February threw energy markets into turmoil.
Despite a raft of aid measures put together by the outgoing government, most households in Italy are seeing steep hikes in their energy bills this year that many struggle to afford.
