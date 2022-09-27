For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
What changes about life in Italy in October 2022
From energy bill changes to the start of ski season and a (possible) new government, here's what changes in Italy in October.
Published: 28 September 2022 11:36 CEST
People enjoy an early autumn aperitivo next to Milan's duomo. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
Election results, end of face mask rules and airline staff strikes: here are the key events in Italy that you should know about.
Published: 26 September 2022 09:35 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments