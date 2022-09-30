Read news from:
Biden warns Italy over election results as Draghi receives award from Ukraine

The US President Joe Biden warned that global ‘democracy is at stake’ as Italy’s outgoing PM Mario Draghi received one of Ukraine’s most prestigious awards.

Published: 30 September 2022 09:49 CEST
US President Joe Biden hosts the US-Pacific Island Country Summit with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) at the State Department in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2022.
US President Joe Biden expressed concern over Italy’s recent elections, saying that ‘democracy is at stake’. Photo by Oliver CONTRERAS

President Joe Biden cited the far-right’s election success in Italy as evidence of what he regarded as a danger to democracy around the world, including in the United States.    

“You just saw what’s happened in Italy in that election. You’re seeing what’s happening around the world,” Biden told Democratic party governors at a late meeting on Wednesday, referring to the win by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni in Italy.   

“We can’t be sanguine about what’s happening here either,” Biden said, pointing to what he sees as anti-democratic forces led by former president Donald Trump in the run-up to November’s midterm elections.

Biden said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had told him “straight up that democracies can’t be sustained in the 21st century”. 

He added: “I don’t want to exaggerate it, but I don’t want to understate it. And it’s the reason why I’m so concerned. Democracy is at stake.”

In the meantime, Italy’s outgoing PM Mario Draghi is set to receive one of Ukraine’s most prestigious awards from President Volodymyr Zelensky, Draghi’s press office said on Thursday.  

Prime minister of Italy Mario Draghi (L) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their meeting in Mariinsky Palace, in Kyiv, on June 16, 2022.

Italy’s outgoing PM is set to receive the prestigious Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise award from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Draghi told Zelensky that he was “honoured and moved” to be given the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the first degree, and “happy to receive it from your hands in Kyiv”, according to Rome’s readout of a phone call between the pair.

Established in 1995 by President Leonid Kuchma, the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, is awarded for services to the state and people of Ukraine. The medal of the order has a blue ribbon with a yellow stripe on each side.

Draghi has been one of the strongest backers of EU sanctions against Russia over the war, and Rome has sent several weapon shipments to help Kyiv.

In its own statement, the Ukrainian presidency’s office said Zelensky had praised Draghi’s role “among the names of political leaders who have supported Ukraine” since the start of Russia’s invasion.

Draghi will have to step down when a new government takes office following last Sunday’s elections, which were won by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right coalition.  

After her victory, Meloni said Ukraine could count on Italy’s support.   

Despite her former Euroscepticism, the Brothers of Italy leader has firmly backed Draghi’s position thus far. However, her government allies, far-right League leader Matteo Salvini and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, have long had concerning ties with Moscow.   

Italy will not recognise Russian referendums, says Draghi

The outgoing Italian PM said that the country will regard any referendum held in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine as ‘illegal’

Published: 29 September 2022 15:16 CEST
Italy will not recognise the results of “illegal” annexation referendums organised by Moscow in the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

The Italian leader’s press office said that Draghi had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reassure him of Rome’s “continued support” for Kyiv.

Draghi and Zelensky reportedly discussed the “illegal referendums” currently being held in the regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – referendums which, in the words of the Italian PM, “Italy will not recognise”.

On Tuesday, Kremlin-installed authorities in the four above-mentioned Ukrainian regions claimed victory in the votes, saying that preliminary results showed a majority in favour of annexation by Moscow.

The following day, the leaders of Ukraine’s Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions called on President Vladimir Putin to formally annex the territories to Russia.

Only Donetsk – whose Donbas region has been partially controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014 – had yet to formally ask Putin for annexation.

Italy has supported Ukraine since Russia invaded its territory in February, but Europe is currently watching closely to see whether the country will continue to do so after Sunday’s general elections were won by the Eurosceptic Brothers of Italy party.

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the far-right coalition that triumphed at the polls, tweeted her “loyal support” for Ukraine on Tuesday.

However, her coalition partners – anti-immigration League leader Matteo Salvini and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi – have long had ties with Moscow.

