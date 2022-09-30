For members
How does the cost of childcare in Italy compare to other countries?
Parents in Italy spend a monthly average of €303 for public nursery care and €324 for public kindergarten. How does that compare to other countries?
Published: 30 September 2022 11:40 CEST
Italy ranked among worst in Europe for tax burden on families
Working parents in Italy face some of the highest rates of taxation among developed countries, according to a new international report.
Published: 25 May 2022 12:16 CEST
