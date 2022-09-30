For members
FOOD & DRINK
Sagra: The best Italian food festivals to visit in October
If you're visiting Italy in autumn, don't miss the many local food and drinks fairs held around the country. Here are some to visit this October.
Published: 30 September 2022 09:50 CEST
Most Italian ‘sagre’ will give you the chance to sample the local wine. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
For members
FOOD & DRINK
Five tips for ordering pizza in Italy
You may think of yourself as a pizza aficionado, but ordering pizza in Italy can be a more complex process than you might expect. Here are our suggestions for getting it right first time.
Published: 30 August 2022 16:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments