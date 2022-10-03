Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

New traffic restrictions in Milan, railway strikes and protests over soaring bills: here are the key events in Italy that you should know about.

Published: 3 October 2022 09:28 CEST
Milan, city centre.
New traffic laws will come into effect in Milan on Monday, with several classes of vehicles being banned from entering the city’s traffic-restricted area on weekdays. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Monday

New traffic restrictions in Milan – New traffic laws will come into effect in Milan starting from Monday, October 3rd, with several classes of vehicles being banned from entering the city’s traffic-restricted area (zona traffico limitato or ZTL) from 7.30am to 7.30pm on all weekdays.

The new ban, which Milan’s authorities have introduced in an effort to reduce emissions in the city centre, will apply to non-eco-friendly vehicles.

READ ALSO: ‘It takes time’: Foreign residents on what it’s really like to live in Milan

To find out whether your car will be able to enter Milan’s ZTL from Monday, please consult the Comune di Milano website.

Modena Cento Ore – The first leg of the Modena Cento Ore (Modena 100 hours), one of Italy’s most anticipated vintage car meets, will start on Monday, October 3rd, in Milano Marittima, Emilia-Romagna. 

As usual, the five-day festival, which is currently in its 22nd edition, will offer classic car enthusiasts a rich events programme, including city parades, road trips across some of Italy’s most fascinating countryside landscapes and races on legendary circuits such as Misano and Mugello. 

The Modena Cento Ore’s full programme is available here, whereas the application form to take part in the event can be downloaded here

Tuesday

Fourth-dose bookings in Tuscany – On Tuesday, October 4th bookings to receive the second booster shot (also known as ‘fourth dose’) against Covid will be extended to all Tuscany residents above the age of 12.

A patient being administered a Covid jab.

After a recent uptick in infections, Tuscany will now offer the second booster shot (or fourth dose) to all residents over the age of 12. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP

So far, the second booster shot has only been offered to healthcare workers, at-risk individuals and over-60s. 

READ ALSO: Italy eases Covid measures ahead of new government

But, given the recent uptick in infections across the region, Tuscany’s president, Eugenio Giano, has chosen to extend the vaccination campaign to the rest of the resident population except for children under 12.

Thursday

PD’s board meets after election defeat – The Italian Democratic Party’s board will convene on Thursday, October 6th to officially start discussions over the new party leadership.

The PD suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Italy’s right-wing coalition in the September 25th elections, where they received only 19 percent of votes.

READ ALSO: Italy’s Meloni begins tricky government talks after election win

Following the vote, PD leader Enrico Letta – who’s since been identified by many as the main responsible for his party’s election debacle – announced that he would not stand for leadership at the party’s next congress in March and would step down once a new capogruppo was found.

Weekend

Railway strike in Lombardy – Staff from railway company Trenord will hold a 24-hour strike between 9pm on Saturday, October 8th and 9pm on Sunday, October 9th, with delays and/or cancellations expected to affect railway travel across the northern region of Lombardy. 

Empty railway station in Lombardy.

Staff from railway company Trenord will strike from 9pm on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

According to the Italian Transport Ministry (MIT), the strike should only affect train services in Lombardy, though disruption to travel in surrounding regions cannot be ruled out at this time. 

On the day of strike, Trenord will not guarantee any minimum services except for trains headed for Milan’s Malpensa Airport, which, Trenord said, “in the event of cancellations, might be replaced by coaches”. 

New demonstration against energy bills surge – Members of Emilia-Romagna’s grassroots organisation Noi Non Paghiamo (‘we are not paying’) will take to the streets of Bologna on Saturday, October 8th to protest against the increase in gas and electricity bills of the past few months.

READ ALSO: Electricity bills in Italy to rise by 59 percent, says energy regulator

The group, which was born in early September after the Don’t Pay campaign gained momentum in the UK, has already engaged in a number of public demonstrations. 

Last Saturday, members of Noi Non Paghiamo gathered in front of the headquarters of national energy company ENI in Bologna and burned dozens of energy bills in a waste bin.

“It’ll be a long winter […] and it’s past time we all joined together,” the group wrote on their Telegram account after the demonstration.

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

What changes about life in Italy in October 2022

From energy bill changes to the start of ski season and a (possible) new government, here's what changes in Italy in October.

Published: 28 September 2022 11:36 CEST
Updated: 1 October 2022 09:52 CEST
What changes about life in Italy in October 2022

End of face mask rules – As of Friday, September 30th, face masks will no longer be required on Italian public transport (buses, trains, trams, ferries, etc.). 

The mask mandate was originally meant to lapse on June 15th but it had been extended by outgoing health minister Roberto Speranza after an uptick in infections at the beginning of the summer.

Friday will also mark the end of mask-wearing requirements for those accessing healthcare facilities or care homes, whether they be visitors, patients or staff. 

Although mask requirements have been lifted, staff and visitors will still have to produce a valid ‘super green pass’ – i.e. a health pass certifying that the holder has been fully vaccinated against or has recovered from Covid-19 – to access the above-mentioned facilities.

Barring any extension, the ‘green pass’ mandate will expire on December 31st. 

National airline staff strike – Pilots and cabin crew from Ryanair and Vueling will take part in a national strike action on Saturday, October 1st.

In particular, Ryanair staff will hold a 24-hour walkout, whereas Vueling staff will strike for a total of four hours, from 1pm to 5pm.

READ ALSO: Italian low-cost airline staff to strike on October 1st

It’s still unclear the extent to which the strike will affect passengers, though significant delays or cancellations can not be ruled out. 

Energy bill changes – for some

Those on old Maggior Tutela ‘protected’ contracts governed by Italy’s energy regulator Arera – that’s around one third of Italian households – could find their energy bills spiking from October 1st.

Arera sets electricity and gas tariffs based on market rates, and usually updates them quarterly. From October, however, prices will be updated monthly, and instead of being indexed to the Amsterdam energy exchange, rates will be tied to the Italian virtual exchange point (PSV).

It’s unclear at this stage exactly what effect this will have, but the research institute IRCAF has warned that it could result in bills doubling. For its part, Arera has said the move will protect consumers and guarantee the continuity of supplies.

The majority of Italian households have transitioned away from the Maggior Tutela system – which is due to come to an end completely from January 2023 – and on to free market contracts with private companies since Italy’s energy market opened up to competition.

Those on fixed rate contracts with private companies should be protected from further price hikes until May 2023, under the terms of the decreto bis aid decree.

Start of ski season – Aosta Valley’s ski season will officially start on Saturday, October 1st, when the popular Cervinia ski resort will open its doors to winter sports enthusiasts. 

This year, a daily ski pass in Cervinia will cost between €51 and €57 – it was between €47 and €53 last year. 

Aside from Cervinia’s early start, all the other ski resorts in the Aosta Valley region will open their doors to the public on November 26th provided that there is enough snow on their slopes.

(Some) households allowed to switch on heating

Italy has restrictions on when (and how much) you’re allowed to heat your home, and the first places to be allowed to crank up the thermostat are northern and mountainous parts of the country, usually starting from-mid-October.

Italy is divided into several categories depending on when authorities think it’s appropriate to turn the heating on in each area.

Those in the warmer coastal areas in places like Sicily and Calabria are last to be permitted to flick the switch on at the start of December. Here’s when you can turn your heating on in a typical year in Italy.

This year, because of the ongoing energy crisis caused by Russia’s war on Ukraine, the date on which the first households can turn on their heating has been pushed back one week to October 22nd (with concessions for areas where particularly bad weather is forecast).

The maximum number of hours the heating can be switched on over the course of the day has been reduced from 14 to 13 hours.

Pensions increase

Pensions under a certain threshold are set to rise by two percent from October 1st thanks to measures contained in the aiuto bis aid decree.

A reevaluation of pensions usually takes place in Italy at the start of each calendar year, but the process has been brought forward by three months to combat the cost of living crisis.

The increase affects those on pensions of up to €35,000 per year; pensioners on higher incomes will receive a 0.2 percent rise from November.

New government (?)

After the hard-right centrodestra coalition emerged as the victors in Italy’s September general elections, negotiations are now underway to form a new government.

The process has in the past taken anywhere from four to twelve weeks, which means the country could see a new government sworn in by the end of the month – but it’s not a given.

Clocks go back

At 3am on Sunday, October 30th, the clocks will go back by one hour, marking the end of summer time.

SHOW COMMENTS