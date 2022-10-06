New rail strike to disrupt travel in Lombardy this weekend

Train staff from regional carrier Trenord will strike from 9pm on Saturday, October 8th to 9pm on Sunday, October 9th, Trenord confirmed through a press release on Monday.
At the time of writing, it wasn’t yet clear how exactly the strike would affect travellers, though significant delays and/or cancellations were expected to disrupt regular services for the entire length of the walk-out.
According to the Italian Transport Ministry (MIT), the strike was expected to only affect train services in Lombardy, though disruption to travel in surrounding regions could not be ruled out.
At the time of writing, it was also not clear whether other operators, chiefly national carrier Trenitalia, would somehow be affected by the strike.
Earlier this week, Trenord communicated that it would not guarantee any minimum services throughout the walk-out except for trains headed for Milan’s Malpensa Airport.
Notably, they said that, in the event of cancellations, trains to Malpensa might be replaced by coaches departing from Milan’s Cadorna station and Stabio.
We will keep this article updated to bring you the latest news regarding the strike. In the meantime, further details can be found on Trenord’s website.
