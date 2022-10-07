For members
Climate zones: When can you turn your heating on Italy this winter?
Italy has rules governing when and for how long you can switch on your central heating – as well as how high you can turn it up. Here's a look at the dates for this winter.
Published: 7 October 2022 14:08 CEST
Key points: Italy to introduce new heating restrictions for the winter
Italian residents will be asked to turn the heating down by one degree and turn it off for an extra hour every day under the government's latest energy-saving plans.
Published: 7 October 2022 13:45 CEST
