Climate zones: When can you turn your heating on Italy this winter?

Italy has strict rules regarding heating, with the government establishing the dates when residents can switch their heating on based on the climate zone they reside in.

Also, a cap on indoor temperatures is in place.

In particular, following on from a newly introduced energy-saving decree, businesses will now be asked not to exceed 18C (down from 19C), whereas private citizens will have to set their heating at a maximum of 19C (down from 20C).

What are Italy’s general heating rules?

In the interests of saving energy, Italy has national rules in place about when different provinces can use central heating (riscaldamento centralizzato), based on their average seasonal temperature.

As you’d expect, northern and mountainous areas are the first to be allowed to switch on the heat in October, while some parts of the south can’t turn up the dial until December. (Find a full list below.)

The rules are supposed to apply to every property in Italy, including independent houses and apartments with their own separate heating system (riscaldamento autonomo), where it’s up to individual occupants to limit their heating use.

But the restrictions are more easily enforced in shared buildings with a single, communal boiler, such as apartment blocks, offices, schools and hotels. In that case the amministratore, or building manager, will be responsible for regulating when the heating comes on and off.

Which parts of Italy can switch their heating on first this year?

Italy is divided into six climate zones, with those living in the colder regions being allowed to keep their heating on for longer stints – this applies to both daily and seasonal operating periods.

The government’s new energy-saving plan is expected to shorten the winter heating season by 15 days, postponing the switch-on date by eight days and bringing the switch-off forward by seven for all Italian climate zones.

Italian residents living in cold regions are allowed to switch their heating on at an earlier date. Photo by Sebastien BOZON / AFP

Also, the latest decree will require all Italian residents to reduce the daily operating period of their heating system by one hour.

Here’s an overview of this year’s date and time restrictions based on the newly introduced measures:

Zone A: December 8th to March 7th, 5 hours a day

Lampedusa, Linosa and Lampione

Porto Empedocle

Zone B: December 8th to March 23rd, 7 hours a day

Agrigento

Catania

Messina

Palermo

Siracusa

Trapani

Reggio Calabria

Crotone

Zone C: November 22nd to March 23rd, 9 hours a day

North-west: Imperia.

Centre: Latina.

South: Bari; Benevento; Brindisi; Cagliari; Caserta; Catanzaro; Cosenza; Lecce; Naples; Oristano; Ragusa; Salerno; Sassari; Taranto.

Zone D: November 8th to April 7th, 11 hours a day

North-west: Genoa; La Spezia; Savona.

North-east: Forlì.

Centre: Ancona; Ascoli Piceno; Florence; Grosseto; Livorno; Lucca; Macerata; Massa Carrara; Pesaro; Pisa; Pistoia; Prato; Rome; Siena; Terni; Viterbo.

South: Avellino; Caltanissetta; Chieti; Foggia; Isernia; Matera; Nuoro; Pescara; Teramo; Vibo Valentia.

Zone E: October 22nd to April 7th, 13 hours/day

North-west: Alessandria; Aosta; Asti; Bergamo; Biella; Brescia; Como; Cremona; Lecco; Lodi; Milan; Novara; Padova; Pavia; Sondrio; Torino; Varese; Verbania; Vercelli.

North-east: Bologna; Bolzano; Ferrara; Gorizia; Modena; Parma; Piacenza; Pordenone; Ravenna; Reggio Emilia; Rimini; Rovigo; Treviso; Trieste; Udine; Venice; Verona; Vicenza.

Centre: Arezzo; Perugia; Frosinone; Rieti.

South: Campobasso; Enna; L’Aquila; Potenza.

Zone F: No restrictions