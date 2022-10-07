Italy’s Meloni upset over ‘unacceptable threat’ from French minister

On Thursday, Italy’s outgoing Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani signed off on a new energy-saving decree introducing tighter limits and restrictions for the use of gas heating over the winter.

“The daily operating period will be reduced by one hour a day, whereas the overall winter heating season will be shortened by 15 days, postponing the switch-on date by eight days and bringing the switch-off forward by seven,” said the ministry through an official note.

The decree, the note added, will also tighten the cap on indoor temperature values, with businesses being asked not to exceed 18C (down from 19C) and private citizens having to set their heating at a maximum of 19C (down from 20C).

Though the new restrictions will apply to the majority of the resident population, a number of buildings across the territory will be exempt.

The new restrictions will apply to all public and private buildings except places of worship, nurseries, kindergartens and swimming pools. Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

In particular, according to the ministerial note, rules will not apply to “places of worship, nurseries, kindergartens and swimming pools” nor to “buildings whose heating systems rely on sources of renewable energy”.

Moreover, “in the event of particularly severe weather conditions, local authorities will retain the power to authorise heating outside the times set in the decree”.

The new energy-saving plan, whose first draft had been disclosed by The Local in early September, came at the tail-end of a series of nation-wide measures aimed at tackling the European energy crisis, including Italy’s gas-supply diversification efforts.

According to a study from national power regulator ENEA, the new restrictions might allow the country to save as much as 2.7 billion cubic metres of gas over the winter season.

That said, at the time of writing, it was unclear how the government would go about enforcing the new rules, with the new decree (text available here) sidestepping the subject almost entirely.

The decree’s first draft stated that local authorities would carry out random inspections in “public buildings, apartment blocks and businesses” and monitor daily gas consumption data with the help of gas grid operators.

Local authorities will be allowed to carry out random inspections, though it isn’t yet clear how this will work in the case of private houses. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

However, the document did not mention how enforcement would work in the case of independent houses or apartments equipped with their own separate heating system (riscaldamento autonomo).

At the time of writing, there were also no indications that the government was planning on introducing fines for those flouting the rules – in early September, Cingolani had been recorded as saying that the new rules would not be “draconian” but rather largely based “on citizens’ responsibility”.

Having said that, future penalties for transgressors couldn’t be ruled out yet.

The full text of the new ministerial decree is available here. To know what climate zone your comune belongs to, you can download the PDF list available here.