BRITS IN ITALY
‘It’s a disaster’: How Brits in Italy are being hit by drop in value of pound
We asked our British readers to explain how the recent drop in the value of the pound will affect their lives in Italy. Here’s what they had to say.
Published: 7 October 2022 17:07 CEST
The overwhelming response from Britons in Italy was that the drop in value of the pound will have a negative impact on their lives. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP
BREXIT
What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Italy?
If you're visiting Italy from a non-EU country your time here is limited, unless you have a visa - but what happens to people who overstay and how strictly are the rules really enforced?
Published: 5 October 2022 12:02 CEST
