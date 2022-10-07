Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Key points: Italy to introduce new heating restrictions for the winter

Italian residents will be asked to turn the heating down by one degree and turn it off for an extra hour every day under the government's latest energy-saving plans.

Published: 7 October 2022 13:45 CEST
Radiator knob.
Italian residents will be asked to set their heating at a maximum of 19C under the latest energy-saving plan. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

On Thursday, Italy’s outgoing Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani signed off on a new energy-saving decree introducing tighter limits and restrictions for the use of gas heating over the winter. 

“The daily operating period will be reduced by one hour a day, whereas the overall winter heating season will be shortened by 15 days, postponing the switch-on date by eight days and bringing the switch-off forward by seven,” said the ministry through an official note

READ ALSO: Climate zones: When can you turn your heating on Italy this winter?

The decree, the note added, will also tighten the cap on indoor temperature values, with businesses being asked not to exceed 18C (down from 19C) and private citizens having to set their heating at a maximum of 19C (down from 20C).

Though the new restrictions will apply to the majority of the resident population, a number of buildings across the territory will be exempt. 

Woman next to a radiator.

The new restrictions will apply to all public and private buildings except places of worship, nurseries, kindergartens and swimming pools. Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP

In particular, according to the ministerial note, rules will not apply to “places of worship, nurseries, kindergartens and swimming pools” nor to “buildings whose heating systems rely on sources of renewable energy”. 

Moreover, “in the event of particularly severe weather conditions, local authorities will retain the power to authorise heating outside the times set in the decree”.

The new energy-saving plan, whose first draft had been disclosed by The Local in early September, came at the tail-end of a series of nation-wide measures aimed at tackling the European energy crisis, including Italy’s gas-supply diversification efforts.

READ ALSO: Italy to have enough gas ‘to make it through winter’

According to a study from national power regulator ENEA, the new restrictions might allow the country to save as much as 2.7 billion cubic metres of gas over the winter season.  

That said, at the time of writing, it was unclear how the government would go about enforcing the new rules, with the new decree (text available here) sidestepping the subject almost entirely.

The decree’s first draft stated that local authorities would carry out random inspections in “public buildings, apartment blocks and businesses” and monitor daily gas consumption data with the help of gas grid operators.

Inside of an apartment.

Local authorities will be allowed to carry out random inspections, though it isn’t yet clear how this will work in the case of private houses. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

However, the document did not mention how enforcement would work in the case of independent houses or apartments equipped with their own separate heating system (riscaldamento autonomo). 

At the time of writing, there were also no indications that the government was planning on introducing fines for those flouting the rules – in early September, Cingolani had been recorded as saying that the new rules would not be “draconian” but rather largely based “on citizens’ responsibility”.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much are energy prices rising in Italy this autumn?

Having said that, future penalties for transgressors couldn’t be ruled out yet. 

The full text of the new ministerial decree is available here. To know what climate zone your comune belongs to, you can download the PDF list available here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Climate zones: When can you turn your heating on Italy this winter?

Italy has rules governing when and for how long you can switch on your central heating – as well as how high you can turn it up. Here's a look at the dates for this winter.

Published: 7 October 2022 14:08 CEST
Climate zones: When can you turn your heating on Italy this winter?

The Italian government has passed a decree that will put limits on indoor temperatures, with businesses being asked not to exceed 18C (down from 19C) and private citizens having to set their heating at a maximum of 19C (down from 20C).

But Italy has strict rules regarding heating and parts of the country are allowed to turn on their heating before others.

What are Italy’s general heating rules?

In the interests of saving energy, Italy has national rules in place about when different provinces can use central heating (riscaldamento centralizzato), based on their average seasonal temperature.

As you’d expect, northern and mountainous areas are the first to be allowed to switch on the heat in October, while some parts of the south can’t turn up the dial until December. (Find a full list below.)

The rules are supposed to apply to every property in Italy, including independent houses and apartments with their own separate heating system (riscaldamento autonomo), where it’s up to individual occupants to limit their heating use. 

But the restrictions are more easily enforced in shared buildings with a single, communal boiler, such as apartment blocks, offices, schools and hotels. In that case the amministratore, or building manager, will be responsible for regulating when the heating comes on and off.

Which parts of Italy can switch their heating on first this year?

Italy is divided into six climate zones, with those living in the colder regions being allowed to keep their heating on for longer stints – this applies to both daily and seasonal operating periods.

The government’s new energy-saving plan is expected to shorten the winter heating season by 15 days, postponing the switch-on date by eight days and bringing the switch-off forward by seven for all Italian climate zones.

Roof covered by snow.

Italian residents living in cold regions are allowed to switch their heating on at an earlier date. Photo by Sebastien BOZON / AFP

Also, the latest decree will require all Italian residents to reduce the daily operating period of their heating system by one hour.

READ ALSO: What are the rules on using wood-burning stoves in Italy?

Here’s an overview of this year’s date and time restrictions based on the newly introduced measures:

Zone A: December 8th to March 7th, 5 hours a day

  • Lampedusa, Linosa and Lampione
  • Porto Empedocle

Zone B: December 8th to March 23rd, 7 hours a day

  • Agrigento
  • Catania
  • Messina
  • Palermo
  • Siracusa
  • Trapani
  • Reggio Calabria
  • Crotone

Zone C: November 22nd to March 23rd, 9 hours a day

  • North-west: Imperia.
  • Centre: Latina.
  • South: Bari; Benevento; Brindisi; Cagliari; Caserta; Catanzaro; Cosenza; Lecce; Naples; Oristano; Ragusa; Salerno; Sassari; Taranto.

Zone D: November 8th to April 7th, 11 hours a day

  • North-west: Genoa; La Spezia; Savona.
  • North-east: Forlì.
  • Centre: Ancona; Ascoli Piceno; Florence; Grosseto; Livorno; Lucca; Macerata; Massa Carrara; Pesaro; Pisa; Pistoia; Prato; Rome; Siena; Terni; Viterbo.
  • South: Avellino; Caltanissetta; Chieti; Foggia; Isernia; Matera; Nuoro; Pescara; Teramo; Vibo Valentia.

Zone E: October 22nd to April 7th, 13 hours/day

  • North-west: Alessandria; Aosta; Asti; Bergamo; Biella; Brescia; Como; Cremona; Lecco; Lodi; Milan; Novara; Padova; Pavia; Sondrio; Torino; Varese; Verbania; Vercelli.
  • North-east: Bologna; Bolzano; Ferrara; Gorizia; Modena; Parma; Piacenza; Pordenone; Ravenna; Reggio Emilia; Rimini; Rovigo; Treviso; Trieste; Udine; Venice; Verona; Vicenza.
  • Centre: Arezzo; Perugia; Frosinone; Rieti.
  • South: Campobasso; Enna; L’Aquila; Potenza.

Zone F: No restrictions

  • Cuneo
  • Trento
  • Belluno 
SHOW COMMENTS