ECONOMY

Energy crisis: Italy risks ‘thousands’ of business closures, says industry group

Italy needs some 50 billion euros to prevent thousands of companies failing and mass job losses due to soaring energy prices, industry groups said on Monday.

Published: 10 October 2022 16:01 CEST
Protestors burn energy bills in Rome at a demonstration on October 3rd against the soaring cost of living. Energy price hikes will cause thousands of business closures in Italy unless the EU steps in with funding, said Italy's industry lobby on Monday. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The head of Italian business association Confindustria appealed for an aid package to protect Italy’s economy from surging energy costs, saying: “Without industry, there is no Italy.”

“If we close thousands of companies, hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost,” the lobby’s head Carlo Bonomi said in an interview with newspaper La Stampa.

“I am more concerned now than I was at the start of the pandemic,” he said, adding that he estimated some “40 to 50 billion euros by 2023” was needed.

Surging energy prices mean Italian companies are expected to pay 110 billion euros more in 2022 than they did before the pandemic, of which 55.6 billion is due in the period September to December, the association said in a report.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government has already spent 66 billion euros to help shield families and businesses from the energy crisis, financed by higher-than-expected tax revenues.

Giorgia Meloni, who is set to lead Italy’s incoming government after her party won last month’s election, said she will “have to resort to other resources… if (she) cannot count on European solidarity to reduce the energy bill”.

Meloni said she would “put Italy first” in dealing with the energy prices after Germany this week announced it would spend up to 200 billion euros helping consumers and businesses cope with surging energy prices – while refusing to back the European price cap on gas supported by Italy and other countries.

Giorgia Meloni visits an event organised by the Italian Farmers’ Association. Expected to become Italy’s new prime minister, Meloni says she’ll put ‘Italy first’ when handling the energy crisis. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Meloni previously said she was reluctant to consider deepening Italy’s vast existing debt – which already stands at some 150 percent of GDP.

Economic output is expected to decline slightly in the second half of the year, a downturn which could continue into the first quarter of 2023, according to a government forecast – plunging the country into recession.

That would reduce tax revenues and limit the new government’s room for manoeuvre.

Meanwhile, the new government will be made up of a coalition of parties which campaigned on promises to slash taxes for businesses and consumers.

Bonomi told La Stampa: “If the EU does not give us the necessary help, deviation [from the budget] will become inevitable “

POLITICS

Italy’s Meloni upset over ‘unacceptable threat’ from French minister

Italy's soon-to-be new PM Giorgia Meloni condemned French European Affairs Minister Laurence Boone after he expressed concern over Italian civil rights under the new cabinet.

Published: 7 October 2022 14:56 CEST
Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, whose party triumphed at last month’s general election, demanded a public explanation earlier on Friday after a French minister suggested that rights may be at risk under the country’s new government.

European Affairs Minister Laurence Boone told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that Paris will “pay close attention to the respect for values and the rule of law” once the new cabinet is sworn in.

“The EU has already demonstrated its vigilance towards other countries such as Hungary and Poland,” Boone added, citing the two Eurosceptic governments that have clashed with Brussels over civil rights.

Meloni, whose post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won the September 25 vote by a big margin, said that the comments appeared to be “an unacceptable threat of interference

against a sovereign member state of the European Union”.

“I trust that the French government will immediately deny the words”, Meloni said, adding that she hoped that “the left-wing” daily had in fact misinterpreted Boone’s words.

Meloni, a fierce defender of Catholic family values, is the leader of a right-wing coalition that activists fear might pose a threat to civil rights, from abortion to same-sex marriage.

Italy’s most far-right government since World War II is expected to take up office by the end of October, with the two newly formed houses of parliament set to convene no later than October 15th.

