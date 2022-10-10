On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday, October 10th – Storm alert in the centre-south

After a spell of mild early autumn weather across much of Italy, rain is on its way from Monday. Forecasters say temperatures will cool across the country, with scattered showers expected and a risk of strong winds and thunderstorms in many areas.

Particularly bad weather is likely to hit the south and centre of the country. Italy’s civil protection authority on Sunday issued a lower-level ‘yellow’ weather alert for Monday for the regions of Basilicata, Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, and Umbria, saying these areas could expect “strong showers, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind”.

Wednesday 12th – Military ship visits Ancona

The port city of Ancona, Marche, will welcome the ‘Amerigo Vespucci’ ship on the 12th and 13th of October, reports Ansa. The tall sailing ship, which often called the “world’s most beautiful ship” and is recognised worldwide as a symbol of Italy, hasn’t visited Ancona since 2019 and will return after stops in Trieste and Venice in recent days.

Italy’s navy, or Marina Militare, said the public will be allowed to visit the ship at the port of Ancona between 2pm-11pm on Wednesday, with free admission and no need to book.

Thursday 13th – Parliament to return

The first session of the new parliament is set for Thursday following the recent general election, which resulted in a major victory for an alliance of hard right political parties.

The new session means the process of forming Italy’s new government can officially begin. While negotiations usually take weeks, sometimes months, media reports predict the new administration this time could be in place by the end of October.

Why does parliament open on Thursday? The deadline was Saturday as, according to Article 61 of the Constitution, “the first meeting” of both houses of parliament “takes place no later than the twentieth day after the elections”.

Italy’s reopened parliament will look different after recent reforms reduced the number of parliamentarians by more than a third: from 630 deputies to 400 and 315 senators to 200.

Friday 14th – Liguria to sue over Morandi bridge collapse

A Rome court will decide on Friday whether or not the largest-ever Italian class action lawsuit can go ahead, with the residents of an entire region demanding damages following the 2018 collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa which killed XX.

So far, more than 11,000 residents of the Liguria region surrounding Genoa have signed up to sue private motorway services company Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) for 4.5 billion euros in total, equal to compensation of 3,000 euros for every person in region for the “reputational, economic and social damage suffered due to the collapse of the bridge and of the resulting infinite motorway construction sites”, according to lawyers.

READ ALSO: Did Italian authorities know Genoa’s Morandi bridge was at risk of collapse?

59 people are currently standing trial over the Morandi bridge disaster, mainly managers from ASPI and engineering company Spea who are accused of failing to maintain the major viaduct. The two companies have together been ordered to pay 29 million euros to the Italian state.

The courthouse in Genoa, where the criminal trial on the collapse of the Morandi bridge is being heard. Photo by Brigitte Hagermann / AFP

Weekend

Visit ‘hidden’ cultural sites

More than 700 of Italy’s lesser-known historic sites will open their doors to the public for free on October 15-16th for the Giornate FAI d’Autunno event, or ‘FAI Autumn days’, organised by the Fondo Ambiente Italiano, a cultural heritage society similar to Britain’s National Trust.

Many of the participating sites, including villas, castles, churches, abbeys, parks, and theatres, are not usually open to the public or are otherwise difficult to visit.

For full details see the FAI website which lists participating sites by region. Entry is free but donations are encouraged.

Sono online tutti i luoghi che potrai visitare in 350 città d’Italia durante le #GiornateFAI d’Autunno, il 15 e 16 ottobre!

Scopri le oltre 700 aperture e scegli cosa visitare qui: https://t.co/lg0hmCubHN pic.twitter.com/sHthO5TlGJ — FAI (@Fondoambiente) October 4, 2022

Food festivals

Italy’s full schedule of autumn food festivals or sagre continues this weekend. In one delicious-sounding example, the town of Trevi, Umbria, is dedicating two days to feasting on black celery and sausage at the Sagra del Sedano Nero e della Salsiccia.

See more suggestions for food festivals to visit this month here.