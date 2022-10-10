Read news from:
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From storm alerts to the reopening of parliament, here’s a look at the key events you should know about.

Published: 10 October 2022 09:07 CEST
Piazza del Duomo in central Milan. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Monday, October 10th – Storm alert in the centre-south

After a spell of mild early autumn weather across much of Italy, rain is on its way from Monday. Forecasters say temperatures will cool across the country, with scattered showers expected and a risk of strong winds and thunderstorms in many areas.

Particularly bad weather is likely to hit the south and centre of the country. Italy’s civil protection authority on Sunday issued a lower-level ‘yellow’ weather alert for Monday for the regions of Basilicata, Calabria, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Sicily, Tuscany, and Umbria, saying these areas could expect “strong showers, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind”.

Wednesday 12th – Military ship visits Ancona

The port city of Ancona, Marche, will welcome the ‘Amerigo Vespucci’ ship on the 12th and 13th of October, reports Ansa. The tall sailing ship, which often called the “world’s most beautiful ship” and is recognised worldwide as a symbol of Italy, hasn’t visited Ancona since 2019 and will return after stops in Trieste and Venice in recent days.

Italy’s navy, or Marina Militare, said the public will be allowed to visit the ship at the port of Ancona between 2pm-11pm on Wednesday, with free admission and no need to book.

Thursday 13th – Parliament to return

The first session of the new parliament is set for Thursday following the recent general election, which resulted in a major victory for an alliance of hard right political parties.

The new session means the process of forming Italy’s new government can officially begin. While negotiations usually take weeks, sometimes months, media reports predict the new administration this time could be in place by the end of October.

Why does parliament open on Thursday? The deadline was Saturday as, according to Article 61 of the Constitution, “the first meeting” of both houses of parliament “takes place no later than the twentieth day after the elections”. 

Italy’s reopened parliament will look different after recent reforms reduced the number of parliamentarians by more than a third: from 630 deputies to 400 and 315 senators to 200.

Friday 14th – Liguria to sue over Morandi bridge collapse

A Rome court will decide on Friday whether or not the largest-ever Italian class action lawsuit can go ahead, with the residents of an entire region demanding damages following the 2018 collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa which killed XX.

So far, more than 11,000 residents of the Liguria region surrounding Genoa have signed up to sue private motorway services company Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI) for 4.5 billion euros in total, equal to compensation of 3,000 euros for every person in region for the “reputational, economic and social damage suffered due to the collapse of the bridge and of the resulting infinite motorway construction sites”, according to lawyers.

READ ALSO: Did Italian authorities know Genoa’s Morandi bridge was at risk of collapse?

59 people are currently standing trial over the Morandi bridge disaster, mainly managers from ASPI and engineering company Spea who are accused of failing to maintain the major viaduct. The two companies have together been ordered to pay 29 million euros to the Italian state.

The courthouse in Genoa, where the criminal trial on the collapse of the Morandi bridge is being heard. Photo by Brigitte Hagermann / AFP

Weekend

Visit ‘hidden’ cultural sites

More than 700 of Italy’s lesser-known historic sites will open their doors to the public for free on October 15-16th for the Giornate FAI d’Autunno event, or ‘FAI Autumn days’, organised by the Fondo Ambiente Italiano, a cultural heritage society similar to Britain’s National Trust.

Many of the participating sites, including villas, castles, churches, abbeys, parks, and theatres, are not usually open to the public or are otherwise difficult to visit.

For full details see the FAI website which lists participating sites by region. Entry is free but donations are encouraged.

Food festivals

Italy’s full schedule of autumn food festivals or sagre continues this weekend. In one delicious-sounding example, the town of Trevi, Umbria, is dedicating two days to feasting on black celery and sausage at the Sagra del Sedano Nero e della Salsiccia.

See more suggestions for food festivals to visit this month here.

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

New traffic restrictions in Milan, railway strikes and protests over soaring bills: here are the key events in Italy that you should know about.

Published: 3 October 2022 09:28 CEST
Monday

New traffic restrictions in Milan – New traffic laws will come into effect in Milan starting from Monday, October 3rd, with several classes of vehicles being banned from entering the city’s traffic-restricted area (zona traffico limitato or ZTL) from 7.30am to 7.30pm on all weekdays.

The new ban, which Milan’s authorities have introduced in an effort to reduce emissions in the city centre, will apply to non-eco-friendly vehicles.

READ ALSO: ‘It takes time’: Foreign residents on what it’s really like to live in Milan

To find out whether your car will be able to enter Milan’s ZTL from Monday, please consult the Comune di Milano website.

Modena Cento Ore – The first leg of the Modena Cento Ore (Modena 100 hours), one of Italy’s most anticipated vintage car meets, will start on Monday, October 3rd, in Milano Marittima, Emilia-Romagna. 

As usual, the five-day festival, which is currently in its 22nd edition, will offer classic car enthusiasts a rich events programme, including city parades, road trips across some of Italy’s most fascinating countryside landscapes and races on legendary circuits such as Misano and Mugello. 

The Modena Cento Ore’s full programme is available here, whereas the application form to take part in the event can be downloaded here

Tuesday

Fourth-dose bookings in Tuscany – On Tuesday, October 4th bookings to receive the second booster shot (also known as ‘fourth dose’) against Covid will be extended to all Tuscany residents above the age of 12.

A patient being administered a Covid jab.

After a recent uptick in infections, Tuscany will now offer the second booster shot (or fourth dose) to all residents over the age of 12. Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP

So far, the second booster shot has only been offered to healthcare workers, at-risk individuals and over-60s. 

READ ALSO: Italy eases Covid measures ahead of new government

But, given the recent uptick in infections across the region, Tuscany’s president, Eugenio Giano, has chosen to extend the vaccination campaign to the rest of the resident population except for children under 12.

Thursday

PD’s board meets after election defeat – The Italian Democratic Party’s board will convene on Thursday, October 6th to officially start discussions over the new party leadership.

The PD suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Italy’s right-wing coalition in the September 25th elections, where they received only 19 percent of votes.

READ ALSO: Italy’s Meloni begins tricky government talks after election win

Following the vote, PD leader Enrico Letta – who’s since been identified by many as the main responsible for his party’s election debacle – announced that he would not stand for leadership at the party’s next congress in March and would step down once a new capogruppo was found.

Weekend

Railway strike in Lombardy – Staff from railway company Trenord will hold a 24-hour strike between 9pm on Saturday, October 8th and 9pm on Sunday, October 9th, with delays and/or cancellations expected to affect railway travel across the northern region of Lombardy. 

Empty railway station in Lombardy.

Staff from railway company Trenord will strike from 9pm on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

According to the Italian Transport Ministry (MIT), the strike should only affect train services in Lombardy, though disruption to travel in surrounding regions cannot be ruled out at this time. 

On the day of strike, Trenord will not guarantee any minimum services except for trains headed for Milan’s Malpensa Airport, which, Trenord said, “in the event of cancellations, might be replaced by coaches”. 

New demonstration against energy bills surge – Members of Emilia-Romagna’s grassroots organisation Noi Non Paghiamo (‘we are not paying’) will take to the streets of Bologna on Saturday, October 8th to protest against the increase in gas and electricity bills of the past few months.

READ ALSO: Electricity bills in Italy to rise by 59 percent, says energy regulator

The group, which was born in early September after the Don’t Pay campaign gained momentum in the UK, has already engaged in a number of public demonstrations. 

Last Saturday, members of Noi Non Paghiamo gathered in front of the headquarters of national energy company ENI in Bologna and burned dozens of energy bills in a waste bin.

“It’ll be a long winter […] and it’s past time we all joined together,” the group wrote on their Telegram account after the demonstration.

