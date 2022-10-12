Read news from:
Austria
VISAS

Reader question: What happened to Italy’s planned digital nomad visa?

Italy's digital nomad visa was approved this March. Why haven't we heard any more about it since then, and when can we expect the permit to be finalised? Here's how things look.

Published: 11 October 2022 16:04 CEST
Updated: 12 October 2022 13:14 CEST
What's going on with Italy's digital nomad visa?
What's going on with Italy's digital nomad visa? Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP).

Question: ‘I am extremely interested in the (theoretical) digital nomad visa that was approved earlier this year. I’m wondering what the current status is and what you might know about how the new election will affect the eventual availability of this visa?’

After Italy’s digital nomad visa was enacted into law at the end of March, the implementing decree setting out how exactly it would work should have been released within the following 30 days.

But we’re now midway through October and no such decree has been passed, which means no digital nomad visa – yet. So what happened to it?

The Italian Foreign Ministry, Labour Ministry and Interior Ministry all have to weigh in and sign off on the implementing decree, and the fact that it wasn’t released within the 30-day deadline likely means they weren’t able to find common ground, notes Pietro Derossi, an immigration lawyer at Lexia Avvocati.

And they’re unlikely to do so any time in the near future, thanks to the unexpected collapse of the government over the summer and Italy’s subsequent snap elections in September.

While those elections did result in a clear winner in the hard-right coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, the new government is still being formed – a process which will take several more weeks at least.

Once the government is sworn in, it will have several urgent issues to focus on, including presenting next year’s draft budget to the EU for approval (in a normal year, the deadline for this is mid-October), and addressing Italy’s cost of living and energy crises.

All of this means the digital nomad visa is unlikely to be at the top of the new government’s agenda. 

Then there’s the question of what view the next executive will take of the planned permit. The visa was proposed by MPs from the populist Five Star Movement, which is no longer in power, and approved by a broadly centrist coalition government with a very different set of priorities to that of Italy’s incoming leaders.

The Five Star MP backing the visa scheme, Luca Carabetta, was not re-elected to Italy’s new parliament and it’s unclear if others will push the scheme forward on his behalf.

On the one hand, incoming prime minister Giorgia Meloni is staunchly anti-immigration (though focuses almost all her anti-migrant rhetoric on ‘illegal immigrants’ and asylum seekers) and is an impassioned promoter of nativist policies, who has accused previous administrations of trying to “replace” the Italian population with foreigners.

While Meloni has not criticised the digital nomad visa specifically, it’s reasonable to suspect she might not be the biggest champion of a scheme promising to make it easier for non-Italians to move to the country.

But at the same time, any government has to reckon with the fact that Italy is suffering from a brain drain and a steady population decline, combined with an increasingly ageing populace that needs supporting by an active workforce. Those behind the digital nomad visa suggest it could be one answer to this problem.

Exactly when we can expect an update on the visa’s progress, and what it might look like when finalised, is still unclear at this stage. Based on the current political situation, it will likely take several more months to be resolved – at the very least.

As Derossi writes: “The number of people who are enchanted by the possibility of pursuing the Italian dream while keeping their job is probably big. A lot is at stake, and we can expect only a very united set of ministers to be capable of finding an agreement on how to give birth to this new revolutionary type of visa.”

COST OF LIVING

Reader question: Why are wood pellets so expensive this year?

Wood pellets are no longer an affordable way of heating your home in Italy, say readers who note a dramatic price rise recently. Why has this happened and will the costs go down again?

Published: 4 October 2022 12:37 CEST
Reader question: Why are wood pellets so expensive this year?

Question: ‘This week I saw pellets that last year were on offer at €4.80, now on offer at €13.50! I can understand the cost of transport has increased, as has electricity and gas, but I can’t see how that can justify a more than a doubling of a 15kg bag of pellets.

Have the production costs gone up so substantially, or is it just because other energy costs have gone up that there is yet another opportunity to rip people off?’

The fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the main reason why the price of pellets has risen so steeply this year – though increased production and transport costs are just part of the equation.

Italy’s demand for both wood pellets and wood in general far exceeds its domestic production levels, so the country is heavily reliant on imports.

Annalisa Paniz, director of the Italian Association of Agroforestry Energies (Aiel), told the newspaper Libertà that sanctions on timber from Russia and Belarus and reduced flows from Ukraine have directly caused the Italian timber market to shrink by ten percent.

The reduction in the supply of raw material from these countries, the processing of which creates the byproducts (i.e., wood chippings and sawdust) used to make wood pellets, has also put the brakes on domestic pellet production.

Countries that previously imported large amounts of Russian timber, such as the UK and Baltic states, have significantly reduced their exports to meet domestic needs, so the price of both pellets and firewood from those countries has risen significantly.

Overall, the interrupted supply of wood from Russia, Belarus and Ukraine has created an estimated shortage of 3 million tons of wood pellets in Europe.

Meanwhile, out-of-control gas prices mean these shortages have coincided with increased demand from customers looking for alternative energy sources – not just private households, says Paniz, but also industrial plants, that can easily outbuy individual consumers.

Then there’s the issue of increased production costs as a result of the high price of gas.

According to Paolo Sandri, president of the forestry companies section of the Trentino Tradesmen’s Association, energy expenses account for about 40 percent of the cost of pellet production, as the wood chippings and sawdust need to be heated and dried before they can be processed. These increased production costs are passed on to the end consumer.

All that’s on top of the fact that Europeans’ interest in pellet stoves has been increasing anyway in the past few years, with the EU seeing an average increase of 10 percent in the number of wood pellet stoves and boilers used each year.

They’re particularly popular in Italy and France, which are expected to account for 50 percent of all sales of wood pellet heaters in Europe by 2029; so there was an increasing demand for wood pellets even before the war.

These factors have all conspired to create a “perfect storm” that has driven up the price of pellets to between two and three times the normal cost, says Imerio Pellizzari, vice president of the Trentino Tradesmen’s Association’s forestry section.

This doesn’t mean there hasn’t also been a little bit of self-interested price-gouging from businesses looking to cash in on the situation, Sandri acknowledges, noting that “there is a bit of speculation, because whoever has pellets raises the price.”

To bring down the cost of pellets in the future, both Sandri and Pellizzari say Italy should focus on increasing domestic production to meet the country’s growing demand.

“In Trentino, sawmills produce one million cubic meters of timber, but all the waste that could be processed in Trentino is exported,” says Sandri.

