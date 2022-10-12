For members
Reader question: What happened to Italy’s planned digital nomad visa?
Italy's digital nomad visa was approved this March. Why haven't we heard any more about it since then, and when can we expect the permit to be finalised? Here's how things look.
Published: 11 October 2022 16:04 CEST
Updated: 12 October 2022 13:14 CEST
What's going on with Italy's digital nomad visa? Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP).
Reader question: Why are wood pellets so expensive this year?
Wood pellets are no longer an affordable way of heating your home in Italy, say readers who note a dramatic price rise recently. Why has this happened and will the costs go down again?
Published: 4 October 2022 12:37 CEST
