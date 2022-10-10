How UK drivers in Italy face new problems after passing Italian driving test

With less than three months to go till the end of the year, the UK and Italy have yet to reach a reciprocal agreement on driving licences – meaning British licence holders could find themselves barred from driving in Italy from January.

When Britain left the EU, there was no reciprocal agreement in place, but UK licence holders living in Italy were granted a one-year grace period in which they could continue to drive on their British licences. This period was later extended to the current deadline of December 31st, 2022.

The situation beyond that date however remains unclear, as the British embassy told The Local last Wednesday that reaching an agreement “remains right at the top of the Embassy’s priorities,” without saying whether it was any closer to achieving this aim than it had been at the start of the year.

As the deadline approaches, concern is growing among the sizeable number of British nationals living in Italy who say no longer being allowed to drive would be a serious problem.

British ambassador Ed Llewellyn has advised Brits living in Italy to take an Italian driving test to ensure they can continue to drive beyond the end of the calendar year.

But besides the cost and time commitment of taking a test in Italy – not to mention the fact that the exam must be completed in Italian, requiring a very strong grasp of the language – those who do manage to pass the test face the additional hurdle of being considered a ‘new driver’ (neopatentato/a) in Italy.

Drivers in Italy are considered neopatentati for three years after passing the exam, and face a range of driving restrictions in that time.

Limitations for novice drivers include tighter speed limits on motorways and main roads, harsher driving penalty points and limits on car engine capacity and power.

This might mean that if you already own a high-powered vehicle, you can no longer drive it once you’ve obtained your new permit.

As well as carrying restrictions on the maximum engine size of the car the holder may drive, newly issued licences come with tighter speed limits on the motorway and extra penalty points for breaking them.

Some of the rules for neopatentati include:

A speed limit of 100km/hr on motorways and 90km/hr on major roads outside of cities (for those on normal licences, the limits are 130km/hr on motorways and 110km/hr on major roads).

Being limited to an engine power of 55 kW/ton or a maximum of 70kw (90 HP) for the first year after passing the exam.

A doubling of any penalty points for infractions of the Highway Code for the first three years after passing the test.

A blood alcohol content tolerance of zero for the first three years (after which this rises to 0.5 grams per litre of blood).

Aside from the Highway Code, there’s the issue of insurance premiums, which in Italy – as in most countries – are far higher for ‘novice’ licence holders than they are for experienced drivers.

And many companies won’t rent or lease cars to new drivers, meaning some resident who’ve recently passed their Italian test could be unable to drive altogether for lack of an available vehicle.

One frustrated Brit in Puglia told The Local earlier this year that he was “honestly dis-incentivised to get the Italian licence unless there seriously is a real ‘no deal’ scenario on the table.”

“Because if I get an Italian licence now – and of course I could choose now to invest a lot of time and money to get it – and then an agreement is reached to exchange licenses, then I might find myself in a worse position than if I just waited to do an exchange.”

Some residents have urged the British embassy to confirm that the option of switching to a normal licence will be included in any eventual agreement for those who do follow its advice and take the Italian test.

“We need to know that if we pass our test now and get a neopatentati licence that we can then swap for a normal licence if there is a deal,” says reader Graeme.

“Without answering this question most people will wait until the 31st of December.”

