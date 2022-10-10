Read news from:
BREXIT

How UK drivers in Italy face new problems after passing Italian driving test

If an exchange deal cannot be reached, UK licence holders who sit their driving exams again in Italy will face higher insurance costs and may be unable to drive their own car. Here's a look at the rules.

Published: 11 October 2022 08:57 CEST
British driving license holders in Italy face increased restrictions if they pass the Italian test.
British driving license holders in Italy face increased restrictions if they pass the Italian test. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

With less than three months to go till the end of the year, the UK and Italy have yet to reach a reciprocal agreement on driving licences – meaning British licence holders could find themselves barred from driving in Italy from January.

When Britain left the EU, there was no reciprocal agreement in place, but UK licence holders living in Italy were granted a one-year grace period in which they could continue to drive on their British licences. This period was later extended to the current deadline of December 31st, 2022.

The situation beyond that date however remains unclear, as the British embassy told The Local last Wednesday that reaching an agreement “remains right at the top of the Embassy’s priorities,” without saying whether it was any closer to achieving this aim than it had been at the start of the year.

As the deadline approaches, concern is growing among the sizeable number of British nationals living in Italy who say no longer being allowed to drive would be a serious problem.

British ambassador Ed Llewellyn has advised Brits living in Italy to take an Italian driving test to ensure they can continue to drive beyond the end of the calendar year.

But besides the cost and time commitment of taking a test in Italy – not to mention the fact that the exam must be completed in Italian, requiring a very strong grasp of the language – those who do manage to pass the test face the additional hurdle of being considered a ‘new driver’ (neopatentato/a) in Italy.

Drivers in Italy are considered neopatentati for three years after passing the exam, and face a range of driving restrictions in that time.

Limitations for novice drivers include tighter speed limits on motorways and main roads, harsher driving penalty points and limits on car engine capacity and power.

This might mean that if you already own a high-powered vehicle, you can no longer drive it once you’ve obtained your new permit.

As well as carrying restrictions on the maximum engine size of the car the holder may drive, newly issued licences come with tighter speed limits on the motorway and extra penalty points for breaking them.

Some of the rules for neopatentati include:

  • A speed limit of 100km/hr on motorways and 90km/hr on major roads outside of cities (for those on normal licences, the limits are 130km/hr on motorways and 110km/hr on major roads).
  • Being limited to an engine power of 55 kW/ton or a maximum of 70kw (90 HP) for the first year after passing the exam.
  • A doubling of any penalty points for infractions of the Highway Code for the first three years after passing the test.
  • A blood alcohol content tolerance of zero for the first three years (after which this rises to 0.5 grams per litre of blood).

Aside from the Highway Code, there’s the issue of insurance premiums, which in Italy – as in most countries – are far higher for ‘novice’ licence holders than they are for experienced drivers.

And many companies won’t rent or lease cars to new drivers, meaning some resident who’ve recently passed their Italian test could be unable to drive altogether for lack of an available vehicle.

One frustrated Brit in Puglia told The Local earlier this year that he was “honestly dis-incentivised to get the Italian licence unless there seriously is a real ‘no deal’ scenario on the table.”

“Because if I get an Italian licence now – and of course I could choose now to invest a lot of time and money to get it – and then an agreement is reached to exchange licenses, then I might find myself in a worse position than if I just waited to do an exchange.”

Some residents have urged the British embassy to confirm that the option of switching to a normal licence will be included in any eventual agreement for those who do follow its advice and take the Italian test.

“We need to know that if we pass our test now and get a neopatentati licence that we can then swap for a normal licence if there is a deal,” says reader Graeme.

“Without answering this question most people will wait until the 31st of December.”

Have you got any further questions on the UK-Italy driving licence agreement? Let us know in the comments below or contact us with your questions.

BRITS IN ITALY

‘It’s a disaster’: How Brits in Italy are being hit by drop in value of pound

We asked our British readers to explain how the recent drop in the value of the pound will affect their lives in Italy. Here’s what they had to say.

Published: 7 October 2022 17:07 CEST
‘It's a disaster’: How Brits in Italy are being hit by drop in value of pound

The British pound experienced a record 37-year low against the dollar on September 24th, following on from a months-long fall in its value.

Though the Bank of England has managed to prevent a “material risk” to the country’s stability by buying government bonds, UK markets remain highly volatile and the slide in the value of the sterling seems to have already caused the price of goods and services in the UK to climb.

That’s in the UK, but how about Britons living in Italy? 

Last week, we asked our readers to tell us how they’ve already been affected and what they expect the ongoing impact of a weak pound will be on their lives unless the currency bounces back.  

READ ALSO: Climate zones: When can you turn your heating on Italy this winter?

We received answers to our survey from all corners of the boot, from Bolzano, Trentino Alto-Adige to Oria, Puglia. 

The overwhelming response was that the pound’s drop in value in Italy will negatively impact the lives of UK nationals in Italy.

Expectedly, most respondents pointed to unfavourable exchange rates as being the most negative consequence of the sterling’s slump, with many expressing concern about having to transfer savings from a UK account to an Italian one. 

“For the moment, it is a disaster; I can’t even think of making a transfer of pounds into euros,” said one reader living in the capital, Rome. 

Another Briton, Carol Lewis, living in Collazzone, Umbria, had similar worries. She said: “All my pensions are paid in sterling. It is making what was already a bit tight financially post-brexit even tighter.”

“Combined with increased costs generally, we are having to cut back a lot on extras and be more careful about how we spend our money.”

Pound coins and banknotes.

Following on from the pound’s drop in value, Britons in Italy are expressing concern over unfavourable exchange rates when transferring money from UK accounts. Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP

Alison Reith, from San Salvatore Monferrato, Piedmont, also acknowledged that the pound’s weakness was putting Brits at a serious disadvantage when transferring money from overseas. 

However, she also pointed the finger at soaring living costs in Italy, admitting that it’ll be difficult to “pay for petrol, food and heating” this winter and “cuts on all costs” will sadly have to be made.  

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much are energy prices rising in Italy this autumn? 

While sharing that expense cuts were in the cards for the cold season, many readers told us how they were trying to overcome their recent money-transferring adversities.

Julius Vloothuis, 75, living in Naples, described money transfer platform Wise, formerly known as Transferwise, as somewhat of a “saving grace” – the website allows clients to move money practically free of charge and sends out alerts when the market has favourable exchange rates.

On a similar note, Dennis, living in Rome, advised fellow countrymen to “act as an investor” and watch the exchange rates on a regular basis.

While most readers were reasonably concerned about the pound’s downswing, some responded to our survey by saying that the event would have little impact on their lives. 

Leslie Whitehouse, a retired teacher living in Bolzano, said that “unless massive, a fall in the rate of pound sterling against the euro will not affect my life”. 

Similarly, Iain Gosling, 73, told us that, having “bought a block of euros last year via [currency exchange service] TORFX”, rate fluctuations haven’t really affected his family thus far. 

Finally, some The Local Italy readers confided that they were actually quite happy with the pound dropping in value.

George Newman, 32, from Viareggio, Tuscany said: “Great, buying a house in the UK now and earning in euros. Tax cut to stamp duty too!! Winning!”

SHOW COMMENTS