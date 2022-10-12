Read news from:
Explained: How to pay Italian traffic fines from abroad

It's the surprise souvenir that nobody wants, but it's not unusual to receive a fine for a traffic violation many months after a trip to Italy. Here's what you need to know if this happens to you.

Published: 12 October 2022 17:13 CEST
It's easy to end up with a fine if you're not familiar with the various parking signs in Italy. Photo by Egor Myznik on Unsplash

Your trip to Italy may now be a distant memory, but you’ve just received a reminder in the form of a fine in the mail for a traffic violation – probably one you didn’t even know you’d committed.

It’s an unfortunately common experience. Speed cameras, restricted traffic zones and parking in the wrong areas can all land you with a hefty fine while driving on Italy’s roads, and it’s easy to fall foul of the rules even if you’re familiar with them.

READ ALSO: How visitors to Italy can avoid driving penalties

If a ticket has landed on your doormat, the question now is what to do and how to pay. If you’re outside of Italy it’s not always clear how the payment process works.

To make it as painless as possible, here’s our guide to paying Italian traffic fines from outside of Italy – plus what to do if you want to contest the fine, and what happens if you simply don’t pay.

What happens if I get a fine?

Any infringements you committed on Italy’s roads may take a while to sting. If you live abroad, it’s usually several months at least before you’ll receive a fine – and could be more than 500 days under Italian law.

If you were driving a hire car, the rental company will get a notification first, because the police have 90 days to issue a fine to the vehicle’s registered address in Italy.

If you see a charge from the rental company on your credit card, it’s not because they’ve paid the ticket for you and are passing on the cost – it’ll be an admistrative fee for handling your ticket. These fees can be up to 90 euros, meaning they may cost more than the fine itself.

The rental company has 60 days to send the police the driver’s data, including your home address. They’ll probably notify you, or forward the ticket to you.

This doesn’t mean you need to pay the fine immediately, however – and in fact you may be unable to if you’re abroad.

How do you pay the fine from outside of Italy?

The ticket the Italian rental company receives will be written in Italian, with instructions for making a payment in Italy – meaning you’ll need an Italian tax code to make the payment, or that there may not be an option to pay online at all (the exact payment process varies by municipality).

If you’re outside of Italy, you should wait for the police to send another ticket directly to you – they have 360 days to send it once they receive your address from the rental company.

Police in Rome and Turin contacted by The Local confirmed that tickets sent abroad would be written in English, and would include an IBAN number for payment via bank transfer.

READ ALSO: Driving in Italy: What is a ‘Telepass’ and how do you use it?

Police said this ticket would be sent out by registered post, meaning it must be signed for. The payment deadline and timeframes for discounted payment kick in from the date you receive the letter and sign for it.

You have 60 days from the date of receiving the notification to pay your ticket. However, the amount depends on the payment date. The longer you wait, the more you have to pay.

The following timeframes apply according to Article 202 of Italy’s Highway Code (Codice della Strada):

  • If you pay within five days of receiving the notification, you will get a 30 percent discount for early payment. You will find the exact amount on your ticket.
  • If you pay within 60 days, you can still benefit from a smaller price reduction.
  • After 60 days, you’ll be liable to pay the full amount.
  • If you still haven’t paid after six months, late payment fees of ten percent are added. 

Before sending the payment, check to make sure the IBAN number corresponds to an Italian municipality.

When sending your bank transfer, write the licence plate of the vehicle, the date of infraction, and ticket number in the reference. And make sure you obtain a payment receipt for your records.

If your bank charges fees for international transfers, you may want to make the payment using a service such as Wise (formerly Transferwise).

Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

The payment is considered complete when the funds arrive in the municipality’s bank account, rather than from the date on which you send it, according to the Interior Ministry. So you’ll need to consider the fact that it can take anything from two to five working days for an international transfer to arrive.

When fines are paid online by international bank transfer, the five-day payment window is extended by two days. So you’re still eligible for the 30 percent discount if the payment arrives within seven days of you receiving the ticket. The 60-day time limit for payment is also extended to 62 days.

Can you contest the fine?

Yes, you can appeal if you think you have good grounds to do so. But consider first whether it’s worth the hassle.

Paying the fine immediately with a 30 percent reduction is the least expensive and by far the least stressful way to deal with it. If you appeal, you forgo this discount and risk the fine increasing in the meantime.

But if your fine is especially high, or is truly invalid (and you can prove it), you may feel the dispute is worth the tangle with Italian bureaucracy.

Keep in mind that your reason for appealing must be in accordance with the Highway Code. It’s not enough to say ‘I didn’t know’ or ‘It was my first time in Italy so I didn’t understand the rules.”

READ ALSO: ‘Expect the unexpected’: What you need to know about driving in Italy

Valid reasons to contest a fine include errors on the ticket regarding the day, time, place and location of the offence, or if the vehicle type or number plate are incorrect.

See the local police website covering the municipality issuing the fine to find out more about the process. If you don’t speak Italian well, you’re very likely to need the assistance of a local friend or legal professional.

Find out more about the process of appealing a fine in a separate article here.

What happens if you don’t pay?

You could be tempted to just ignore the Italian fine since you’re back in your home country, perhaps on the other side of the world.

But while Italy may have a reputation for being chaotic and disorganised, the reality is that authorities are generally pretty hot on issuing and collecting fines. 

The ticket won’t go anywhere – it will just continue to accrue interest and the payable amount will rise.

The municipality can enlist a debt collection agency and at that point you’ll no longer be able to contest the ticket. And unpaid tickets may also cause problems when hiring a car in Italy on future trips.

Getting a ticket is never a pleasant experience, but paying it online as quickly as you can is the least expensive and stressful option in the long run.

Please note The Local is unable to advise on individual cases. See Italy’s Highway Code here and visit our travel section for the latest updates.

For members

DISCOVER ITALY

Nine things to do in Italy this autumn

Whether you live in Italy or are just passing through, there's a wealth of things to see, do and eat this autumn. Here are some of our top picks.

Published: 12 October 2022 15:20 CEST
Nine things to do in Italy this autumn

Autumn is widely considered one of the best times to visit Italy, thanks to smaller crowds, temperate weather, gorgeous natural landscapes, and delicious seasonal food.

So where should you start? From harvest fairs to chocolate exhibitions to cultural and religious festivals, here’s what we recommend doing in Italy this autumn.

Visit Italy’s ‘hidden’ cultural sites for free

On Sunday October 15th and Sunday 16th, more than 700 cultural sites across Italy open their doors to the public with Giornate FAI d’Autunno, or ‘FAI Autumn days’, a programme organised by the cultural heritage society Fondo Ambiente Italiano.

Many of the participating sites, including villas, castles, churches, abbeys, parks, and theatres, are not usually open to the public or are otherwise difficult to visit.

Entry is free but donations are encouraged. You can find more on which sites will be open and instructions for visiting each one (some require advance online booking) on FAI’s website here.

READ ALSO: How to see Italy’s ‘hidden’ cultural sites for free this weekend

Let off steam in a hot spring

From Sicily to Lombardy, Italy has a wealth of natural hot springs, and as the weather starts to cool off, autumn is the perfect time of year to test them out.

Some – like the stunning Terme di Saturnia or the Bagni San Filippo in Tuscany – are ‘wild’ natural hot springs that anyone can visit free of charge.

The free Cascate del Mulino thermal pools in Saturnia, Tuscany.

The free Cascate del Mulino thermal pools in Saturnia, Tuscany. Photo by Mark Pisek on Unsplash

TRAVEL: Eight of the best destinations for an autumn break in Italy

Others, like Il Bagnaccio, are formed of man-made clay pools and run by associations that charge a small entry fee; others still are in luxury hotel spa complexes and are priced accordingly.

The range of options means whatever your preferences (and budget), you’re bound to find a hot spring for you.

Fill up at a sagra

Autumn is harvest season, which means it’s also when Italy’s famous sagra food festivals celebrating nature’s bounty get into full swing.

A sagra could last for several weeks or one day, and might consist of anything from a raucous celebration with music and dancing to a lone food stall with a few wooden benches. It will usually be hosted in a field or a piazza, and entry is free.

A man sells marzipan treats at a festa in Catania, Sicily.

A man sells marzipan treats at a festival in Catania, Sicily. Photo by MARCELLO PATERNOSTRO / AFP.

Sagra: The best Italian food festivals to visit in October

It’s partly a chance to sample local delicacies, from mushrooms to apples to wine, and partly an opportunity to experience local traditions, as sagre have their origins in ancient pagan thanksgiving rituals.

There are hundreds of sagre held across the country each autumn; you can find some of those happening in October here.

Admire the changing landscape

Italy’s lush landscapes take on a whole new appearance in autumn, when streaks of red, gold and brown ripple through its hills and valleys.

The Foreste Casentinesi National Park and the valleys of Piedmont are particularly recommended for their autumn colours, but Italy has so much unspoiled nature that even if you’re based in a city you can expect to find a range of scenic hikes just a short drive or train ride away. 

Autumn in Folgaria, Trentino.

Autumn in Folgaria, Trentino. Photo by Stefano Segato on Unsplash

READ ALSO: ‘La scampagnata’: What it is and how to do it the Italian way

If you’re not especially mobile, that doesn’t matter – there are plenty of Italians who like to immerse themselves natural beauty without physically exerting themselves, which means there are often restaurants or picnic spots with their own panoramic views just off the road at the start of hiking trails.

If you’re looking for a scenic train ride, the Foliage Train connecting Domodossola in Piedmont with Locarno in Switzerland is reputed to be particularly beautiful this time of year.

Go foraging

If you’re driving through the Italian countryside in the autumn, you’re bound to see empty cars parked haphazardly on the side of the road at various points. 

That’s how you know you’ve happened upon a good foraging spot. Chestnuts, hazelnuts, and blackberries are some of the more popular items to forage at this time of year, but the real enthusiasts are the ones searching for mushrooms.

There's a bounty of treats to be gathered from Italy's forest floor in the autumn.

There’s a bounty of treats to be gathered from Italy’s forest floor in the autumn. Photo by Hasmik Ghazaryan Olson on Unsplash

READ ALSO: Seven reasons autumn is the best time to visit Italy

As mushroom gathering tends to be considered a step up from other types of foraging in terms of both the knowledge required and the potential environmental impact, it’s regulated in Italy.

You’ll need to purchase a permit, and in some Italian regions you’re also required to take a course; partly so you can learn which mushrooms are safe to eat, and partly to protect the natural ecosystem. 

Sample seasonal delicacies

Because fresh local produce is so central to Italian cooking, it’s a good idea to eat with the seasons in Italy.

You can order porcini mushroom tagliatelle at many restaurants out of season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should – the mushrooms will either have been frozen or preserved in vinegar, either of which will detract from their rich natural flavour.

Porcini mushrooms are best enjoyed when in season.

Porcini mushrooms are best enjoyed when in season. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

READ ALSO: Eight of the tastiest Italian foods for autumn

Chestnuts, pumpkins and squash, truffles, bitter greens like cime di rapa, prickly pears, figs and persimmon, and of course, porcini mushrooms are all autumnal Italian foods.

While less seasonally dependant, you’re also particularly likely to find game on the menu in the autumn in Italy, including wild boar, venison, goose, hare, pheasant, deer, and duck, often in warming stews.

Indulge at a chocolate fair

If dessert’s more your thing, fear not: there’s a wide range of chocolate festivals held in Italy in the autumn. Perhaps the most famous of these is the EuroChocolate exhibition in Perugia, home of the traditional Italian Baci chocolates, which this year will take place from October 14th-23rd.

From October 28th to November 6th you can head north to CioccolaTÒ in Turin – where the first chocolate-hazelnut spread, a precursor to Nutella named Giandutto, was invented – or Cioccoshow in Bologna, which this year is happening on November 17th-20th.

Visitors to Italy's chocolate fairs are spoilt for choice.

Visitors to Italy’s chocolate fairs are spoilt for choice. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

Wherever you are in Italy, it’s worth heading to your favourite cafe for a cup (which in reality is often a bowl) of hot chocolate – the Italian take on the drink is more of a dessert than a drink: a thick, dark, creamy, decadent concoction.

Experience the Ottobrata Zafferanese

The Italian word ‘Ottobrata’ has more than one definition, being both the name for the pleasant late-summer weather most of Italy has for several weeks in October and the Sunday excursions the ancient Romans would make to the countryside to enjoy the weather and the wine harvest (a bit like the modern-day scampagnata). 

The Ottobrata Zafferanese, though, is its own thing altogether: a cultural and food festival that has been held every Sunday of October since 1978 in the Sicilian town of Zafferana Etnea, it’s one of Italy’s most famous autumn fairs.

Nestled on the slopes of Mount Etna, with stunning views over the Ionian Sea, Zafferana Etnea is well worth a visit at any time of year, but if you come on an Ottobrata day you’ll be rewarded with musical and theatrical displays, artisan craft stalls, and guided food and drink tastings.

Musicians perform at a festival in Pistoia, Tuscany.

Musicians perform at a festival in Pistoia, Tuscany. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

Attend Venice’s Festa della Salute

Each year on November 21st, Venice celebrates the Festa della Salute (‘Festival of Health’), or to give it its full title, the Festa della Madonna della Salute, a religious festival dating back to the 1600s.

In 1630-1631 the bubonic plague swept through northern Italy, so devastating Venice that in 1631 the city’s leaders organised a three-day worship procession begging the Virgin Mary to spare its citizens, and made a vow that they would build a church in her honour if she did. The plague passed, and the Basilica of Madonna della Salute was erected.

The occasion isn’t restricted to Venice – Trieste and various other towns in the Veneto region also observe the same date – but in Venice a temporary floating wooden votive bridge, traditionally buoyed by boats, is constructed to allow residents to cross the lagoon en masse and give thanks to the Madonna in the basilica named after her.

You'll have the opportunity to participate in one of Venice's many religious festivals in November.

You’ll have the opportunity to participate in one of Venice’s many religious festivals in November. Photo by Daniel Corneschi on Unsplash

