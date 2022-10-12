For members
DRIVING
Explained: How to pay Italian traffic fines from abroad
It's the surprise souvenir that nobody wants, but it's not unusual to receive a fine for a traffic violation many months after a trip to Italy. Here's what you need to know if this happens to you.
Published: 12 October 2022 17:13 CEST
It's easy to end up with a fine if you're not familiar with the various parking signs in Italy. Photo by Egor Myznik on Unsplash
DISCOVER ITALY
Nine things to do in Italy this autumn
Whether you live in Italy or are just passing through, there's a wealth of things to see, do and eat this autumn. Here are some of our top picks.
Published: 12 October 2022 15:20 CEST
