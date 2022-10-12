Read news from:
Italian word of the day: ‘Sagra’

Here's a word you'll be seeing a lot of in Italy at this time of year - but where does it come from?

Published: 12 October 2022 17:44 CEST
Italian word of the day sagra
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

If you’ve spent any length of time in Italy, you’re probably familiar with the concept of the sagra: village fairs held all over the country throughout the autumn (and a few in the spring and summer) showcasing food and drink typical of the local area.

You might be harder pressed, though, to explain where the name comes from. Where did the sagra – both the tradition and the word – originate?

Readers with a keen ear may guess it’s linked to the word ‘sacred’, and they’d be right: it’s from the Latin sacer, which means just that.

But what do these food festivals – which may be accompanied by music, dancing and other cultural activities, but rarely feature any religious elements – have to do with the sacred?

Sagre have their origins in Roman harvest festivals dedicated to the gods, which involved thanksgiving processions followed by banquets attended by the whole town.

When Rome became Christianised, these pagan festivals became Christian occasions (much like Christmas), switching the object of worship while keeping the nature of the celebration much the same.

The Treccani dictionary notes that sagra in old Italian (at the time, the word could also be spelt as sacra) was a ‘solemn feast’ held to commemorate the foundation or consecration of a church or altar, or to honour a town’s patron saint.

These religious observances were often accompanied by markets and various street festivals; over time, the word sagra was increasingly used to refer to solely to the more secular aspects of the celebrations.

These days, a sagra rarely incorporates any religious elements unless it’s a very longstanding and established festival.

Most sagre simply focus on one particular food or drink item – be it truffles, porcini mushrooms, pork, wine or, yes, frogs – and offer tastings and workshops and demonstrate different cooking styles.

That doesn’t mean you won’t find any sagra with religious elements. If you’re looking for a more traditional event, Monza’s Sagra di San Gerardo in June features both a mass dedicated to the city’s patron saint – a statue of whom is ceremonially lowered into the River Lambro on this date, and a cherry fair.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Italian expression of the day: ‘Braccio di ferro’

Here’s an Italian phrase you won’t have to struggle with.

Published: 11 October 2022 15:36 CEST
Italian expression of the day: 'Braccio di ferro'

Italian news headlines at the moment are dominated by talk of who’ll get which job in the new government: the totoministri is well underway.

But along with the many ipotesi (hypotheses as to what might happen next) and discussions about poltrone (not armchairs in this case, but ‘seats’ or jobs in the new government) you may spot another, somewhat unexpected phrase in the news: braccio di ferro.

Click here to hear it pronounced.

If you speak some Italian already, you’ll probably know this phrase translates into English literally as ‘arm of iron’.

It’s the Italian name for what we’d call ‘arm wrestling’ in English, and it can also be translated as a ‘tug of war’.

Dai, facciamo braccio di ferro.

Come on, let’s arm wrestle.

It’s also the Italian name for the famously strong-armed cartoon character Popeye

But the newspapers probably aren’t talking about him, or reporting on any arm-wrestling contests. At least, not literally.

The phrase is also used in Italian to talk about other struggles or tussles, particularly of the type that could end in one party resorting to dirty tricks in order to gain the upper hand.

Figuratively, braccio di ferro describes any ‘test of strength’ that may or may not involve giving your upper arm muscles a workout.

One dictionary describes it as a “prolonged confrontation between two adversaries determined not to withdraw from their positions”.

Continua il braccio di ferro tra governo e sindacati

The tug of war continues between the government and trade unions

With Italy’s rival politicians now engaged in fierce negotiations over who gets which job and how much power is allocated to each party in government, it’s not too hard to visualise what a braccio di ferro looks like in this context.

You can find all The Local’s latest political news reports here.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

