For members
DISCOVER ITALY
Nine things to do in Italy this autumn
Whether you live in Italy or are just passing through, there's a wealth of things to see, do and eat this autumn. Here are some of our top picks.
Published: 12 October 2022 15:20 CEST
Chianti Classico vineyards are tinged with autumn colours on November 2, 2011 in Passignano, Tuscany. Photo by FABIO MUZZI / AFP.
For members
DRIVING
Explained: How to pay Italian traffic fines from abroad
It's the surprise souvenir that nobody wants, but it's not unusual to receive a fine for a traffic violation many months after a trip to Italy. Here's what you need to know if this happens to you.
Published: 12 October 2022 17:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments