Italy’s parliament reopens in first step towards new government

Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots, is poised to take power in Italy after winning historic elections on September 25th.

But Meloni can only form a government with her fractious allies, Matteo Salvini, head of the populist League, and Silvio Berlusconi, founder of right-wing Forza Italia.

The three leaders have been tussling over the formation of a cabinet that appears able to manage the major challenges Italy now faces, notably soaring inflation and an energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine.

“We cannot waste any time, the situation in Italy is not easy,” Meloni said on Wednesday ahead of talks with Salvini and Berlusconi.

Members of the Senate and lower house will Thursday begin voting for new speakers, a process likely involving several rounds, potentially lasting into Friday.

The speakers will then take part in discussions with President Sergio Mattarella on who should lead the next government.

The secret ballots were a “first test” in an atmosphere of “high tension” between the allied leaders, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said Thursday.

Leader of Italian far-right party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni is set to form a new government after victory at the September 25 general elections. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Whether or not Meloni, Salvini and Berlusconi’s parties voted in concert “will be indicative of their compactness”, it said.

Italy’s La Stampa newspaper said the right was in “chaos”, while the Repubblica warned

the three leaders were “unprepared” for government.

Meloni will almost certainly be nominated prime minister – the first woman to take the job in Italy – but who’ll take other high-profile positions remains much less clear.

Meloni must agree with her allies on ministerial appointments and a programme for government before Mattarella confirms the position.

She has said little in public since her election win, although she has taken to social media to dismiss media speculation about her ministerial picks.

Brothers of Italy has no experience of government – it was previous unknown, winning just four percent of the vote in 2018 general elections – but Meloni has sought to reassure investors she can handle the pressure.

No firm name has yet to emerge for finance minister, the most important government post after prime minister as Italy grapples with sky-high energy prices weighing heavily on households and threatening to close “thousands” of businesses, industry groups warned this week.

While no other ministerial names have yet been confirmed, Meloni told a party meeting this week that she aims to create “an authoritative government of a very high level that is based on skills.”