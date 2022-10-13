Read news from:
POLITICS

Italy’s parliament reopens in first step towards new government

The process of forming Italy's new government is to begin on Thursday as parliament meets for the first time after elections last month.

Published: 13 October 2022 10:29 CEST
Italian Senators and Deputies meet for the first time on Thursday, October 13th, to elect the new heads of both houses of parliament. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots, is poised to take power in Italy after winning historic elections on September 25th.

But Meloni can only form a government with her fractious allies, Matteo Salvini, head of the populist League, and Silvio Berlusconi, founder of right-wing Forza Italia.

The three leaders have been tussling over the formation of a cabinet that appears able to manage the major challenges Italy now faces, notably soaring inflation and an energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine.

“We cannot waste any time, the situation in Italy is not easy,” Meloni said on Wednesday ahead of talks with Salvini and Berlusconi.

Members of the Senate and lower house will Thursday begin voting for new speakers, a process likely involving several rounds, potentially lasting into Friday.

The speakers will then take part in discussions with President Sergio Mattarella on who should lead the next government.

The secret ballots were a “first test” in an atmosphere of “high tension” between the allied leaders, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said Thursday.

Leader of Italian far-right party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni is set to form a new government after victory at the September 25 general elections. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Whether or not Meloni, Salvini and Berlusconi’s parties voted in concert “will be indicative of their compactness”, it said.

Italy’s La Stampa newspaper said the right was in “chaos”, while the Repubblica warned
the three leaders were “unprepared” for government.

Meloni will almost certainly be nominated prime minister – the first woman to take the job in Italy – but who’ll take other high-profile positions remains much less clear.

Meloni must agree with her allies on ministerial appointments and a programme for government before Mattarella confirms the position.

She has said little in public since her election win, although she has taken to social media to dismiss media speculation about her ministerial picks.

Brothers of Italy has no experience of government – it was previous unknown, winning just four percent of the vote in 2018 general elections – but Meloni has sought to reassure investors she can handle the pressure.

No firm name has yet to emerge for finance minister, the most important government post after prime minister as Italy grapples with sky-high energy prices weighing heavily on households and threatening to close “thousands” of businesses, industry groups warned this week.

While no other ministerial names have yet been confirmed, Meloni told a party meeting this week that she aims to create “an authoritative government of a very high level that is based on skills.”

POLITICS

EXPLAINED: When will Italy have a new government?

After general elections delivered a win for Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, the process of forming the next Italian government begins this week. Here's a look at what's likely to happen and when.

Published: 11 October 2022 14:20 CEST
A coalition of hard-right political parties led by Giorgia Meloni, set to be the next prime minister, is to take power in Italy after winning historic elections on September 25th. But it might be a while before Meloni and her government actually get to work.

In the two weeks since the election result was made official, there hasn’t been much news on what the incoming government will look like or when it will take office.

With Meloni in intense talks with political allies on forming her new cabinet, Italian newspapers are full of reports detailing ongoing political spats and backroom deals amid wild speculation about who’ll get which poltrone (seat, or job in government) and which political party will control which ministry. But very little is actually known for sure.

For now, here’s a look at what we do know at this point and what to expect in the coming weeks.

When will the new government take office?

The process of forming the government kicks off on Thursday, October 13th, when parliament reopens and must elect the new Senate and Chamber presidents.

After this, President Sergio Mattarella can begin holding consultations at the Quirinale Palace on who should lead the new government. If all goes smoothly, these consultations could begin as soon as October 17th. 

If, as in this case, there’s a clear election result, the consultations with the president can take as little as two or three days. These conclude with the appointment of a prime minister.

Italian head of state, Sergio Mattarella.

The new Italian prime minister will be elected by the head of state, Sergio Mattarella (pictured above), after a series of consultations. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

At this point, the new prime minister will hold their own consultations with parties willing to support a government, and draw up a list of cabinet ministers. This process is likely to take one or two days.

Once sworn in, the premier then has ten days to win a vote of confidence for their new government from both houses of parliament. When that’s obtained, the new executive is fully operational and can get to work.

Based on this schedule, news reports this week predict Meloni’s cabinet could be in place by the end of October.

In the past it has taken up to 12 weeks for a new administration to take office, amid drawn-out negotiations between the various political parties making up a government.

The time needed for the formation of Meloni’s government is expected to be on the shorter side because her right-wing coalition took a large enough slice of the vote that it won’t need to form unwieldy alliances with parties from the other end of the political spectrum in order to take power.

And there’s no time to waste, as Italy currently faces a long list of major challenges requiring government attention, from the soaring cost of living to the impact of war in Ukraine.

What will the new government look like?

The division of the top jobs – notably economy, foreign affairs, the defence and interior ministries – will always be political but now, more than ever, “will have to reflect areas of expertise”, the La Stampa newspaper noted.

While no names have yet been confirmed, Meloni told a party meeting this week that she aims to create “an authoritative government of a very high level that is based on skills.”

Meloni’s allies have been pitching for heavyweight positions: Matteo Salvini wanting his old job as interior minister back, and Silvio Berlusconi eyeing president of the Senate.

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni (L) is tipped to become Italy’s next prime minister as part of a coalition with Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italy and Matteo Salvini’s League. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Their parties’ disappointing performance at election, however, with neither reaching 10 percent while Brothers of Italy’s secured 26 percent, means Meloni is expected to sideline them.

Salvini may instead be given the agricultural ministry, according to reports.

Berlusconi ally Antonio Tajani, a former European parliament president, is tipped as possible foreign minister, an appointment which could both appease Berlusconi and assuage international fears that Meloni’s Eurosceptic populist party will pick fights with Brussels.

But as ever in the world of Italian politics, very little can be predicted with any certainty.

