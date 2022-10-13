Read news from:
Who is the far-right veteran elected Italian Senate speaker?

Ignazio La Russa, a collector of fascist memorabilia and a staunch defender of Benito Mussolini's legacy, was appointed the new head of Italy's upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 17:09 CEST
Ignazio La Russa offered flowers to Italian Senator and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre after he was appointed as the new Senate speaker on Thursday. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Ignazio La Russa, who was elected speaker of the Italian Senate on Thursday, is a far-right veteran known for collecting fascist memorabilia as a hobby.

The 75-year-old also co-founded the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party with Giorgia Meloni, whose victory in last month’s elections put her on course to become prime minister.

As speaker, La Russa will now have the task of guiding legislation through parliament’s upper house, but will also be expected to wield power behind the scenes.

After his appointment on Thursday, Meloni hailed him as a “patriot, a servant of the state” and “an irreplaceable point of reference, a friend, a brother, an example for generations of activists and leaders”.

La Russa has been a part of the nationalist Italian right since the end of the 1960s, when his long hair and beard prompted writer Umberto Eco to compare him to Rasputin.

Politics is in his blood. His landowner father, Antonino La Russa, was a local official in Sicily for Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party.

After World War II and the collapse of fascism, he was elected MP and then senator for its successor, the Italian Social Movement (MSI), which was set up by Mussolini’s followers.

‘Different view of history’ 

Ignazio La Russa, born on July 18th 1947 in Paterno, near Catania, Sicily, has Benito as a middle name and has always been a keen defender of the MSI, saying it was “the party of those who lost the war, but their great merit was to never think of terrorism or rebellion against the democratic choice”.

“Of course, they had a different view of history, but they built a party that could not be more democratic,” he told the Corriere della Sera newspaper earlier this year.

La Russa’s family moved to Milan when he was only 13, and he still lives in the northern city, the capital of the Lombardy region.

During his studies – he trained as a lawyer – La Russa was an activist with the MSI’s youth wing (Fronte della Gioventù) and, at the age of 38, he became an MSI regional councillor in Lombardy.

From the early 1990s he was in parliament for the MSI first, then, when it was dissolved, for its successor, National Alliance, and finally as part of a right-wing coalition led by Silvio Berlusconi.

La Russa served as defence minister during Berlusconi’s 2008-2011 government, where he was credited with persuading the then premier to take part in the war in Libya that effectively ended the Kadhafi regime.

New head of parliament Ignazio La Russa (L) pictured ahead of the vote on Thursday. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Heirs to ‘Il Duce’

While rejecting the autocratic nature of the Mussolini regime, La Russa, much like Meloni, has maintained a level of ambiguity about his party’s neo-fascist roots.

When his brother Romano, head of security in the Lombardy region, drew criticism during the election campaign by giving the fascist salute at the funeral of a far-right activist, La Russa said that it was a “serious mistake”.

But, a few days later, he asserted on television that “we are all heirs of Il Duce [Benito Mussolini], in the sense that we are heirs of our fathers and our grandparents”.

La Russa often uses humour to brush off criticism of his views. 

In February 2020, mocking social distancing rules recommended to protect against coronavirus, he urged on Twitter: “Do not shake hands with anyone, the infection is lethal. Use the Roman salute, anti-virus and anti-microbial.” 

He later deleted the message.

In 2018, Italy’s Corriere della Sera visited his Milan home and filmed his collection of fascist relics, which include statues and medals of Mussolini, photos and books on the black shirts and colonial Italy.

He is also a fan of American history – he named his three sons after Native American tribes or warriors: Antonino Geronimo, Lorenzo Cochis, and Leonardo Apache.

Italy takes rocky first steps toward new government as parliament reopens

Tensions were running high on Thursday as parliament met for the first time after elections last month, with the first step in forming a government marked by rows between allies.

Published: 13 October 2022 10:29 CEST
Updated: 13 October 2022 16:08 CEST
Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, which has neo-fascist roots, is poised to take power in Italy after winning historic elections on September 25th.

But Meloni can only form a government with her fractious allies, Matteo Salvini, head of the populist League, and Silvio Berlusconi, founder of right-wing Forza Italia.

The three leaders have been tussling over the formation of a cabinet that appears able to manage the major challenges Italy now faces, notably soaring inflation and an energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine.

“We are ready, don’t worry,” Meloni told journalists ahead of the secret ballots, widely seen as a test of the right-wing parties’ ability to cooperate.

But tempers frayed as members of the Senate and lower house voted for new speakers, who will play a key role in consultations on the creation of the next government.

But the Stampa daily said the right was in “chaos”, with Salvini and Berlusconi, whose parties secured nine and eight percent of the vote respectively, demanding their picks of key cabinet posts.

The secret ballots were a “first test” in an atmosphere of “high tension” between the allied leaders, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said.

Leader of far-right Fratelli d’Italia party Giorgia Meloni, votes in the election of new Parliament speaker. Her party’s candidate Ignazio La Russa won the vote. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

Whether or not Meloni, Salvini and Berlusconi’s parties voted in concert “will be indicative of their compactness”, it said.

The Senate, as expected, elected Ignazio La Russa as speaker. A member of Meloni’s party and veteran of Italy’s post-fascist movement, he is known for collecting Mussolini memorabilia.

La Russa, 75, made his political debut at 24 in the youth wing of the post-fascist MSI (Movimento Sociale Italiano) – as did soon-to-be PM Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni on Thursday hailed the election of a man she described as a “patriot”, while Berlusconi and Salvini also sent congratulations.

But earlier, a visibly frustrated Berlusconi was seen slamming his desk in anger and swearing after a heated exchange with La Russa ahead of the vote.

The 86-year-old billionaire media mogul, re-elected nine years after being expelled from the Senate for tax fraud, was eventually persuaded to cast his ballot. The rest of his party, bar one, abstained.

In a media statement afterwards, Berlusconi said there had been “deep annoyance” in his party over vetoes expressed in recent days over candidates for ministerial appointments.

The vote for speaker of the lower house meanwhile could go into Friday.

The government, set to be Italy’s most right-wing since World War II, is expected to be in place by the end of the month.

Meloni must agree with her allies on ministerial appointments and a programme for government before Mattarella confirms the position.

Meloni will almost certainly be nominated prime minister – the first woman to take the job in Italy – but who’ll take other high-profile positions remains much less clear.

She has said little in public since her election win, although she has taken to social media to dismiss media speculation about her ministerial picks.

Brothers of Italy has no experience of government – it was previous unknown, winning just four percent of the vote in 2018 general elections – but Meloni has sought to reassure investors she can handle the pressure.

No firm name has yet to emerge for finance minister, the most important government post after prime minister as Italy grapples with sky-high energy prices weighing heavily on households and threatening to close “thousands” of businesses, industry groups warned this week.

While no other ministerial names have yet been confirmed, Meloni told a party meeting this week that she aims to create “an authoritative government of a very high level that is based on skills.”

The opening of parliament was overseen in the Senate by Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre, the only member of her family to emerge alive from the Nazi Auschwitz concentration camp.

Segre, 92, underlined the “symbolic value” of her presence just days ahead of “the centenary of the March on Rome, which was the beginning of the fascist dictatorship”.

On October 28, 1922, dictator Benito Mussolini’s Blackshirts marched into the Italian capital shortly before he took power.

