Are English speakers more likely to be targeted by scams in Italy?

There's no shortage of stories about tourists or new residents being ripped off in Italy. American writer Mark Hinshaw in Le Marche asks how common such scams really are and whether English-speaking foreigners are more likely to be targets.

Published: 14 October 2022 17:17 CEST
A tourist scam or harmless fun? Rome has now banned people from dressing as Roman centurions and asking tourists for money. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Another foreign resident here in Italy recently related to me a tale of woe from one of her friends who was taken advantage of by a local contractor. She felt she was significantly overcharged for work done and wondered if others had similar experiences. Facebook expat groups are filled with stories of visitors and residents being ripped off, with the reader possibly inferring that this must be a common occurrence.

Obviously, it’s hazardous to make generalizations. Regions differ. Cities and towns differ. People differ. In any country or culture, one is going to encounter people who are scammers, petty thieves, or just plain dishonest.

For many hundreds of years, the Italian peninsula has been inundated by waves of tourists and newcomers from countries that are seen as wealthy. Indeed, it was a prime destination for men and women from aristocratic families on a continental Grand Tour. For the past six decades, young people from wealthier countries have been doing their own low-budget version of this rite of passage, with roving backpackers in shorts and hiking boots seen in every city, large and small. 

Whenever newcomers are seen displaying money – paying for a coffee with a credit card, buying expensive watches or shoes, and eating in overpriced, tourist-oriented restaurants – someone is going to view them as easy pickings. 

There is certainly no shortage of scams at all scales. There are the minor annoyances like the guys in Rome dressed as gladiators who are eager to take pictures with you, only to then insist upon ten euros for the privilege. There are also the listings online of houses that don’t reveal the extent of earthquake damage and want a top-drawer price. Warning: “Caveat emptor.”

Tourists are the easiest of marks. Thieves and scammers know they are likely to get away before being discovered. Or the victim won’t know how to find the police and report it. Or worse, the police will respond but with shrugged shoulders. 

One episode in the Netflix series, Master of None, captured such an interchange beautifully: the carabinieri were more interested in a fragrant dish made by the thief’s mamma than in solving the crime.

But when someone chooses to live in an Italian town, the dynamic is different. Many Italians are used to foreigners coming during certain seasons to escape undesirable weather in their own country, then disappearing for months. 

In our region locals even have a specific, mildly derisive word for such people: pendoli, like pendulums that swing back and forth. It took us a full year for our neighbors to be convinced that we were staying put.

One obvious problem that generates ill will and a suspicion of being cheated is being unfamiliar with different practices. 

For example, it is not common for a contractor to clean up a work site once a project is completed, as part of the primary contract. This is common practice in the US, but in Italy, that is handled through another separate contract sometimes with another company. So if a foreigner is expecting the service and it doesn’t happen, he can feel that he was tricked into paying more.

Cheap Italian properties aren’t always what unsuspecting buyers hope. Photo by Ehud Neuhaus on Unsplash

Another problem, as I see it, is that many English speakers choose to only develop relationships with other English-speaking expats. Worse, some exhibit a sense of entitlement or even superiority toward service workers, bureaucrats, and shopkeepers. The word gets out fast, especially in small towns.

There’s also the fact that – almost unavoidably  –  foreigners are wealthier than locals. Having a second home in Italy is a sign of wealth. Certainly, a big holiday home with a large pool and gated entry is a dead give-away. Again, the word gets out fast, sometimes to criminals. We have a friend who went on vacation only to return to find his house in the country had been stripped of everything, including the heating system. The thieves pulled up with a big truck and went to town unimpeded. 

It’s vitally important for newcomers to establish relationships with locals. Of course, that means learning the language. Not necessarily all the conjugations of verbs but enough to make social connections. On our little lane with a dozen houses, everyone looks after each other. It would be very difficult for a stranger to pull something off.  

In our five years of living in this village of 1400 people, we have never felt that we were taken advantage of.

We know that we are perceived as the ‘wealthy Americans’ in town. We cannot avoid it. We live in a house that used to hold two big families. We have a panoramic view that everyone remarks on. We receive many packages, with delivery people asking shopkeepers and passersby where we live. They all know.

According to ISTAT, the medium income for Italian households is barely more than 30,000 euros per year. And that is very often with more than one person working. Accordingly, by Italian standards, we ARE wealthy, even though we do not consider ourselves to be. (In the US, our income would be considered close to poverty level in some places.) So, relatively wealthy Americans cannot help but stand out.

Although we have never been victimized (knock on wood), I have no doubt that foreign residents in other towns have been. 

It may be more common in parts of Italy with seasonal hordes of tourists. Foreigners can be seen as easy marks, as they don’t understand the language and sometimes are careless when it comes to showing signs of wealth. 

Some people seem to fall for scams. I once watched, from an upper-story window, tourists being repeatedly robbed of their money by a shell game.

It was like a bizarre theatrical performance, with shills planted in the audience who would ‘win’ their game. Within minutes, with lightning-fast shuffles, hundreds of euros were taken from unsuspecting players.

A mocked-up ‘shell game’: one way unsuspecting tourists are parted from their money in Italy. Photo: Mark Hinshaw

Unfortunately, as an expat, one can be both welcomed by some people and taken advantage of by others. But that’s happened to me in New York, San Francisco, and Chicago – places I know well in my own country. One cannot always be vigilant. Or paranoid.

Mark Hinshaw is a retired city planner living in Le Marche with his wife. A former columnist for The Seattle Times, he contributes to journals, books and other publications.

How Covid pushed Italian millennials to reconnect with their ancestors’ lands

The pandemic has affected all our lives, but for some young Italians it’s been a major driver for a radical change. 

Published: 6 October 2022 10:57 CEST
There’s a new generation of Italian ‘millennial-farmers’ who have returned to their offbeat native rural villages to start farms, B&Bs and launch climate awareness tourist activities. 

Elio Rubino, a university economics graduate from Naples who now runs an organic farm in the countryside of Atina, central Italy, said Covid was the “trigger” he needed to ditch the city chaos and frenetic life and embrace a simple, stress-free world surrounded by nature.

“I’ve always wanted to abandon my everyday life and move to a rural, quiet area where I could live on fresh produce and animals. But it was just a dream stacked away in a drawer.

“After Covid hit, with the lockdown rules I was stuck in an apartment, my freedom was violated, so that dream turned into a necessity. In April 2020 I suddenly left Naples and escaped to Atina where my family had a rural villa for the holidays, which I transformed into a farm”, says Rubino. 

The pandemic was like a light bulb switching on in his mind, pushing him to abandon comfort, friends, family and to move to a wild offbeat area, recovering that contact with nature which he believes no longer dwells in the ordinary city man. 

“Straight after graduation I turned my world upside down, it was a rather bold decision but now I’m happy, I finally work in the fields in the open air as I have been wishing for since I was a kid”.

Rubino’s farm, Il Carretto, makes olive oil, wine, honey and breeds different species of animals. 

He says the change, which led him to embrace “the lifeblood of nature”, has led to physical and mental benefits, and he dreams of sharing the rural world with everyone, “creating more responsible people and a more careful, eco-aware generation” with educational projects open to tourists and other young farmers. 

According to Italy’s top farmers association Coldiretti, in 2020 there was a record 14 percent rise in the number of under-35s starting agricultural businesses in Italy as a result of the pandemic.

Francesco Arena, 25 years old, made an even more radical change. After graduating in service management at Milan’s prestigious La Cattolica University and working as design and luxury project manager, when the pandemic struck he went back to living on his grandfathers’ mountains in the Abruzzo-Molise-Lazio national park, in the countryside near the village of Picinisco. 

People walk by the castle of Rocca Calascio in Abruzzo's national park on March 29, 2022.

People walk by the castle of Rocca Calascio in Abruzzo’s national park on March 29, 2022. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.

Here he opened a farm, Alta Quota 1923, which makes premium honey and grows top quality grains. 

“I wake up in the morning and it’s just the hills, fresh air, and pristine views. It’s my small paradise. The pandemic pushed me to reconnect with my roots and to search for an alternative, humble lifestyle. As I watched the terrible death toll rise each day, I was ever more grateful I had made the right choice”.  

Francesco says city life could not give him the freedom and self-peace he wanted, which he found in such a bucolic, isolated setting.

Another millennial, Elena Galardi, opened a rural tavern and catering service in 2020 despite COVID restrictions, and restyled a historical dwelling into a B&B in the Tuscan village of Gerfalco, where barely 100 people live.

As the pandemic unfolded, Elena decided to leave her job as refugee assistant in Lombardy and kickstart a 14-hectare farm with her father, with vegetable plots and animals. 

“Before, I was living in a flat in Bergamo without even a terrace. Now I live in our family farmhouse in the middle of the woods, and I feel lucky and grateful for having made such a decision.

“It’s a slow-paced life here: the B&B, called Poggio alla Luna, is just at a 2km drive from where I live right in Gerfalco center, and used to be an old building where sagra food fairs were held”.

Elena says the pandemic has led her to believe that human lifestyles must change and become more “attuned”, or there’s no hope for the future.

She believes such a “salvation” can come from a direct approach to nature and from rediscovering rural, old hamlets where depopulation can be a blessing in COVID times, guaranteeing social distancing. 

“Since COVID and thanks to nature, I’ve come to seek more true things that really matter, less fake targets, and to crave for healthy, fresh foods”.  

The impact of climate change has led Elisabetta Moretti, a former tourist consultant from Emilia Romagna, to restyle an old farmhouse and heat it with geothermic energy coming from nearby geysers in the wild Maremma area in Tuscany.

Her new rural ranch Ca’Novae, located on the pristine hills between the villages of Montieri and Travale, breeds Bernese mountain dogs and produces essential oils alongside honey and other fresh produce. Since last year it is her new home.

“Over the past few years I toured several parts of Tuscany like Chianti, but I found peace and wellbeing only in this remote patch of land, which is the region’s most pristine. At breakfast, served around a little natural pond, my guests are treated to views of roaming wild boars”. 

