Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

At what time of day is electricity cheapest in Italy?

With bills expected to soar yet again in Italy, knowing the most cost-effective time of day to use electrical appliances can help you make savings.

Published: 14 October 2022 13:42 CEST
The front of a washing machine.
As the energy crisis continues, one thing households may want to do is to only switch on their electrical appliances in the cheapest time slots. Photo by Scott OLSON / AFP

As the European energy crisis shows no sign of abating, electricity bills in Italy are once again set to rise in the coming weeks. Italian energy regulator Arera estimates that the average household will spend a total of €1,322 on electricity in 2022 – up from €632 last year.

With the arrival of colder weather and the price of everything seemingly rising, saving on electricity bills can be a big help – even if it’s just a few Euros here and there.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How much are energy prices rising in Italy this autumn?

One thing households may be able to do is to only switch on their electrical appliances in the cheapest time slots (or fasce orarie).

So when is the cheapest time of day to use the electricity – and the most expensive?

What’s a fascia and how does it work?

Firstly, the price you’ll pay for electricity in Italy depends on the type of tariff you’re on.

READ ALSO: Energy crisis: Italy risks ‘thousands’ of business closures, say industry groups

If you’re not sure, check your energy bill. It should specify one of these three types of energy tariffs available to Italian consumers: 

  • tariffe monorarie (single- or flat-rate tariffs)
  • tariffe biorarie (two-slot tariffs)
  • tariffe multiorarie (multi-slot tariffs).

Single-rate tariffs are fairly rare nowadays. Households on this type of contract pay the same amount per kilowatt of electricity they consume irrespective of the time of day.

Most people will be on either a two- or a multi-slot tariff, meaning electricity prices fluctuate according to the time slot in which energy is used.

READ ALSO: Portofino mayor offers residents €400 to offset energy bills

As of 2009, Arera offers three different time slots – F1, F2 and F3. 

These are based on daily local energy demand estimates (the greater the demand, the higher the prices), with the cost of electricity (euros per kilowatt-hour, €/kWh) being higher in F1 and lower in F3.

Here’s an overview of the three slots: 

  • F1 (also known as ore di punta): 8am-7pm, Monday to Friday
  • F2 (also known as ore intermedie): 7am-8am and 7pm-11pm, Monday to Friday; 7am-11pm, Saturday
  • F3 (also known as ore fuori punta): 11pm-7am, Monday to Saturday; all day on Sunday

Generally speaking, it’s better to switch on appliances (or schedule their operation) during the F2 and F3 time slots when prices are lower. 

Man loading dishwasher.

Households on two-slot or multi-slot tariffs are advised to switch on their electrical appliances in the F2 and F3 slots. Photo by Xavier LEOTY / AFP

But it’s worth noting that the F3 time slot (the fascia with the lowest prices) only applies to households on multi-slot tariffs. 

In fact, residents on tariffe biorarie (two-slot tariffs) only have two time slots available to them – F1 and F23, with the latter essentially being a merger of F2 and F3.

In this case, the F23 slot offers fairly favourable prices compared to F1, but costs are still comparatively higher than in F3 alone. 

Help: How do I know what tariff I’m on?

The type of tariff you’re on is usually specified in your energy bill. 

If you’re on a two-slot tariff (bioraria) or on a multi-slot one (multioraria), the amount of energy you used in each applicable time slot will also be shown in your bill – generally on the second page, under letture (readings) or consumo (consumption). 

The bill will also tell you how much you were charged for the energy consumed in each slot, including additional IVA (or VAT) and other duties. 

For any other questions about your energy contract, you should contact your provider. Contact details can be found in your latest bill.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ECONOMY

Energy crisis: Italy risks ‘thousands’ of business closures, say industry groups

Italy needs some 50 billion euros to prevent thousands of companies failing and mass job losses due to soaring energy prices, industry groups said on Monday.

Published: 10 October 2022 16:01 CEST
Updated: 11 October 2022 13:06 CEST
Energy crisis: Italy risks 'thousands' of business closures, say industry groups

The head of Italian business association Confindustria appealed for an aid package to protect Italy’s economy from surging energy costs, saying: “Without industry, there is no Italy.”

“If we close thousands of companies, hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost,” the lobby’s head Carlo Bonomi said in an interview with newspaper La Stampa.

READ ALSO: How much are energy prices rising in Italy this autumn?

“I am more concerned now than I was at the start of the pandemic,” he said, adding that he estimated some “40 to 50 billion euros by 2023” was needed.

Surging energy prices mean Italian companies are expected to pay 110 billion euros more in 2022 than they did before the pandemic, of which 55.6 billion is due in the period September to December, the association said in a report.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government has already spent 66 billion euros to help shield families and businesses from the energy crisis, financed by higher-than-expected tax revenues.

Bernabò Bocca, the head of Italian hoteliers’ association Federalberghi, said on Tuesday the effects of soaring energy prices are as devastating for the tourism industry as the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, and called for the EU to intervene.

“A major intervention on high energy prices is needed from Europe at once or many hotels and tourism businesses will close,” Bocca told the Ansa news agency.

They did the Recovery Fund for the pandemic and this is a new Covid for tourism,” he said, saying the industry needed “money, not tax credits”.

Bonomi told La Stampa: “If the EU does not give us the necessary help, deviation [from the budget] will become inevitable “

Giorgia Meloni, who is set to lead Italy’s incoming government after her party won last month’s election, said she will “have to resort to other resources… if (she) cannot count on European solidarity to reduce the energy bill”.

Giorgia Meloni visits an event organised by the Italian Farmers’ Association. Expected to become Italy’s new prime minister, Meloni says she’ll put ‘Italy first’ when handling the energy crisis. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Meloni said she would “put Italy first” in dealing with the energy prices after Germany this week announced it would spend up to 200 billion euros helping consumers and businesses cope with surging energy prices – while refusing to back the European price cap on gas supported by Italy and other countries.

Meloni previously said she was reluctant to consider deepening Italy’s vast existing debt – which already stands at some 150 percent of GDP.

Economic output is expected to decline slightly in the second half of the year, a downturn which could continue into the first quarter of 2023, according to a government forecast – plunging the country into recession.

That would reduce tax revenues and limit the new government’s room for manoeuvre.

Meanwhile, the new government will be made up of a coalition of parties which campaigned on promises to slash taxes for businesses and consumers.

SHOW COMMENTS