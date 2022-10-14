For members
ENERGY
At what time of day is electricity cheapest in Italy?
With bills expected to soar yet again in Italy, knowing the most cost-effective time of day to use electrical appliances can help you make savings.
Published: 14 October 2022 13:42 CEST
As the energy crisis continues, one thing households may want to do is to only switch on their electrical appliances in the cheapest time slots. Photo by Scott OLSON / AFP
ECONOMY
Energy crisis: Italy risks ‘thousands’ of business closures, say industry groups
Italy needs some 50 billion euros to prevent thousands of companies failing and mass job losses due to soaring energy prices, industry groups said on Monday.
Published: 10 October 2022 16:01 CEST
Updated: 11 October 2022 13:06 CEST
