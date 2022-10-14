Read news from:
Austria
Lights off and home working: Milan’s new energy-saving plan for winter

Milan’s mayor has unveiled new measures to save energy including switching street lights off earlier and closing some government offices on Fridays.

Published: 14 October 2022 16:17 CEST
Milan's iconic Duomo.
Milan’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, has recently unveiled a new round of energy-saving measures for the winter. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

As the European energy crisis continues, many Italian cities are struggling to square their accounts and Milan, Italy’s second-largest metropolitan area, seems to be at the top of that unenviable list.

Last week, La Repubblica reported that energy bills for Palazzo Marino, the seat of the city’s authorities, would add up to a whopping 130 million euros, more than twice the amount spent last year (60 million).

After weeks of back-to-back talks with union leaders and academic experts, Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala unveiled the city’s new energy-saving plan on Wednesday.

The new measures, which are estimated to save the northern city up to 1.5 million euros, were announced just days after Italy’s outgoing government introduced tighter nationwide restrictions on gas heating.

So what are the key points of Milan’s latest plan to fight the so-called caro energia (soaring energy bills)?

Firstly, the city’s street lights will be on for one hour less each night, with lampposts across the metropolitan area switching off at an earlier time in the morning. 

Private businesses and shops will also be asked to keep their signs and window lights off outside of opening hours. 

Sala’s plan is also set to affect public transport: the comune has already instructed city transport company ATM to reduce temperatures by two degrees on electric buses and trams. 

Tram in Milan's city centre.

Milan’s public transport operator ATM will be asked to reduce temperatures inside electric buses and trams by two degrees. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Finally – and this is perhaps the most interesting point in Milan’s new energy programme – a number of government buildings will remain shut on Fridays, with around 2,000 employees being asked to work from home or, should that not be possible, work from nearby offices. 

Though the above measure hasn’t been made official yet, it should apply to the following five buildings:

    • The seat of municipal accountancy in Via Silvio Pellico
    • Construction, traffic and social assistance offices in Via Sile
    • IT offices in Via Gian Battista Vico
    • HR offices in Via Bergognone
    • Education offices in Via Durando

After doubts were raised this week as to how the planned Friday closures would affect the public, Sala reassured residents that the measure will only affect offices open to the public “in a very limited way”. 

That said, a number of private companies, including banking group Intesa San Paolo, are reportedly considering the introduction of remote working provisions akin to Sala’s – something which might significantly change Milan’s occupational landscape in the coming months.

Sala’s plan is also expected to encompass a number of other measures, including a campaign advising residents on how to save energy starting on October 18th.

Christmas lights in Milan.

A number of Italian municipalities have already told residents that Christmas decorations will be downsized this year. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

It is currently unclear whether other Italian cities will follow Milan’s example and bring in similar energy-saving arrangements. 

Many comuni across Italy have already told residents that Christmas lights and decorations will be downsized this year. 

Florence’s local authorities are considering replacing the city’s usual ‘light festival’ with alternative decorations powered by renewable energy, whereas Venice will remove Christmas lights in early January as opposed to early March.

At what time of day is electricity cheapest in Italy?

With bills expected to soar yet again in Italy, knowing the most cost-effective time of day to use electrical appliances can help you make savings.

Published: 14 October 2022 13:42 CEST
At what time of day is electricity cheapest in Italy?

As the European energy crisis shows no sign of abating, electricity bills in Italy are once again set to rise in the coming weeks. Italian energy regulator Arera estimates that the average household will spend a total of €1,322 on electricity in 2022 – up from €632 last year.

With the arrival of colder weather and the price of everything seemingly rising, saving on electricity bills can be a big help – even if it’s just a few Euros here and there.

One thing households may be able to do is to only switch on their electrical appliances in the cheapest time slots (or fasce orarie).

So when is the cheapest time of day to use the electricity – and the most expensive?

What’s a fascia and how does it work?

Firstly, the price you’ll pay for electricity in Italy depends on the type of tariff you’re on.

If you’re not sure, check your energy bill. It should specify one of these three types of energy tariffs available to Italian consumers: 

  • tariffe monorarie (single- or flat-rate tariffs)
  • tariffe biorarie (two-slot tariffs)
  • tariffe multiorarie (multi-slot tariffs).

Single-rate tariffs are fairly rare nowadays. Households on this type of contract pay the same amount per kilowatt of electricity they consume irrespective of the time of day.

Most people will be on either a two- or a multi-slot tariff, meaning electricity prices fluctuate according to the time slot in which energy is used.

As of 2009, Arera offers three different time slots – F1, F2 and F3. 

These are based on daily local energy demand estimates (the greater the demand, the higher the prices), with the cost of electricity (euros per kilowatt-hour, €/kWh) being higher in F1 and lower in F3.

Here’s an overview of the three slots: 

  • F1 (also known as ore di punta): 8am-7pm, Monday to Friday
  • F2 (also known as ore intermedie): 7am-8am and 7pm-11pm, Monday to Friday; 7am-11pm, Saturday
  • F3 (also known as ore fuori punta): 11pm-7am, Monday to Saturday; all day on Sunday

Generally speaking, it’s better to switch on appliances (or schedule their operation) during the F2 and F3 time slots when prices are lower. 

Man loading dishwasher.

Households on two-slot or multi-slot tariffs are advised to switch on their electrical appliances in the F2 and F3 slots. Photo by Xavier LEOTY / AFP

But it’s worth noting that the F3 time slot (the fascia with the lowest prices) only applies to households on multi-slot tariffs. 

In fact, residents on tariffe biorarie (two-slot tariffs) only have two time slots available to them – F1 and F23, with the latter essentially being a merger of F2 and F3.

In this case, the F23 slot offers fairly favourable prices compared to F1, but costs are still comparatively higher than in F3 alone. 

Help: How do I know what tariff I’m on?

The type of tariff you’re on is usually specified in your energy bill. 

If you’re on a two-slot tariff (bioraria) or on a multi-slot one (multioraria), the amount of energy you used in each applicable time slot will also be shown in your bill – generally on the second page, under letture (readings) or consumo (consumption). 

The bill will also tell you how much you were charged for the energy consumed in each slot, including additional IVA (or VAT) and other duties. 

For any other questions about your energy contract, you should contact your provider. Contact details can be found in your latest bill.

