Lights off and home working: Milan’s new energy-saving plan for winter
Milan’s mayor has unveiled new measures to save energy including switching street lights off earlier and closing some government offices on Fridays.
Published: 14 October 2022 16:17 CEST
Milan’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, has recently unveiled a new round of energy-saving measures for the winter. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
At what time of day is electricity cheapest in Italy?
With bills expected to soar yet again in Italy, knowing the most cost-effective time of day to use electrical appliances can help you make savings.
Published: 14 October 2022 13:42 CEST
