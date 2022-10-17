On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday, 17th

Work continues on forming new government

Italy is now in the process of creating its new government following elections at the end of September.

After the reopening of parliament and some very controversial appointments as speakers for both houses last week, on Monday those speakers will summon MPs for the formation of the new parliamentary groups and the election of each group’s chairman (the so-called capogruppo).

Once both procedures are completed, all the pieces will finally be in place and the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, will be able to start consultations for the appointment of Italy’s new prime minister and their cabinet.

Tuesday, 18th

Literary festival in Rome

Rome is holding a literary festival this week in honour of American poet T.S. Eliot one hundred years after the publication of The Waste Land (known in Italian as ‘La terra desolata’), widely regarded as one of the most important poems of the 20th century.

The three-day Città Luogo di Poesia festival runs from the 17th to the 21st of October at Rome’s Casa delle Letterature and the Ciak theatre, and includes poetic readings, workshops and a theatrical performance.

Wednesday, 19th

Start of government consultations – Barring any setbacks in the formation of the new parliamentary groups on Monday, Italian President Sergio Matterella will be able to start consultations on Wednesday, October 19th.

The head of state will confer with house speakers Ignazio La Russa and Lorenzo Fontana first and then with the parliament’s capigruppo. Mattarella will also consult with individual party leaders.

The Italian Constitution doesn’t set a time limit for the president’s consultations, which last until a potential government is identified that would be capable of winning a vote of confidence in parliament.

This time, given the clear parliamentary majority achieved by the right-wing bloc, consultations are not expected to take long – perhaps as little as two or three days.

Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni at the start of the vote for the new Senate president. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Friday, 21st

Air traffic operators strike – Staff from national air traffic control company ENAV (Ente Nazionale per l’Assistenza al Volo) are planning to hold a 24-hour strike on Friday, October 21st.

It’s unclear at the moment how the strike will affect air travel on the day, though delays and/or cancellations cannot be ruled out.

The strike was called by Italian unions Filt-Cgil, Filt-Cisl and Uiltrasporti in an ongoing dispute over working arrangements and contracts.

Saturday, 22nd

Protest in Rome

There may be some disruption in central Rome on Saturday due to a demonstration against work-related injuries and deaths planned by trade unions for 10am in Santi Apostoli.

The protest is due to a startlingly high number of workplace accidents in Italy, many of them fatal: the latest figures show 400,000 accidents with 600 deaths in 2022 alone. As a result, protesters are demanding better safety standards in various types of workplaces across Italy.

Sunday 23rd

Food festivals

Italy’s autumn programme of food and drink festivals continues. This weekend, events include Palermo’s Funghi Fest (Mushroom festival), on the 21st-23rd October.

