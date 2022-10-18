Read news from:
SECOND HOMES

Everything you need to know about having a second home in Italy

Buying property in Italy and spending long holidays in the Tuscan countryside, by the sea or in cities like Florence or Rome is the dream for many.

Published: 18 October 2022 11:09 CEST
If you're dreaming of a bolthole under the Tuscan sun, here's what you'll need to consider. Photo by Mattia Bericchia on Unsplash

Being the owner of a seconda casa (second home) in Italy brings with it some specific legal and financial obligations, however it’s not always easy to find the information relating to your status.

Whether its taxes, visas, travel or property regulations, information for second-home owners is often hidden away while governments rarely prioritise those who are not resident in the country.

That’s why we’ve put together a guide to the most frequently-asked questions from second-home owners in Italy.

Visas

First things first, how long can you stay at your lovely Italian place? Here the key thing is what passport you hold.

If you have the passport of an EU country (including Ireland) then you’re one of the lucky ones and have no limits on how long you can stay in Italy (although there might be tax considerations, more on that later).

If you are a citizen of a non-EU country such as the UK, US, Canada or Australia then you have two choices – you can either limit your stays to 90 days in every 180 or get a visa.

90 days – you can find a full explanation of the 90-day rule HERE, but bear in mind that it covers the whole of the Schengen zone, so you need to include in your count time spent in Italy, plus any trips to other Schengen zone countries, e.g. a weekend in Berlin or a beach holiday in Spain.

Visas – if you don’t want to be constrained by the 90-day rule, you will need to get a visa and apply for Italian residency once you arrive.

Here are the types of visa available to those wanting to spend more than 90 days at a time in Italy.

Bear in mind that not all countries benefit from the 90-day rule and citizens of certain countries – such as India – will need a visa for a visit of any length.

Income tax

Most second-home owners keep their tax residency in their home country and therefore do not need to complete the annual Italian tax declaration.

However if you intend to rent out your second home – for example on Airbnb – that means you have income in Italy and therefore may have to complete the Italian income tax declaration.

Bear in mind also that long stays in Italy and out of your home country will change your ‘tax residency’ status – more on that here.

Property taxes

Although most second-home owners won’t have to fill out the annual tax declaration or pay income tax, you will have to pay property taxes.

Taxes on second homes in Italy are inherently higher than those levied on primary residences. These include the ‘Imposta Municipale Unica’ (Unified Municipal Tax), the basic rate of tax that has to be paid to the Italian state based on the value of the property, and the Tassa sui rifiuti (waste tax) for rubbish collection.

Contemplating buying a place in Italy?

Contemplating buying a place in Italy? Photo by La So on Unsplash

You won’t get a bill for this, just a deadline of when to pay and what coefficient your type of property is to be able to do the sums. IMU needs to be paid for each month and is due twice a year, in June and December.

Utility bills are also sometimes higher for second home owners – read more about the potential hidden costs of buying property in Italy HERE.

Status 

There’s a popular misconception that owning property in Italy and paying property taxes gives you extra rights in terms of travel or immigration, but in fact that is not the case.

As we saw during the pandemic, travel restrictions were divided into residents and visitors, with second-home owners falling under the same bracket as tourists. Likewise your immigration status is determined by whether you have a visa or an EU passport; owning property makes no difference. 

Building bonuses

It’s not all immigration red tape and tax woes – with its many abandoned properties in need of a little TLC, Italy offers property renovation and improvement ‘bonuses’ in the form of tax credits to property owners, including non-Italian second home owners.

These include tax incentives for those looking to make seismic improvements, ecobonuses aimed at encouraging energy upgrades in buildings, and the ‘green bonus’ relating to work on gardens, terraces and green areas in general.

You don’t necessarily need to be resident in Italy to benefit – non-residents can transfer the tax credit to another party in return for a commission, such as tax credit institutes or banks, or can apply for a discount on your contractor’s invoice (sconto in fattura), effectively trading your tax credit to the suppliers.

If you’ve been thinking of buying property in Italy, you’ve likely read about the ‘Superbonus 110’, a post-pandemic stimulus which offered homeowners up to 110% deductions on expenses related to energy upgrades and reducing seismic risk.

Unfortunately the bonus has been so in demand that homeowners are stuck amid delays on many projects as construction companies struggle to keep up – and most of the deadlines for accessing the scheme have now passed anyway.

That doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of Italy’s ongoing property renovation benefits though, which are usually renewed or updated in some form each year in the annual budget.

Workers on scaffolding in France.

Italy’s building bonuses may help with reconstruction costs. Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP

Enjoyment

Lest much of this article seem overly negative, we should point out that many people have second homes in Italy and love them.

Property in Italy, especially in rural areas and small hill towns, is cheap compared to the UK or US, so buying a place here is not the preserve of the super rich.

Having your own place gives you a sense of permanence and many second-home owners become embedded in their local communities. Some people keep their Italian place purely for visits, while others eventually move to Italy full time, often after retirement. 

See more of our articles about property in Italy on The Local.

For members

BREXIT

What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Italy?

If you're visiting Italy from a non-EU country your time here is limited, unless you have a visa - but what happens to people who overstay and how strictly are the rules really enforced?

Published: 5 October 2022 12:02 CEST
Updated: 11 October 2022 12:32 CEST
The 90-day rule has long applied to non-EU nationals like Americans, Canadians and Australians and since Brexit it also applies to Brits.

However it’s not always clear what happens to people who overstay, and whether the rules are being strictly enforced on the ground. 

What is the rule?

Non-EU nationals, including Brits, can stay for 90 days out of every 180 in the EU without needing a visa or a residency permit. This can be in the form of one long stay or several short stays.

The limit is for time spent within the EU, so you cannot simply move to a different EU country, you need to leave the Bloc altogether and go to a non-EU country.

This does not apply to people who live in Italy and have a residency card. 

If you want to stay longer than 90 days – either because you are moving to Italy full-time or because you want longer visits – you will need to get a visa.

You can find full details on the types of visa HERE, but the key thing is that visas must be applied for in advance from your home country – you cannot come to Italy and then apply in order to extend your 90-day stay.

What are the penalties for people who overstay?

If you spend more than 90 days in the EU or Schengen zone without a visa or residency permit then you are officially an overstayer. And unlike the pre-EU days when passport control consisted of a man in a booth with a rubber stamp, scanning of all passports on entry/exit of the EU makes it pretty easy to spot overstayers.

This is set to become even more stringent when the EES scheme comes into effect next year – full details on that HERE

The EU lists a range of possible penalties although in practice some countries are stricter than others.

Within the system, anyone who overstays can be subject to the following penalties:

Deportation – if you are found to have overstayed, countries are within their rights to either imprison you and deport you, or give you a certain number of days to leave. In practice, deportation is rare for people who aren’t working or claiming benefits, they are more likely to be advised of the situation and told to leave as soon as possible.

Fines – fines can be levied in addition to other penalties and vary according to country. In Italy, those found to have overstayed their visa as a result of border checks conducted while they are voluntarily leaving the country of their own accord are not subject to any fine, but those caught overstaying their visa on Italian soil theoretically face both an expulsion order and a fine of between €5,000 and €10,000.

Entry ban – countries can impose a complete ban on re-entry, usually for three years although it can be longer. A complete ban is usually only put in place for people who have over-stayed for a significant amount of time.

Difficulties returning to the Schengen area – even if you avoid all of the above penalties, the overstay alert on your passport will make it more difficult for you to return to the EU, and this applies to any EU or Schengen zone country, not just the one you over-stayed in. People who have this alert on their passport are likely to face extended checks at the border and may even be turned back. You will also likely encounter difficulties if you later apply for a visa or residency.

People who simply stay in an EU country without securing residency become undocumented immigrants and will not be able to access healthcare or social security provisions. If caught, they face deportation.

How is Italy really enforcing these rules?

Among EU countries Italy has a reputation for being among the less strict, and deportations are rare for people who are not working or claiming benefits, unless they have been in Italy for many years without the correct papers.

If it’s a question of simply over-staying by a few weeks it’s very unlikely that police will come to your home and deport you.

However, that doesn’t mean that there are no consequences of your over-stay – what’s likely to happen is that you will be caught next time you leave Italy.

Passports are stamped and scanned on entry, which means that border officials can see how long you have been in the country – if your arrival date was longer than 90 days ago you are likely to be flagged as an overstayer.

While in Italy this shouldn’t lead to a fine, there’s a possibility you may be banned from re-entering the country. 

A re-entry ban can be either for a limited time period or indefinitely and even if you avoid a ban your passport is likely to be stamped as an over-stayer, which can lead to complications for further travel anywhere within the EU. 

