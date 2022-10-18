For members
SECOND HOMES
Everything you need to know about having a second home in Italy
Buying property in Italy and spending long holidays in the Tuscan countryside, by the sea or in cities like Florence or Rome is the dream for many.
Published: 18 October 2022 11:09 CEST
If you're dreaming of a bolthole under the Tuscan sun, here's what you'll need to consider. Photo by Mattia Bericchia on Unsplash
For members
BREXIT
What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Italy?
If you're visiting Italy from a non-EU country your time here is limited, unless you have a visa - but what happens to people who overstay and how strictly are the rules really enforced?
Published: 5 October 2022 12:02 CEST
Updated: 11 October 2022 12:32 CEST
