ITALIAN LANGUAGE
Five tips that make it easier to learn Italian
Learning Italian can be tricky to begin with, but there are ways to help smooth the path to proficiency.
Published: 18 October 2022 12:35 CEST
HEALTH
Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Italy
It’s that time of year again when many of us will be coughing and blowing our noses. If you're feeling under the weather, here are the Italian words you'll need and some tips on what to do.
Published: 10 October 2022 14:49 CEST
