Italian expression of the day: ‘Non c’è di che’

Of course you know how to say ‘thank you’ in Italian (grazie – just don’t forget to pronounce that final ‘e’).

But are you au fait with the many and varied ways to say ‘you’re welcome’?

There’s prego, to start with, but also figurati and ci mancherebbe. And here’s another one to add to your list: non c’è di che. Click here to hear it pronounced.

It means roughly ‘there’s no need’, and you say it when you want to assure someone that they have no reason to thank you – the same thing you imply when you say ‘don’t mention it’ or ‘not at all’ in English.

– Grazie per l’aiuto.

– Non c’è di che.

– Thanks for the help.

– Not at all.

– Non so come ringraziarti…

– Prego, non c’è di che!

– I don’t know how to thank you…

– You’re welcome, don’t mention it!

It’s polite but conversational, so you’re more likely to hear it said than see it written down.

You might even hear it shortened to simply di che.

All clear? You’re welcome.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.