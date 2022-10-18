Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 VACCINES

Italy gives green light to fifth dose Covid vaccines for at-risk groups

Italy's health ministry on Monday extended the use of dual-strain Covid vaccines to those who may need a third booster shot, including over-80s and care home patients.

Published: 18 October 2022 14:28 CEST
Fifth doses of the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent Covid vaccines are now being offered to vulnerable groups in Italy.
Fifth doses of the Moderna and Pfizer bivalent Covid vaccines are now being offered to vulnerable groups in Italy. Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP).

The use of new Moderna and Pfizer dual-strain or bivalent Covid vaccines was recommended for third booster jabs in groups more vulnerable to developing serious forms of Covid-19.

The update was issued in a circular on the new bivalent vaccines, which were first approved for use as first or second booster shots by Italy’s medicines regulator Aifa in September.

The fifth dose, or third booster jab, is now recommended for over-80s, vulnerable groups over 60, and residents of care homes.

Anyone over the age of 60 can also seek a fifth dose of the vaccine on request, regardless of their health status.

The fifth dose “should be taken soon as possible in the case of the elderly and frail people, as foreseen by the ministerial circular just issued,” said Roberto Cauda, ​​director of the Infectious Diseases Unit of the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital, in an interview with news agency Ansa on Tuesday.

But “for the rest of the population, for which there is no precise recommendation but the fifth dose is still possible, I would wait,” he said.

A fifth dose can be administered 120 days after the last booster shot, or last Covid infection.

However, the booster can be received at the same time as other shots (apart from monkeypox vaccines), and authorities recommend it be administered alongside the annual flu vaccine.

READ ALSO: Where and how to book a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot in Italy

The circular specifically referenced the new Spikevax and Cominarty bivalent vaccines; it’s unclear at this stage whether other, pre-existing vaccines will also be offered to those seeking the third booster.

The most up-to-date advice from Aifa says that patients will likely not have the option to choose their Covid vaccine.

A September press release from Aifa stated that the use of the bivalent vaccine for fourth dose/second booster shots is approved for ‘all subjects’ in Italy who want to get the booster, after the EMA previously gave them the green light for use in all patients over the age of 12.

How to book a booster shot

As health services are managed on a regional level in Italy, it may take some parts of the country longer than others to roll out the fifth dose programme. You can find contact details for your local health authority here.

Speak to your doctor for advice if you’re in an eligible group but booking for a fifth dose is not yet open via your region’s health authority website.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Italy opens Covid booster jab bookings from Monday

Regional health services in Italy will open bookings for Covid-19 booster shots to priority groups from Monday as the first deliveries of updated vaccines arrived in the country.

Published: 9 September 2022 16:53 CEST
Updated: 12 September 2022 08:52 CEST
Italy opens Covid booster jab bookings from Monday

“From Monday, September 12th, bookings for the new dual-strain vaccines can begin at the regional level,” said director general of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), Nicola Magrini, at a health ministry press conference on Friday.

Booster shots will not be mandatory and will be offered to priority groups first, health authorities confirmed.

READ ALSO: Italy gives green light to new dual-strain Covid vaccines

“The arrival of the new vaccines should strengthen the conviction of those who have to take the fourth dose because of their age or because they have other conditions,” Magrini said. 

Aifa on Monday approved the Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna) dual-strain vaccines, which are effective against both the original strain and the more recent Omicron variants.

Italy will receive 19 million doses of the new vaccines in September, said Franco Locatelli, president of Italy’s Higher Health Council (ISS), at the press conference. 

The updated vaccines have been shown to “generate an antibody response against the Omicron Ba4 and 5 variants, which are the prevalent ones,” he said.

They represent “96 percent of all strains isolated in Italy so far”, he said.

Italian healthcare workers preparing doses of Covid vaccine.

The new dual-strain vaccines will be offered first to at-risk patients, including people aged over 60 and care home residents. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Covid vaccines “have been a triumph of science and medicine” and “have saved millions of lives”, Locatelli added.

Booster jabs are currently recommended for those in higher-risk categories as Italy begins its autumn vaccination campaign.

Priority will be given to those who are still waiting to receive a second booster dose (the so-called fourth dose); therefore over-60s and people with health conditions that make them more susceptible to developing more severe forms of the Covid-19 disease, according to the latest memo from the health ministry.

READ ALSO: What is Italy’s Covid vaccination plan this autumn?

Magrini said the priority list also includes “health workers, pregnant women, and residents of facilities for the elderly”.

But “it can also be administered to those under 60 who ask for it,” he added.

Booster shots can only be administered to those who received their last dose at least 120 days (about four months) earlier.

The vaccination campaign is expected to be expanded to all over-12s who have only completed the initial vaccination cycle. For this category, the new booster shot would be their third dose.

How do you book a booster shot?

As in previous vaccination campaigns, each regional health authority will manage their own local vaccination programmes, including their timing.

Bookings should work in much the same way as before, with patients being able to book their appointments through GPs, pharmacies or their ASL’s website where available.

Shots can be administered by family doctors as well as at designated vaccination hubs in more densely populated areas.

The autonomous province of Trentino said it will begin administering jabs immediately from Monday and will allow residents to begin booking jabs from Saturday, September 10th.

Other regions and autonomous provinces are expected to announce their plans in the coming days.

For further information on availability and reservation in your region, see the official vaccination booking website.

SHOW COMMENTS