Berlusconi in fresh row over Putin ties following leaked audio

Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi was under fresh scrutiny on Wednesday over his friendship with Vladimir Putin after being recorded describing a birthday present of vodka from the Russian leader and expressing concerns about arming Ukraine.

Published: 19 October 2022 17:24 CEST
Silvio Berlusconi was recorded describing how he had rekindled ties with Putin.
Silvio Berlusconi was recorded describing how he had rekindled ties with Putin. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Aides insisted he had been misrepresented but the row risks embarrassing Berlusconi’s coalition allies, led by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, as they prepare to form a new government following last month’s elections.

Meloni strongly supports Ukraine and EU sanctions on Russia, but both Berlusconi and her other coalition ally, League leader Matteo Salvini, have both long had warm ties with Moscow.

“Meloni hostage of pro-Russians,” headlined Wednesday’s La Repubblica newspaper, while other reports described her private outrage at what is only the latest gaffe from the billionaire media mogul.

A recording emerged late Tuesday of Berlusconi recounting how he had rekindled ties with President Putin, an old friend.

Italian online news agency LaPresse said the comments came during a meeting of his Forza Italia party lawmakers this week.

“I reconnected a little bit with President Putin… for my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very kind letter,” he said, according to the tape published by LaPresse.

“I responded with bottles of Lambrusco (red wine) and an equally sweet letter.”

A spokesman for Berlusconi, who turned 86 last month, denied he had rekindled relations with Putin, saying Berlusconi had been telling parliamentarians an “old story relating to an episode dating back many years.”

Putin ‘person of peace’

Immediately preceding the anecdote, Berlusconi can be heard describing his concerns about sending weapons and cash to support Ukraine.

According to LaPresse, Berlusconi also described Putin as a “person of peace”, although this was not included in the audio published.

A senior Forza Italia lawmaker, Alessandro Cattaneo, said Wednesday that Berlusconi’s comments had been taken out of context, adding: “Soundbites can be copied and pasted.”

Forza Italia also emphasised its support for the EU-US policy on Ukraine.

Berlusconi said in April he was “deeply disappointed” by Putin’s behaviour in Ukraine.

But in September, he was forced to clarify remarks suggesting the president was “pushed” into the invasion by his entourage.

A close aide to Meloni, senior Brothers of Italy lawmaker Francesco Lollobrigida, told reporters Wednesday: “We remain with the Ukrainian people and in defence of democracy in that country, but also fiercely in the Western
axis… Regarding the comments of others, you must ask others.”

Talks are still ongoing on the formation of a new government, with Meloni expected to be confirmed as prime minister by the end of next week.

But the process has been rocky.

Berlusconi lost his temper in the Senate last week, later admitting “deep annoyance” in his party over coalition discussions on how to share out ministerial posts.

But he and Meloni had a meeting on Monday to clear the air, afterwards issuing a photo of the pair smiling.

POLITICS

Outrage as Italy’s lower house of parliament elects anti-LGBTQ speaker

A far-right committed Eurosceptic known for his anti-abortion, anti-gay views was elected speaker of Italy's lower house of parliament on Friday, angering rights groups and the opposition.

Published: 14 October 2022 14:39 CEST
The League’s Lorenzo Fontana, long known for his anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ views, was appointed speaker of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies in a show of unity by the country’s nascent right-wing government coalition, after the squabbling alliance agreed on a temporary truce.

The choice of ultra-Catholic Fontana was slammed by Italy’s largest LGBTQ+ rights group Arcigay, which said he supports “ultra-conservative, homophobic (and) misogynist movements”.

The group also accused Fontana, a close ally of Matteo Salvini, of having “always used Putin’s Russia as a cultural and political model”.

Fontana has previously described same-sex couples as “una schifezza“, meaning ‘rubbish’ or ‘trash’, and as Families Minister in 2018 said he aimed to give doctors greater liberty to dissuade women from seeking abortions.

He has expressed admiration for President Vladimir Putin’s Russia, where the state outlaws the public defence of homosexuality and where hate crimes are rife, and said that European women should have more children.

He is also known for voicing support for Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party in 2016, has long railed against what he calls the “invasion” of Italy by immigrants.

Members of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) held up a banner in parliament reading: “No to a homophobic and pro-Putin speaker”.

His election followed Thursday’s appointment of Ignazio La Russa, a veteran of Italy’s post-fascist movement known for collecting fascist memorabilia, as speaker of the Senate.

Lorenzo Fontana

Lorenzo Fontana, the new lower house speaker, has long been known for his anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ views. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

La Russa was reportedly picked by Giorgia Meloni, whose post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won a historic 26 percent of the vote in the country’s September 25th general election.

The new speakers will now take part in discussions with President Sergio Mattarella on the formation of the new cabinet, which is expected to be led by Meloni and should be sworn in by the end of the month.

Earlier on Friday, Meloni said that there was “no time to lose” as Italy, the eurozone’s third-largest economy, currently faces a number of thorny challenges, including soaring inflation and an energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine.

The soon-to-be new PM can only form a government with the support of her fractious allies, former premier and founder of right-wing Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi and populist League leader Matteo Salvini.

“We want to give the nation the most authoritative government possible,” she said in reference to the bitter battle to secure key ministerial posts.

On Thursday, Forza Italia boycotted the secret vote in the Senate in a bid to put pressure on Meloni – a move that backfired after La Russa picked up the extra votes he needed from the opposition.

Italy’s three opposition parties each denied helping Meloni, saying that they had cast blank ballots.

Giorgia Meloni in the Italian Senate.

Giorgia Meloni and her allies, Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, have been tussling over the formation of the new cabinet. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Political commentators in Italy’s main newspapers analysed video footage from the election in an attempt at determining who had been inside the voting booths long enough to write down a name. Some also looked to see which way the voters’ feet were pointing as a potential clue.

Thursday’s drama – 86-year-old Berlusconi was seen banging his fists and swearing – revealed the incoming government’s fragility, but also showed Meloni’s strength, commentators said.

Salvini said earlier on Friday that the power struggle was just a “bump in the road”, insisting that the new government was ready and would last the course.

