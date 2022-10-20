Read news from:
Italy opens talks on new government amid coalition rift over Ukraine

Italian President Sergio Mattarella began consultations to form a new government earlier on Thursday, despite friction over Ukraine appearing to threaten the right-wing bloc's unity.

Published: 20 October 2022 11:02 CEST
Italian President Sergio Mattarella
Italian President Sergio Mattarella began formal consultations to form a new government on Thursday. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

The talks, which should lead to the appointment of post-fascist Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni as prime minister, should wind up on Friday according to the president.

But the process has been largely overshadowed by the leak of an embarrassing audio tape of former premier Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is part of the right-wing coalition along with Brothers of Italy and the anti-immigrant League party led by Matteo Salvini.

In the audio leaked on Wednesday, Berlusconi is heard saying he has rekindled ties and exchanged gifts with his longtime friend Russian President Vladimir Putin, while appearing to blame the war in Ukraine on its president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meloni, who has sought to allay fears that her traditionally Eurosceptic party would break with the West in its support of Ukraine, immediately clamped down to restore calm.

“I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy line,” she said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“Italy is fully, and with its head held high, part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance,” she wrote, adding that “anyone who does not agree with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, even at the cost of not forming a government.”

Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi.

The leaders of the right-wing bloc have been reportedly squabbling over Italy’s approach towards the war in Ukraine. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Berlusconi, 86, also claimed in a statement that his personal and political position “do not deviate from that of the Italian government [and] the European Union” on Ukraine.

“Meloni, Russian roulette,” read the headline of La Repubblica newspaper on Thursday.

Days before Italy’s elections on September 25th, Berlusconi caused uproar by appearing to defend Putin, saying the Russian leader was “pushed” into a “special operation”.

Swearing in soon

As is customary, Mattarella’s talks on Thursday began with the newly-elected president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, followed by the head of the lower house of parliament, Lorenzo Fontana – another figure who has been criticised for his support for Russia. 

These talks will be followed by consultations with the smaller parties in parliament and subsequently representatives from the main opposition party, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

New President of the Italian Senate, Fratelli d’Italia member Ignazio La Russa arrives at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome on October 20th. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

On Friday morning, the head of state will receive a large delegation including all the members of the right-wing coalition that won the September 25th general elections.

According to Italian press reports, Mattarella will wait for outgoing premier Mario Draghi to return on Friday afternoon from an EU summit in Brussels, which starts Thursday, before officially asking Meloni to form the new government later in the day.

If all the issues between the three coalition parties were to be settled by Friday evening, the new government could be sworn in as early as the weekend.

POLITICS

Berlusconi in fresh row over Putin ties following leaked audio

Italian ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi was under fresh scrutiny on Wednesday over his friendship with Vladimir Putin after being recorded describing a birthday present of vodka from the Russian leader and expressing concerns about arming Ukraine.

Published: 19 October 2022 17:24 CEST
Berlusconi in fresh row over Putin ties following leaked audio

Aides insisted he had been misrepresented but the row risks embarrassing Berlusconi’s coalition allies, led by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, as they prepare to form a new government following last month’s elections.

Meloni strongly supports Ukraine and EU sanctions on Russia, but both Berlusconi and her other coalition ally, League leader Matteo Salvini, have both long had warm ties with Moscow.

“Meloni hostage of pro-Russians,” headlined Wednesday’s La Repubblica newspaper, while other reports described her private outrage at what is only the latest gaffe from the billionaire media mogul.

A recording emerged late Tuesday of Berlusconi recounting how he had rekindled ties with President Putin, an old friend.

Italian online news agency LaPresse said the comments came during a meeting of his Forza Italia party lawmakers this week.

“I reconnected a little bit with President Putin… for my birthday he sent me 20 bottles of vodka and a very kind letter,” he said, according to the tape published by LaPresse.

“I responded with bottles of Lambrusco (red wine) and an equally sweet letter.”

A spokesman for Berlusconi, who turned 86 last month, denied he had rekindled relations with Putin, saying Berlusconi had been telling parliamentarians an “old story relating to an episode dating back many years.”

Putin ‘person of peace’

Immediately preceding the anecdote, Berlusconi can be heard describing his concerns about sending weapons and cash to support Ukraine.

According to LaPresse, Berlusconi also described Putin as a “person of peace”, although this was not included in the audio published.

A senior Forza Italia lawmaker, Alessandro Cattaneo, said Wednesday that Berlusconi’s comments had been taken out of context, adding: “Soundbites can be copied and pasted.”

Forza Italia also emphasised its support for the EU-US policy on Ukraine.

Berlusconi said in April he was “deeply disappointed” by Putin’s behaviour in Ukraine.

But in September, he was forced to clarify remarks suggesting the president was “pushed” into the invasion by his entourage.

A close aide to Meloni, senior Brothers of Italy lawmaker Francesco Lollobrigida, told reporters Wednesday: “We remain with the Ukrainian people and in defence of democracy in that country, but also fiercely in the Western
axis… Regarding the comments of others, you must ask others.”

Talks are still ongoing on the formation of a new government, with Meloni expected to be confirmed as prime minister by the end of next week.

But the process has been rocky.

Berlusconi lost his temper in the Senate last week, later admitting “deep annoyance” in his party over coalition discussions on how to share out ministerial posts.

But he and Meloni had a meeting on Monday to clear the air, afterwards issuing a photo of the pair smiling.

