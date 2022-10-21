Far-right leader Meloni set to be named Italy’s first woman PM

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won the biggest share of the vote at elections on September 25th, but needs support from coalition partners to form a government.

Following two days of cross-party talks the 45-year-old is now all but certain to be officially tasked with forming a government and become the country’s first woman prime minister.

While Meloni has long been expected to take the job, tradition dictates that President Sergio Mattarella will only name her after holding formal talks with all parties in parliament.

“We are ready to give Italy a government which will face the emergencies and the challenges of our time with awareness and competence,” Meloni tweeted late on Thursday.

Her Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Her appointment would be an historic change for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

On Friday, Meloni joined representatives of her coalition to meet Mattarella, with speculation she could be asked to form a government as early as this afternoon.

Previous reports had stated Meloni would be officially named by Saturday.

If she confirms she is able to govern with her allies, she could be sworn in with her ministers over the weekend, with a vote of confidence to be held in parliament next week.

But this timeline depends on smooth negotiations between Meloni and her coalition partners.

The consultations have so far been overshadowed by disagreements over Russia, with Meloni claiming to be an ardent opponent of the war in Ukraine while her two would-be coalition partners are known to have close ties to Moscow.

The leaders of the right-wing bloc have been reportedly squabbling over Italy’s approach towards the war in Ukraine. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

In the most recent scandal, a recording was leaked in which Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi – who heads Forza Italia – talks about his warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and appeared to blame the war in Ukraine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Their other coalition partner, Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, is a long-time fan of Putin who has criticised Western sanctions on Russia.

Despite her Eurosceptic stance, Meloni has been vocal about her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.

“I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy line,” she has said. “Italy is fully, and with its head held high, part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance.

“Anyone who does not agree with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, even at the cost of not forming a government,” Meloni has warned.

Berlusconi, 86, has said that his personal and political position “do not deviate from that of the Italian government (and) the European Union” on Ukraine.

But the tensions add to concerns that Meloni’s coalition, held together by the need for a parliamentary majority, will struggle to maintain unity.

Berlusconi’s allies insist his comments in the recording, from a meeting with lawmakers earlier this week, were taken out of context.

The billionaire media mogul described a rekindling of relations with long-time friend Putin, whom he said sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet letter” for his birthday.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party claimed that the anecdote was an old one, although in the same recording he also expressed concerns about Italy arming Ukraine.