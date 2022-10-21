Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Far-right leader Meloni set to be named Italy’s first woman PM

Italian far-right Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni was set to be named prime minister on Friday after her party's historic election win, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Published: 21 October 2022 11:16 CEST
Far-right leader Meloni set to be named Italy's first woman PM
Giorgia Meloni and her new government could be sworn in as soon as this weekend - if negotiations with coalition partners go smoothly. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won the biggest share of the vote at elections on September 25th, but needs support from coalition partners to form a government.

Following two days of cross-party talks the 45-year-old is now all but certain to be officially tasked with forming a government and become the country’s first woman prime minister.

READ ALSO: Italy opens talks on new government amid coalition rift over Ukraine

While Meloni has long been expected to take the job, tradition dictates that President Sergio Mattarella will only name her after holding formal talks with all parties in parliament.

“We are ready to give Italy a government which will face the emergencies and the challenges of our time with awareness and competence,” Meloni tweeted late on Thursday.

Her Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Her appointment would be an historic change for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

On Friday, Meloni joined representatives of her coalition to meet Mattarella, with speculation she could be asked to form a government as early as this afternoon.

READ ALSO: What will the right-wing election victory mean for abortion rights in Italy?

Previous reports had stated Meloni would be officially named by Saturday.

If she confirms she is able to govern with her allies, she could be sworn in with her ministers over the weekend, with a vote of confidence to be held in parliament next week.

But this timeline depends on smooth negotiations between Meloni and her coalition partners.

The consultations have so far been overshadowed by disagreements over Russia, with Meloni claiming to be an ardent opponent of the war in Ukraine while her two would-be coalition partners are known to have close ties to Moscow.

Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi.

The leaders of the right-wing bloc have been reportedly squabbling over Italy’s approach towards the war in Ukraine. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

In the most recent scandal, a recording was leaked in which Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi – who heads Forza Italia – talks about his warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and appeared to blame the war in Ukraine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Their other coalition partner, Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, is a long-time fan of Putin who has criticised Western sanctions on Russia.

Despite her Eurosceptic stance, Meloni has been vocal about her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.

“I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy line,” she has said. “Italy is fully, and with its head held high, part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance.

“Anyone who does not agree with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, even at the cost of not forming a government,” Meloni has warned.

Berlusconi, 86, has said that his personal and political position “do not deviate from that of the Italian government (and) the European Union” on Ukraine.

READ ALSO: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely new prime minister?

But the tensions add to concerns that Meloni’s coalition, held together by the need for a parliamentary majority, will struggle to maintain unity.

Berlusconi’s allies insist his comments in the recording, from a meeting with lawmakers earlier this week, were taken out of context.

The billionaire media mogul described a rekindling of relations with long-time friend Putin, whom he said sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet letter” for his birthday.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party claimed that the anecdote was an old one, although in the same recording he also expressed concerns about Italy arming Ukraine.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

‘Spaghetti and pizza’: Italy’s UK ambassador slams Economist over ‘stereotyping’

The Italian ambassador to the UK said a controversial cover story in The Economist comparing the UK to Italy was based on 'the oldest of stereotypes'.

Published: 20 October 2022 17:49 CEST
'Spaghetti and pizza': Italy's UK ambassador slams Economist over 'stereotyping'

The cover of Wednesday’s edition of The Economist was widely criticised on Thursday after publishing a cover illustration showing UK Prime Minister Liz Truss holding a pizza as a shield and a spaghetti-loaded fork in place of a trident, with the caption “Welcome to Britaly”.

While many commentators pointed out the lack of similarity between the two countries’ economic situations, others railed against the publication’s use of potentially offensive Italian food stereotypes.

The Italian Ambassador to the UK, Inigo Lambertini, weighed in on Thursday afternoon, publishing a letter to The Economist in which he described their cover story as being based on “the oldest of stereotypes”.

“Although spaghetti and pizza are the most sought after food in the world, for your next cover we would suggest you pick for a change from our aerospace, biotech, automotive or pharmaceutical sectors,” he wrote.

“It would cast a more accurate spotlight on Italy, also taking into account your not-so-secret admiration for our economic model.”

Italian social media users thanked the ambassador, calling the message “first-class diplomacy” and “the coolest thing I have seen from an Italian ambassador in a long time”.

SHOW COMMENTS