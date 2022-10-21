Read news from:
‘Stability and peace’: Italian PM Draghi’s farewell warning to EU leaders

Italy's outgoing PM Mario Draghi used his last day on the European stage Friday to warn fellow leaders and his far-right successor that a united Europe should remain their "guiding star".

Published: 21 October 2022 13:11 CEST
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron at an EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on October 21, 2022. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

European leaders gave Draghi, a hero in Brussels during his former decade-long leadership of the European Central Bank (ECB), a warm round of applause on the last day of his final EU summit.

The 75-year-old economist was due to be replaced later on Friday as Italian prime minister by far-right eurosceptic Giorgia Meloni, leader of the post-fascist party Brothers of Italy.

As leader of the ECB in 2012, Draghi was hailed as the saviour of the euro when he faced down markets during the sovereign debt crisis, famously declaring he would do “whatever it takes” to stabilise the currency.

In Brussels, EU chief Charles Michel led tributes to Draghi at the summit table, thanking him for his work and “artful phrases, and a concise, brief and powerful style”.

The leaders were played a brief tribute video and, according to a European official in the room, Draghi received a long and warm round of applause before delivering his remarks.

READ ALSO: Far-right leader Meloni set to be named Italy’s first woman PM

“Part of the video statement says that the European Union is the guiding concept for all our countries,” he said.

“They all look at the EU as a source of security, stability and peace. We have to keep this in mind as a guiding star for the future, especially in troubled times like these.”

Mario Draghi (L) speaks with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2nd L), President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (2nd R) and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (R) on October 21, 2022. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)

The message could have been directed to his Italian nationalist successor in Rome, but also to some of Draghi’s fellow European leaders at the meeting in Brussels.

Draghi came to the summit angry over resistance to a European price cap on gas imports, accusing richer countries like Germany of out-spending smaller partners to shield their own citizens from the energy shock.

A spokesman said Draghi warned of the negative impact on European unity if countries with more fiscal firepower go it alone, and urged the creation of a “common spending capacity” to cushion consumers across Europe.

This was fiercely opposed by the EU’s so-called frugal countries – led by the Netherlands and Germany – which insist that the bloc already has enough money on hand to help governments face the crisis.

After hours of discussion, the carefully-worded summit statement reflected a difficult compromise, stressing “the importance of close coordination and of common European level solutions, where appropriate”.

Far-right leader Meloni set to be named Italy’s first woman PM

Italian far-right Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni was set to be named prime minister on Friday after her party's historic election win, becoming the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Published: 21 October 2022 11:16 CEST
Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won the biggest share of the vote at elections on September 25th, but needs support from coalition partners to form a government.

Following two days of cross-party talks the 45-year-old is now all but certain to be officially tasked with forming a government and become the country’s first woman prime minister.

READ ALSO: Italy opens talks on new government amid coalition rift over Ukraine

While Meloni has long been expected to take the job, tradition dictates that President Sergio Mattarella will only name her after holding formal talks with all parties in parliament.

“We are ready to give Italy a government which will face the emergencies and the challenges of our time with awareness and competence,” Meloni tweeted late on Thursday.

Her Brothers of Italy party won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Her appointment would be an historic change for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

On Friday, Meloni joined representatives of her coalition to meet Mattarella, with speculation she could be asked to form a government as early as this afternoon.

READ ALSO: What will the right-wing election victory mean for abortion rights in Italy?

Previous reports had stated Meloni would be officially named by Saturday.

If she confirms she is able to govern with her allies, she could be sworn in with her ministers over the weekend, with a vote of confidence to be held in parliament next week.

But this timeline depends on smooth negotiations between Meloni and her coalition partners.

The consultations have so far been overshadowed by disagreements over Russia, with Meloni claiming to be an ardent opponent of the war in Ukraine while her two would-be coalition partners are known to have close ties to Moscow.

Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi.

The leaders of the right-wing bloc have been reportedly squabbling over Italy’s approach towards the war in Ukraine. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

In the most recent scandal, a recording was leaked in which Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi – who heads Forza Italia – talks about his warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and appeared to blame the war in Ukraine on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Their other coalition partner, Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, is a long-time fan of Putin who has criticised Western sanctions on Russia.

Despite her Eurosceptic stance, Meloni has been vocal about her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.

“I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy line,” she has said. “Italy is fully, and with its head held high, part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance.

“Anyone who does not agree with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, even at the cost of not forming a government,” Meloni has warned.

Berlusconi, 86, has said that his personal and political position “do not deviate from that of the Italian government (and) the European Union” on Ukraine.

READ ALSO: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely new prime minister?

But the tensions add to concerns that Meloni’s coalition, held together by the need for a parliamentary majority, will struggle to maintain unity.

Berlusconi’s allies insist his comments in the recording, from a meeting with lawmakers earlier this week, were taken out of context.

The billionaire media mogul described a rekindling of relations with long-time friend Putin, whom he said sent him 20 bottles of vodka and a “very sweet letter” for his birthday.

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party claimed that the anecdote was an old one, although in the same recording he also expressed concerns about Italy arming Ukraine.

