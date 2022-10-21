US tourist charged with public indecency after posing naked at Amalfi Cathedral

According to local media reports, the woman, unidentified as of yet, stood in front of Amalfi’s Duomo in the early hours of Thursday morning and posed ‘au naturel’, with only a thin red drape covering her modesty.

The US national was reportedly the subject of a daring photoshoot as two fellow foreign nationals, allegedly from the UK, took turns in immortalising the woman’s curves against the Duomo’s religious imagery.

The scene was received by local bystanders with a mix of indignation and disbelief and the three were promptly reported to the police.

By the time local officers got to the scene, the maverick model and the two photographers had already left the Duomo’s steps and were perhaps already looking for another avant-garde shooting location.

However, Amalfi’s authorities, led by police chief Agnese Martingaro, later managed to locate the three rogue artists and proceeded to escort them to the local police station

When questioned by officers on the reasons behind the unbecoming photo shoot, the three said they only wanted to create a concrete memory of their time on Amalfi’s riviera.

Regardless of the potential genuineness of their motives, the trio was charged with public indecency and their case will now be dealt with by Salerno’s Public Prosecutor office.

In the meantime, the ‘sacred v profane’ photo series has already rekindled local complaints about the behaviours of foreign nationals visiting Campania’s iconic seaside town.

Sadly, Amalfi is not new to rather indelicate public exploits – last September, two tourists somehow thought it fit to take a midnight dip in Saint Andrew’s fountain and a video of their frolics quickly became viral online.

Orazio Soricelli, Amalfi’s bishop, is expected to comment on the issue in the next few days.