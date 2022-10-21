Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TOURISM

US tourist charged with public indecency after posing naked at Amalfi Cathedral

An American woman and two British nationals face public indecency charges after setting up a risqué photoshoot on the steps of Amalfi’s Duomo.

Published: 21 October 2022 11:17 CEST
A view of Amalfi Cathedral, Campania
A view of Amalfi’s Duomo, the location of Thursday’s ‘sacred v profane’ photo shoot. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

According to local media reports, the woman, unidentified as of yet, stood in front of Amalfi’s Duomo in the early hours of Thursday morning and posed ‘au naturel’, with only a thin red drape covering her modesty.

The US national was reportedly the subject of a daring photoshoot as two fellow foreign nationals, allegedly from the UK, took turns in immortalising the woman’s curves against the Duomo’s religious imagery.

The scene was received by local bystanders with a mix of indignation and disbelief and the three were promptly reported to the police.

By the time local officers got to the scene, the maverick model and the two photographers had already left the Duomo’s steps and were perhaps already looking for another avant-garde shooting location.

However, Amalfi’s authorities, led by police chief Agnese Martingaro, later managed to locate the three rogue artists and proceeded to escort them to the local police station

When questioned by officers on the reasons behind the unbecoming photo shoot, the three said they only wanted to create a concrete memory of their time on Amalfi’s riviera.

READ ALSO: Nine ways to get into trouble while visiting Venice

Regardless of the potential genuineness of their motives, the trio was charged with public indecency and their case will now be dealt with by Salerno’s Public Prosecutor office.

In the meantime, the ‘sacred v profane’ photo series has already rekindled local complaints about the behaviours of foreign nationals visiting Campania’s iconic seaside town.

Sadly, Amalfi is not new to rather indelicate public exploits – last September, two tourists somehow thought it fit to take a midnight dip in Saint Andrew’s fountain and a video of their frolics quickly became viral online.

Orazio Soricelli, Amalfi’s bishop, is expected to comment on the issue in the next few days.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SKIIING

Why your ski trip in Italy will be more expensive this winter

Due to rising energy costs, many mountain resorts in Italy are increasing their prices this winter - with some saying they won't be able to open at all. Here's what you should know if you're planning a winter break.

Published: 17 October 2022 11:37 CEST
Why your ski trip in Italy will be more expensive this winter

Italy’s ski season, which usually lasts between November and March in high-altitude areas, will be more expensive this year as operators are hit by high energy prices.

The price of ski passes has risen to offset the cost of electricity used to operate ski lifts. Prices for daily, seasonal or multi-day passes in Italy have risen by between 6 and 13 percent, according to SkyTG24, with average increases of 10 percent across the country.

The ski slopes of Bormio in Alta Valtellina have seen the highest increases, with the cost of day passes rising from €46 to €52, according to a survey by the consumer rights association Assoutenti.

In Valle d’Aosta, day passes with rise from €56 to €61 in Courmayeur (8.9 percent), from €53 to €57 in Cervinia (7.5 percent), and from €47 to €51 La Thuile (8.5 percent).

The Dolomiti Superski day pass, which gives users access to 12 different resorts across a 3,000 sq km area in the Dolomites mountain range (making it the largest ski area in the world), will cost €74 in high season, up from €67 last year.

The prices increases only partially cover the increased energy costs, Dolomiti Superski’s press officer Diego Clara told the Repubblica news daily, with the company noting on its website that it reserves the right to raise prices further if necessary.

Energy crisis: Italy risks ‘thousands’ of business closures, say industry groups

Only the six ski areas of Friuli Venezia Giulia have said they won’t raise prices, with a day pass continuing to cost €39.50 and a week pass €250 for the entire ski season.

The ski resort of Panarotta 2002 in Trentino Alto Adige, for its part, has said it will remain closed this winter.

“Under these conditions we do not feel up to starting the winter season”, Matteo Anderle, president of Panarotta 2002, told Il Dolomiti newspaper. “There are too many unknowns that risk causing the collapse of the company.”

The news came as a blow to ski equipment rental businesses in the area, who say they learned of the decision just a couple of months before the start of the ski season and are now scrambling to find alternative sources of income.

“Last season I bought 50 sleds because the slope had been opened, now all that investment will be thrown away because if the ski slopes close the rental is worth zero,” Marco Bogazzi, who owns the ‘Snowfamily’ ski rental shop on Panarotta, told local press.

Other resorts are reportedly considering various measures to bring costs down, including opening only on certain days of the week or for limited hours during the day, or opening only the most popular slopes.

Valeria Ghezzi, president of the cable car operators association Anef, told Repubblica that “structural solutions and not those based on contigency” are needed to prevent the industry from facing a crisis.

“We lead a sector that creates an economy. If the ski lifts close, that closes all the related industries.”

SHOW COMMENTS