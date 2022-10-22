Read news from:
Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy’s first woman PM

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italian prime minister on Saturday, to become the first woman to head a government in Italy.

Published: 22 October 2022 13:21 CEST
Updated: 22 October 2022 16:30 CEST
Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni leaves the Quirinal Palace after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Italian Government in Rome on 22nd October, 2022. Photo by GIUSEPPE LAMI / ANSA / AFP

Meloni took the oath before President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy.

Her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party — Eurosceptic and anti-immigration — won the 25th September legislative polls but needed outside support to form a government.

Meloni’s appointment is an historic event for the eurozone’s third largest economy and for Brothers of Italy, which has never been in government.

It won 26 percent of the vote last month, compared to eight and nine percent respectively for her allies Forza Italia and the far-right League.

Meloni’s list of 24 ministers, including six women, revealed a desire to reassure Italy’s partners. She named Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister, who served under the previous government of Mario Draghi.

Giorgetti, a former minister of economic development, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Matteo Salvini’s League.

Meloni also named ex-European Parliament president Antonio Tajani, of Forza Italia, as foreign minister and deputy prime minister.

Salvini will serve as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport. That appointment is likely to disappoint Salvini, who wanted Meloni to give him the role of interior minister again after he previously held the post between 2018 and 2019. The position went instead to a technocrat, Rome prefect Matteo Piantedosi.

A formal ceremony for the handover of power from Draghi to Meloni will take place on Sunday before the premier leads the first cabinet meeting.

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella (4th-R) and new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (5th-R) pose with members of the new cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Italian Government at the Quirinal Palace in Rome on 22nd October, 2022.
Photo by FABIO FRUSTACI / ANSA / AFP

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Meloni on her appointment.

“I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together,” she tweeted on Saturday, while European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola tweeted in Italian that “Europe needs Italy”.

US President Joe Biden congratulated Meloni and called Italy a “vital NATO ally and close partner.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that he looked “forward to continued fruitful cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in Ukraine, Italy and the world”.
   

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also sent his congratulations on Twitter. “Big day for the European Right!” he wrote.

Unity concerns

The consultations to cobble together a government had been overshadowed by disagreements with her two would-be coalition partners over Meloni’s ardent support for Ukraine since the Russian invasion, whereas the leaders of Forza Italia and the League are both considered close to Moscow.

A recording was leaked in which Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi — who heads Forza Italia — talks about his warm ties with Moscow and appeared to blame the war in Ukraine on Zelensky. Berlusconi says the comments were taken out of context.

Salvini is a long-time fan of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has criticised Western sanctions on Russia. Despite her Eurosceptic stance, Meloni has been firm about her support for Ukraine, in line with the rest of the European Union and the United States.

But the tensions add to concerns that Meloni’s coalition, held together by the need for a parliamentary majority, will struggle to maintain unity.

Challenges ahead

Meloni’s coalition wants to renegotiate Italy’s portion of the EU’s post-Covid recovery fund. It argues the almost 200 billion euros ($197 billion) it expects to receive should take into account the current energy crisis, exacerbated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has hit supplies of Russian gas to Europe.

But the funds are tied to a series of reforms only just begun by Draghi’s government, and analysts say Meloni has limited room for manoeuvre.

Meloni had campaigned on a platform of “God, country and family”, sparking fears of a regression on rights in the Catholic-majority country.

 

Who is new Italian economy minister Giorgetti and what is he planning to do?

The League's Giancarlo Giorgetti was not first choice for the crucial job of economy minister. We take a look at the 55-year-old tasked with reducing Italy's huge debt during a time of soaring inflation.

Published: 22 October 2022 11:58 CEST
Who is new Italian economy minister Giorgetti and what is he planning to do?

Giorgetti is known as a loyal supporter of outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi, serving as his minister of economic development, meaning he’s widely expected to continue with economic policies set in place by the previous government.

While he’s deputy leader and a longstanding member of the Matteo Salvini’s League party, he’s considered relatively moderate and pro-Europe.

The 55-year-old political veteran has since spent most of his political career in the League, but does not hesitate in disagreeing with Salvini – even if publicly he denies any rift. 

Unlike many of Italy’s previous economy ministers, Giorgetti is not a former academic but a lifelong politician.

His political mentor was Umberto Bossi, who founded the party when it was the regionally focused Northern League.

“Umberto Bossi is a political master, he made me understand that politics is a game of chess, you have to calculate everything up to the last move,” he said in an interview in March 2018.

Like Giorgia Meloni, the Brothers of Italy leader named prime minister Friday, he cut his political teeth in the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini after World War II.

But he was not the first choice for the economy ministry, one of the most important in the new government in Rome.

Meloni had in her sights Fabio Panetta, a senior executive at the Bank of Italy, and Daniele Franco, Draghi’s finance minister, as she sought to demonstrate continuity with the previous government’s financial measures in order to reassure international investors.

“We aim to build an authoritative and top-level government,” Meloni said repeatedly.

Giorgetti will have much to do to reconcile the costly election promises of the League and the need to reduce Italy’s huge debt, in the context of soaring interest rates and fears of a looming recession.

A graduate in business economics from Bocconi university in Milan, he will have to look at the flagship measures the right-wing coalition promised ahead of election: a flat tax, tax amnesties, a shield on energy prices for households and businesses and lowering the retirement age.

“It would not be an enjoyable expense, but to pay for the harm done by the war” in Ukraine, he said.

In contrast to Salvini, Giorgetti is reserved and eschews the limelight, refusing to join social media. “I don’t put myself in the front row,” he said.

An avid supporter of English football club Southampton, he served under former premier Giuseppe Conte’s 2018-2019 government, notably as sports minister.

A practising Catholic and Americanophile, he was born on December 16, 1966 in Cazzago Brabbia, in northern Italy. His father was a fisherman and his mother was a textile worker.

From 1995 to 2004, he was mayor of the town of less than 800 inhabitants.

When his name came up, Ignazio La Russa, a controversial figure who co-founded Brothers of Italy with Meloni and has been appointed new head of the Senate, said Giorgetti could have been appointed to several roles.

“He could also be general of the armed forces. Giorgetti can do everything, he is my friend, there is no role that he cannot play,” said La Russa.

