POLITICS

Italy’s Meloni set to deliver ‘programmatic manifesto’ to parliament

New Italian PM Giorgia Meloni will outline her cabinet’s approach to the country's impending political challenges before asking parliament to hold a vote of confidence on Tuesday.

Published: 25 October 2022 09:50 CEST
Leader of Italian far-right party
Italy’s new PM Giorgia Meloni will ask for parliament’s vote of confidence on Tuesday. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Giorgia Meloni will address Italy’s parliament for the first time as prime minister on Tuesday, setting out her plan for government one month after her far-right party’s historic election victory.

The 45-year-old, who was sworn in as Italy’s first woman premier on Saturday, is expected to outline her approach to challenges including soaring inflation, an energy crisis and looming risk of recession in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

Meloni will present “a programmatic manifesto” aiming to implement “the commitments undertaken with Italian citizens in the election campaign,” according to government sources.

The lower house of parliament and the Senate will then each hold a vote of confidence in Meloni’s government, the most right-wing in Rome since World War II.

The votes, likely on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, are largely procedural, as her coalition has a comfortable majority in parliament.

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won a historic 26 percent of the vote in the September 25th elections, with a promise to defend Italy’s borders, traditional values and national interests abroad.

She has since formed a government with Matteo Salvini’s far-right, anti-immigration League party and former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia, which won nine and eight percent, respectively.

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government in Italy, a NATO member and a founding nation of the European Union, has sparked concern among Rome’s allies.

But, despite her party’s roots in Italy’s neo-fascist movement, Meloni is expected to follow a similar economic policy to outgoing premier Mario Draghi, at least initially.

Italy's outgoing prime minister, Mario Draghi and Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni shake hands during the cabinet minister bell handover ceremony at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on October 23, 2022.

Despite her party’s former Euroscepticism, Meloni seems committed to following the economic policies of outgoing premier Mario Draghi. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

She named Giancarlo Giorgetti, a relatively moderate member of the League who was economic development minister under Draghi, as economy minister.

Roberto Cingolani, who served as energy minister in the last government, will also stay on as an adviser, helping to keep the lights on as Italy tries to wean itself off Russian gas in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

“On economic policies, there is general popular support for what Draghi was doing,” Gilles Moec, chief economist at the AXA group, told AFP.

Italy’s economy bounced back from a deep recession sparked by coronavirus lockdowns in 2020, but is still struggling with mammoth debt worth 150 percent of gross domestic product.

And the fall-out of the Ukraine war risks causing a fresh contraction next year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Key to Italy’s future growth is almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans from the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund.

But the money is dependent on Rome implementing major reforms, from criminal justice to public administration, by 2026.

Meloni’s coalition said before the election that it wants to review the EU plan but has given no detail.

Analysts say there is little room for manoeuvre, with the funds already being disbursed and Brussels unwilling to re-open negotiations.

POLITICS

Far-right Meloni takes over as Italy's first woman PM

Giorgia Meloni on Sunday formally took office as Italy's first woman Prime Minister, four weeks after her far-right party swept to victory in general elections.

Published: 23 October 2022 11:00 CEST
Far-right Meloni takes over as Italy's first woman PM

Giorgia Meloni officially took over Sunday as Italy’s first woman Prime Minister at the helm of the country’s most right-wing government since World War II.

Four weeks after her post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won general elections, Meloni joined outgoing premier Mario Draghi for a handover ceremony at Chigi Palace, the prime minister’s seat in Rome.

After almost 90 minutes of private talks, the pair smiled broadly as Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief, symbolically handed over to Meloni a small bell used in cabinet debates.

She will later hold her first meeting of ministers comprising members of her party and its allies, former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party and Matteo Salvini’s far-right League.

The Eurosceptic, anti-immigration coalition takes over the eurozone’s third largest economy at a time of soaring inflation, an energy crisis and war in Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday she had a “good first call” with Meloni, adding: “I count on and look forward to constructive cooperation with the new government on the challenges we face together.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany later said he looked forward to “working closely together with Italy in EU, NATO and G7” — a sentiment Meloni reflected in responses to congratulatory messages on Twitter.

A spokesman for French President Emmanuel Macron meanwhile left open Sunday the possibility that he will be the first foreign leader to meet Meloni, as he headed to Rome and the Vatican for a pre-planned visit.

Reassuring ministers

On Saturday, Meloni and her 24 ministers were sworn in before President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, once home to popes and kings of Italy.

She declared her intention to get “straight to work”.

Meloni’s ministerial experience is limited to three years as youth minister under Berlusconi’s 2008-2011 government, while her party has never held power.

Brothers of Italy won just four percent of the vote in 2018 elections, but secured a historic 26 percent of the vote in the September 25 poll.

Meloni was a fan of late dictator Benito Mussolini as a teenager, but has managed to distance her party from its neo-fascist roots. She presents herself as a straight-talking “Christian mother”, a defender of traditional values and Italy’s national interests, particularly in Brussels.

Silvio Berlusconi (C) speaks with Giorgia Meloni, next to League party leader Matteo Salvini (2nd R) after a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella on Friday. (Photo by FABIO FRUSTACI / ANSA / AFP)

Her party no longer wants Italy to leave the EU’s single currency but remains strongly Eurosceptic, as is the League, which won nine percent in the elections.

However, she named committed European Antonio Tajani, a former president of the European Parliament who co-founded Forza Italia with Berlusconi, as foreign minister and deputy prime minister.

In an attempt to reassure investors that Italy’s debt-laden economy was safe in her hands, Meloni also appointed Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister.

Giorgetti, who served as minister of economic development under Draghi, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Salvini’s League.

Draghi’s energy minister, Roberto Cingolani, will stay on as government advisor as Italy tries to wean itself off Russian gas, reports said.

Salvini will serve as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure and transport. He had wanted the role of interior minister, a post he previously held between 2018 and 2019.

That went instead to his close ally, Rome prefect Matteo Piantedosi.

Coalition tensions

The talks to form a government had been overshadowed by disagreements within Meloni’s coalition on one of the biggest issues facing Europe — the response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

She was forced to clarify her strong support for Kyiv and EU sanctions against Moscow after Berlusconi was recorded defending his old friend President Vladimir Putin.

Salvini, too, is a long-time fan of Putin and has criticised Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday Meloni again affirmed her desire to work with NATO, which she described as “more than a military alliance: a bulwark of common values we’ll never stop standing for”.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden sent their congratulations, as did Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meloni said Italy would “always be on the side of the brave people of Ukraine”.

But the tensions with her allies reinforce doubts as to how long she can keep her coalition together, in a country that has had almost 70 governments since 1946.

Shortly after the handover ceremony, Pope Francis noted the start of the new government in his weekly Angelus and offered his prayers for “unity and peace in Italy”.

