POLITICS

Italy’s PM is a trailblazer but she’s no feminist, say analysts

Giorgia Meloni is Italy’s first-ever woman premier but her political views, including her opposition to abortion and LGBTQ rights, are anything but feminist.

Published: 25 October 2022 11:05 CEST
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on October 21, 2022.
Giorgia Meloni’s political ideals are anything but feminist. Photo by ANGELO CARCONI / AFP

In her rapid rise through Italian politics, Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly shattered the glass ceiling and has now become the first woman premier in the still staunchly patriarchal country.

But many women do not consider the 45-year-old an ally, pointing to her advocacy of traditional family values, including her opposition to abortion, and what they see as her failure to challenge the social status quo.

“All things considered it’s a positive thing that for the first time it’s a woman” leading the government, said Giorgia Serughetti, a professor of political philosophy at the University of Milano-Bicocca who focuses on gender and politics.

“But from there to say this is a step forward for women is another thing,” she told AFP.

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won the largest share of votes among women in the September 25th elections, in which she played heavily on her own personal brand.

“I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian,” Meloni said at a 2019 rally. The word wife did not feature as she is not married to her partner, the father of her young daughter.

Serughetti argues this mantra was not a call for women’s rights but a “declaration of hostility towards enemies”, whether LGBTQ activists, feminists, defenders of mass immigration or others on the political left against whom she often rails.

Meloni has “never played the women’s card” in a Catholic-majority country where there is “widespread hostility to feminism”, the expert said.

Despite rising to the government’s top job, Meloni is not seen as a challenge to “the patriarchy”, said Flaminia Sacca, a political sociologist at Rome’s Sapienza University.

Meloni is a working mother in a country where only about half of working-age women are employed.

But “she doesn’t in any way challenge traditional values, traditional culture and the Catholic culture”, said Sacca. “She’s more acceptable, she’s not a threat.”

No quotas

Meloni has broken several barriers in her political career.

In 2008, she became the country’s youngest minister, aged just 31, when she was given the youth portfolio by then-premier Silvio Berlusconi – now one of her coalition allies.

A decade ago, she co-founded Brothers of Italy, becoming the first woman to lead what would ultimately become a major Italian political party. As premier, she now joins a very small group of women who have reached a position of political power.

Giorgia Meloni

Giorgia Meloni is Italy’s first-ever woman PM. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli / AFP

Italy named its first female head of the lower house of parliament in 1979, but it took another four decades for a woman to hold the second most powerful constitutional role – president of the Senate.

In her 2021 autobiography, Meloni argued that more women in decision-making roles would “lift the moral level and productive effectiveness of our leadership”. However, she also said she won’t rely on gender quotas, mandatory today on corporate boards, saying she “detests” them.

“I am a woman, but I confess that in all my history in politics I have never felt really discriminated against,” she wrote in her book.

Her new government includes six women among 24 cabinet posts, while her coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League, has fewer women lawmakers than any other bloc in parliament.

Some 30 percent of their MPs and senators are women, compared to 46 percent of the centrist bloc and 45 percent of the populist Five Star Movement, according to Sacca.

However, they are almost level with the 31 percent of the centre-left Democratic Party, which actively promotes gender parity and women’s rights.

Focus on mothers

“Giorgia Meloni is to feminism like a fish on a bicycle: harried, precarious and out of place,” wrote prominent Italian-born philosopher and feminist theorist Rosi Braidotti in La Repubblica newspaper in August.

Meloni’s discourse on women is nearly exclusively about mothers, with policies supporting birth rates and families, like providing free nursery school, protecting young mothers in the workplace or lowering taxes on baby products. 

People hold placards as they take part in gathering to mark the annual International Safe Abortion Day, on September 28, 2022 in downtown Rome.

A number of demonstrations have been held across Italy to protest against Meloni’s opposition to abortion. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The focus on maternity is a carryover from fascism that still resonates with right-wing voters, academics Sacca and Serughetti agreed.

“She’s not speaking of empowerment and careers, she speaks of mothers and their right to keep their job,” said Sacca.

Several demonstrations, usually involving young people, have been held across Italy to protest against Meloni’s opposition to abortion.

Meloni, who is also against same-sex adoptions and surrogacy, says she has no plans to change Italy’s 1978 abortion law, but rather offer more choices to women who feel they have no other option than to abort.

Emma Bonino, a veteran rights activist who leads the +Europe party, fears Meloni will instead “push for the law to be ignored”, exacerbating existing difficulties in finding gynaecologists willing to perform terminations.

Under the new PM, the Ministry for Equal Opportunities and Families will become the Ministry for Families, the Birthrate and Equal Opportunities. 

Newly-appointed Families Minister Eugenia Roccella was a leader of Italy’s Women’s Liberation Movement in the 70’s, authoring a book titled ‘Abortion: Let’s get it done ourselves’.

But when she returned to politics in the early 2000’s after a two decade hiatus she had revised many of her previously-held positions, and has since said that abortion is “not a right”.

POLITICS

Italy’s Meloni set to deliver ‘programmatic manifesto’ to parliament

New Italian PM Giorgia Meloni will outline her cabinet’s approach to the country's impending political challenges before asking parliament to hold a vote of confidence on Tuesday.

Published: 25 October 2022 09:50 CEST
Italy's Meloni set to deliver ‘programmatic manifesto’ to parliament

Giorgia Meloni will address Italy’s parliament for the first time as prime minister on Tuesday, setting out her plan for government one month after her far-right party’s historic election victory.

The 45-year-old, who was sworn in as Italy’s first woman premier on Saturday, is expected to outline her approach to challenges including soaring inflation, an energy crisis and looming risk of recession in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

Meloni will present “a programmatic manifesto” aiming to implement “the commitments undertaken with Italian citizens in the election campaign,” according to government sources.

The lower house of parliament and the Senate will then each hold a vote of confidence in Meloni’s government, the most right-wing in Rome since World War II.

The votes, likely on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, are largely procedural, as her coalition has a comfortable majority in parliament.

Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party won a historic 26 percent of the vote in the September 25th elections, with a promise to defend Italy’s borders, traditional values and national interests abroad.

She has since formed a government with Matteo Salvini’s far-right, anti-immigration League party and former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia, which won nine and eight percent, respectively.

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government in Italy, a NATO member and a founding nation of the European Union, has sparked concern among Rome’s allies.

But, despite her party’s roots in Italy’s neo-fascist movement, Meloni is expected to follow a similar economic policy to outgoing premier Mario Draghi, at least initially.

Italy's outgoing prime minister, Mario Draghi and Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni shake hands during the cabinet minister bell handover ceremony at Palazzo Chigi in Rome on October 23, 2022.

Despite her party’s former Euroscepticism, Meloni seems committed to following the economic policies of outgoing premier Mario Draghi. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

She named Giancarlo Giorgetti, a relatively moderate member of the League who was economic development minister under Draghi, as economy minister.

Roberto Cingolani, who served as energy minister in the last government, will also stay on as an adviser, helping to keep the lights on as Italy tries to wean itself off Russian gas in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

“On economic policies, there is general popular support for what Draghi was doing,” Gilles Moec, chief economist at the AXA group, told AFP.

Italy’s economy bounced back from a deep recession sparked by coronavirus lockdowns in 2020, but is still struggling with mammoth debt worth 150 percent of gross domestic product.

And the fall-out of the Ukraine war risks causing a fresh contraction next year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Key to Italy’s future growth is almost 200 billion euros in grants and loans from the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund.

But the money is dependent on Rome implementing major reforms, from criminal justice to public administration, by 2026.

Meloni’s coalition said before the election that it wants to review the EU plan but has given no detail.

Analysts say there is little room for manoeuvre, with the funds already being disbursed and Brussels unwilling to re-open negotiations.

